What The Opening Of Trans Mountain Could Mean For Canada's Energy Sector

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Is oil stuck in a $70-$90 trading range?
  • What the opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline means for Canadian oil.
  • What to expect from the demand side of oil this summer.

Vibrant Sunset Sky Behind an Offshore Oil Drilling Rig off the Coast of Orange County, California

Jeremy Poland

The Trans Mountain pipeline has officially begun to move oil from Alberta to export terminals in British Columbia’s coast. Andriy Yastreb, VP, Portfolio Research at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Anthony Okolie about the implications for Canada’s energy sector.

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.52K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

