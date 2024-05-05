78image

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) has a portfolio of U.S. stocks that is established by weighting stocks in the S&P 500 index according to revenues earned by each company, with no individual stocks consisting more than 5% of the total portfolio. RWL has an expense ratio of 0.39%. This ratio is much higher than other broader market ETFs. For example, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) have expense ratios of only 0.09% and 0.03% respectively. RWL has less volatility than the S&P 500 index as it has a higher exposure to defensive sectors. However, its total return in the past has been less than the S&P 500 index due to its lower exposure to growth stocks. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek other funds that has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 index instead.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

RWL exhibit similar market trends as the broader market

RWL has generally performed in line with the broader market such as the S&P 500 index. If the S&P 500 index is in an upward trend, RWL is usually also in an upward trend, and vice versa. As the chart below shows, just like the S&P 500 index that reached the cyclical low in October 2022, RWL also reached its cyclical low in October 2022. Just like the S&P 500 index that has been on an upward trend since October 2022, RWL is also in an upward trend.

YCharts

One of the benefit of owning RWL is that in a broader market downward trend, RWL appears to have much less volatility than the broader market. Unlike the S&P 500 index which has declined by about 25% since the high reached in the beginning of 2022, RWL only declined by about 18%. On the other hand, the fund’s total return of 35.0% since the low reached in October 2022 is inferior to the S&P 500 index’s 43.2%. This explains why RWL has a 5-year average beta of only 0.88.

RWL is tilted towards defensive stocks

One major reason why RWL has much lower volatility is because of its portfolio mix. As the chart below shows, RWL’s exposure to defensive sectors such as consumer defensive, utilities, and healthcare, is about one-third of its portfolio. In contrast, the S&P 500 index’s exposure to defensive sectors is only 20.8%. As we know, stocks in defensive sectors tend to perform better in an economic downturn. Therefore, it is not difficult to see why RWL is less volatile in a market downturn such as what happened in the first 10 months of 2022.

Morningstar

RWL’s long term return is inferior than the S&P 500 index

Below is a chart that shows the price return and total return of RWL since its inception in February 2008. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund has delivered price return and total return of 267.2% and 384.9% respectively. This return is quite good but not as good as the S&P 500 index. In fact, the fund’s price return and total return both trailed the S&P 500 index’s 277.3% and 416.2% respectively.

YCharts

RWL is tilted towards value, not growth

We think one major reason why RWL’s long-term growth rate is inferior than the S&P 500 index is due to its low exposure to growth sectors. As the chart below shows, RWL’s portfolio is tilted towards value. In fact, value stocks represent about 45% of its total portfolio. In contrast, growth stocks only represent about 18% of the total portfolio. This is much lower than the 43% representation of growth stocks in the S&P 500 index.

RWL S&P 500 Index Growth Stocks Representation 18% 43% Value Stocks Representation 45% 21% Average Long-Term Earnings Growth Rate 9.6% 11.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar

Quantity is not always better than Quality

While no companies can become profitable without any revenues, higher revenues do not necessarily translate into higher earnings. There are many companies that has high revenue but with low margins. Such companies may be facing strong competitions that inevitably result in margin compression. Unfortunately, RWL’s portfolio selection methodology does not screen these companies. On the other hand, there are many companies that do not have sizable revenue but are growing very fast with higher margins. These companies are not included or has much smaller weights in the portfolio. Therefore, we do not see how RWL will be able to outperform the market from this perspective.

Investor Takeaway

While RWL’s total return since its inception is quite good, we do not see why we need to own RWL as its methodology will likely not result in a strong portfolio that will outperform the S&P 500 index in the long run. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek other funds that will have the potential to outperform the broader market in the long run.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.