ryasick

I've been very public for the last 6 months on my views towards high yield credit. I believe credit spreads are far too narrow, and we are due for a credit event. I don't like junk bonds here for that reason. Still - one should keep funds like the Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) on their watch list. I suspect there can be incredible opportunities after a dislocation takes place in high yield, and this is a good fund for broad access.

Launched in July 2023, the SCYB is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that tracks the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index. This index is a curated collection of U.S. dollar-denominated, below-investment-grade corporate bonds, offering investors exposure to the heart of the high yield bond market. One of SCYB's standout features is its remarkably low expense ratio of just 0.03%, which positions it as a cost-effective contender among its peers.

A Closer Look at the ETF's Holdings

SCYB's portfolio is a diversified basket of high yield corporate bonds, spanning various sectors and industries. Top holdings include:

Carnival Corp: A leading global cruise line company, known for its iconic brands such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line. Picard Midco Inc: A subsidiary of the cloud software company Citrix Systems, which provides virtual computing solutions to businesses and organizations. Rakuten Group Inc: A Japanese e-commerce and internet company offering a wide range of services, including online retail, banking, and mobile communication. Mozart Debt Merger Sub Inc: A subsidiary of the medical technology company Medline Industries, which specializes in manufacturing and distributing healthcare products and services.

No position makes up more than 0.38% of the portfolio, further emphasizing how diversified the fund is. From a credit rating standpoint, the majority of bonds are BB.

The majority of bonds have a maturity of 3 to 5 years.

Peer Comparison: How Does SCYB Stack Up?

There are a number of junk bond ETFs like HYG, and JNK which are good comps against SCYB. These ETFs are all playing in the same space of the bond market. SCYB has underperformed slightly over the last 6 months. Not noticeable though enough to warrant concern.

The Pros and Cons of Investing in High Yield Bonds

Advantages

Higher Yields: The primary allure of high yield bonds is their ability to generate higher yields compared to investment-grade bonds, offering investors the potential for enhanced returns. Diversification: By incorporating high yield bonds into a well-diversified portfolio, investors can potentially reduce overall portfolio risk and enhance risk-adjusted returns. Potential for Capital Appreciation: In addition to higher yields, high yield bonds may experience price appreciation if the issuer's credit quality improves or if interest rates decline. Access to a Diverse Range of Industries: SCYB's portfolio includes bonds from various sectors, providing exposure to a wide range of industries and companies.

Disadvantages

Default Risk: High yield bonds carry a higher risk of default, as the issuers are typically companies with lower credit ratings and higher levels of debt. Volatility: The prices of high yield bonds can be more volatile than investment-grade bonds, as they are more sensitive to changes in the overall economic environment and issuer-specific factors. Liquidity Concerns: The high yield bond market can experience periods of reduced liquidity, making it difficult to buy or sell bonds at desired prices. Interest Rate Risk: Like other fixed-income securities, high yield bonds are subject to interest rate risk, meaning their prices may decline when interest rates rise.

Conclusion: Embracing Calculated Risk for Potential Rewards

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF is a good fund for the high yield segment of the bond market, but I wouldn't consider it now, given risks I believe to corporate credit in general. If I'm right about an eventual credit event, this would be one to allocate to as fear grips markets. I just wouldn't do anything with it here, though. Good fund otherwise for what it's trying to do, at a very cheap fee.