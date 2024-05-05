Upwork: Made Significant Progress In Delivering Profitable Growth

May 05, 2024 11:38 AM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock
EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
604 Followers

Summary

  • Upwork's stock increased by 8% following the 1Q24 results, driven by raised adjusted EBITDA forecasts for FY24 and revenue and profitability exceeding expectations.
  • A new pricing structure, significant growth in ad and monetization offerings, steady recovery in active client base growth and increased operating efficiency contributed to its 1Q24 outperformance.
  • This quarter marks Upwork's 3rd consecutive quarter of profitability.
  • Trading at a reasonable EV/sales ratio of 2.2x when compared to other similar marketplace businesses and peers.
  • Revised rating from "hold" to "buy" based on demonstrated growth and profitability.

Father working in home office with young daughter on shoulders

MoMo Productions

Investment Thesis

I covered Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) back in March 2024, and since then, the stock has climbed by 8%. Before I dive into its earnings, let me quickly lay out my main investment thesis, and that is whether Upwork

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
604 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News