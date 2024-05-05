Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

SkyWater Technology's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SKYT) stock price has been trending downward despite revenue moving in the opposite direction as charted below.

This shows strong demand for its technology that now has an appeal in the context of the CHIPS Act as the United States pivots away from semiconductor imports to prioritize domestic production and the company trades at only 1.64 times trailing sales. As such, this thesis aims to show that this is a buy. Still, it is important to check for further signs of margin expansion for a company that ended the full year (FY-2023) with an operating loss of $14.8 million, representing a 50% YoY decrease. For this purpose, I outline what to look for during the first quarter of 2024 (Q1) financial results scheduled for May 8.

First, I assess the ability to sustain sales amid demand uncertainty in the industrial sector.

The Business and What Lies Ahead

Founded in October 2016 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, SkyWater is the holding company providing semiconductor development manufacturing and packaging services with factories based in the United States. Additionally, it provides engineering and support services to create tools for customers.

Looking back at the fourth quarter 2023 (Q4) earnings call, overall sales of $79 million constituted an 11% sequential increase, driven by strong performance in its Advanced Technology Services or ATS development business which grew by 40% YoY. This strength managed to offset the 30% YoY decline in the Wafer Services segment due to softening industrial demand.

Now, for FY-2023, ATS sales increased by 53% YoY as pictured below, or $73 million with most of the increase ($64.6 million) driven by U.S governmental programs looking to bolster domestic capacity for the defense sector. The rest came from companies engaged in cloud computing.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2024, revenue is expected to be around $80 million, or a growth of 21% YoY. This should be mostly achieved on the back of ATS whose sales are expected to rise by about 20% over what was achieved during Q4, again offsetting the 50% likely to be suffered for Wafer Services.

Therefore, with upbeat demand for its high-growth product in the government, sales should be sustained. Moreover, given the company has beaten consensus topline estimates for the past twelve quarters, there is a strong possibility it could again emulate this feat in Q1, but, things are more muted on the EPS side where it has missed three times, which makes it important to focus on profitability.

Progressing on Profitability and Deserves Better

In this context, one advantage of focusing on ATS is investment mostly using customers' capital (customer-funded). The same is for the Tools business which grew at a phenomenal rate of 848% YoY in 2023 and where a sizeable 80% of the planned capex is expected to come from customers this year. This in turn minimizes internal capital requirements for a company with only $18.4 million of cash versus $72.9 million of debt in the balance sheet. Also, as a manufacturing play, SkyWater has to invest to increase production capacity in its two fabs in Minnesota and Florida.

Moreover, with improved operational efficiencies namely phasing out lower margin legacy programs associated with Wafer Services and attaching them to ATS, progress is anticipated on the profitability front. Furthermore, one factor that favors lower operating expenses is tapping into its existing customer base instead of having to spend marketing dollars to woo new customers, namely through conversion of the Wafer Services user base to ATS as being done.

Thus, profitability is expected in the second half of 2024 on a non-GAAP EPS basis, a possibility aligned with the $0.06 consensus estimates by analysts for the year ending in December 2024 as charted below. This represents an upgrade from the initial $0.03 expected on February 27.

Therefore, with the ability to improve its topline by double digits while also making progress on profitability, it deserves better, especially with a trailing price-to-sales multiple of 1.64x underpriced relative to the IT sector by more than 40%. Now, adjusting for a 20% increase, I obtained a target of $12.3 based on the current share price of $10.23,

This is lower than Wall Street’s average target of $13.24 but is still a fair one as it prices in some of the risks associated with SkyWater transitioning the business from Wafer Services to ATS.

The Risks and What to Watch Out For During Q1's Earnings Call

In this regard, as seen in the above chart, the company consensus EPS was $0.11 in November last year, which is only six months back, and analysts have revised estimates downwards three times compared to only one upgrade on April 15, to the current $0.06. These downgrades account for the stock's revision grade of C casting doubts on SkyWater's ability to deliver profits sustainably.

Moreover, its lower valuation despite the double-digit growth prospects suggests that the market has doubts about future performance. Two other factors fueling volatility include the relatively high insider selling without forgetting $20 million of equity offerings diluting the shares during the first seven months of the year.

Thus, for those looking to position themselves for the longer term, it is important to look closely at all the factors likely to determine the profitability path. First, there is the Tools business which in addition to being a tailwind for revenue growth could be a headwind for profits. In this respect, while investment in tool manufacturing is customer-funded, it had an impact of 1.3% on non-GAAP gross margins in Q4 signifying a higher cost of sales.

Therefore, during the next earning call, it is imperative to assess whether an increase in Tools revenues does not come at the expense of profitability. For this purpose, the orange chart below shows the evolution of the cost of revenues, a key metric that has increased during the last two quarters, but should reverse course starting in Q1, led by two developments. First, a 10% headcount reduction in manufacturing should reduce the cost of sales. Second, as volume production kicks in for ATS, it should contribute to higher margins (or a strong flow-through of over 50%) as per the management.

The above blue chart also shows the operating expenses have declined during the last two quarters but this trend must be sustained for the company to break even. In this respect, non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be constrained to about the $14 million-$15 million range for Q1 and beyond. Thus, it is important to watch for any variation.

Another risk is the Wafer Services business which is already not performing well deteriorating further and resulting in the company missing topline consensus estimates for 2024. This may subsequently impact the profit outlook, especially considering the management's expectation to shift to profit in the second half.

Thus, despite its reduced importance in the overall product mix, Wafer Services still constituted 21% of total sales in 2023 (segment table), and, here, one key metric to look for is inventory, which increased from $13.5 million to $15.3 million in the latest reported quarter, and any sign of these further increases should mean that demand from main customer Infineon (OTCPK:OTCQX:IFNNY) is continuing to be soft.

With its product in High Demand and Aligned with the CHIPS Act, it is a Buy

Consequently, exposure to Wafer Services and an inventory that still needs to be digested amid the weakness in the industrial sector which should persist throughout 2024 constitute a risk. This is especially so because of revenue concentration risks since 66% of revenues are derived from only four customers, each contributing at least 10%.

Thus, some may prefer to wait for some signs of progress. In this case, this bullish position on SkyWater remains conditional on obtaining a clearer picture of whether progress is being made on margins during the forthcoming earnings call.

Still, the rapid pace its ATS and Tools businesses are growing shows the company has attained a high degree of product and service differentiation. Also, given its relatively smaller size with a market cap of $484 million compared with the behemoths in the industry, it produces relatively smaller volumes. Then, the revenue growth of 848% YoY from the Tools business achieved in FY-2023 suggests it can command a premium price for its products despite this being a competitive industry. Competitors include LIGHT (LASR), NVE (NVEC), and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) just to name a few, and originate from both the semiconductor and communications equipment industries.

Detailing further, these tools are used in the context of the ATS development program and show that SkyWater's focus on specialty applications is aligned with its small to medium-volume production capacity delivered in its high-mix foundry. This contrasts with producing a few products but tons of them in larger facilities.

At the same time, reducing staff by 10% while expecting to increase sales by 15% YoY in 2024 shows a higher degree of automation in the production process, which is the sort of capital-intensive factory activity that the United States urgently needs to fend off competition from East Asian producers in the context of the CHIPS Act. Therefore, demand should be sustained. Furthermore, diversifying away from the competitive automotive chips industry to U.S. agencies should help mitigate economic uncertainty while getting funding from customers for its high-growth product makes the stock even more attractive. Finally, it could also benefit from CHIPS-related grants after applying to modernize the Minnesota facility.

