This article was co-produced with Leo Nelissen.

The REIT space is in a tough spot.

Elevated rates and sticky inflation have created a very unfavorable environment for the sector.

Including dividends, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has lost roughly a quarter of its value after peaking on the last trading day of 2021.

As we can see below, in early 2022, the market was faced with an acceleration in interest rates, as displayed by the U.S. 10-year government bond yield (inverted).

(StockCharts - VNQ, US10Y (black line, inverted))

Even worse, it looks like we may remain in a "higher-for-longer" environment a bit longer, as inflation has come in higher than expected for four straight quarters, with the most recent showing upside momentum.

It also does not help that leading indicators like the latest ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid index show a not insignificant uptrend - despite elevated interest rates.

(Bloomberg)

Hence, I have written countless articles in the past few months on what this may mean for the market and economic stability, including credit quality, which is threatening companies with poor balance sheets.

That said, as long-term investors we are not selling.

We're buying undervalued REITs that have certain qualities, including stellar balance sheets, strong business models, and secular growth tailwinds, which come with subdued financial and demand risks.

Needless to say, we're not the only ones.

On May 2, Bloomberg wrote, "How to Invest in Real Estate Even With 7% Mortgage Rates."

Using FreddieMac data, the average 30-year mortgage rate is at 7.2% - the highest since the early 2000s.

(FreddieMac)

In light of these challenges, Bloomberg polled real estate experts and - as the title of its article suggests - asked them about where they would put their money.

One answer was high-quality REITs, especially in light of their attractive relative valuations:

Then, with the stress in office spaces after the rise in remote working, Janus Henderson Investors' Greg Kuhl said he sees opportunities in public real estate investment trusts (REITs). In his view, these are trading at a 30% to 50% discount to private ("non-traded") REITs. The mismatch could present a huge opportunity if the narrative around offices begins to change.

Other experts are buying more specific assets, including student housing, wineries, Heli-ski lodges, driving ranges, and escape homes.

While none of these assets are targets for the "average" investor, they all have one thing in common: secular tailwinds.

Student housing (and housing in general) benefits from housing shortages, ski lodges, and driving ranges, and escape homes benefit from a stronger consumer desire for "experiences."

That's where American Tower (NYSE:AMT) comes in, the star of this article.

While its stock price may reflect the general distrust in the REIT space, it comes with strong secular growth in connectivity, a fantastic balance sheet, and a well-covered dividend with a history of commendable hikes.

Even better, due to the poor performance of REITs, it also stands out with a great valuation.

(TradingView - AMT Stock Price)

In other words, AMT may have it all!

What Makes AMT So Special

When it comes to secular growth, AMT truly stands out, as it benefits from robust demand in the telecommunications industry, driven by mobile network upgrades and digital transformation trends - in other words, everything related to modern connectivity.

While some may make the case that the modern communications network has matured in the past two decades, there's a lot more growth left.

According to data, American Tower presented in Q4'23, U.S. total mobile data traffic is expected to grow by 21% annually through 2028, with the number of connected devices reaching almost 900 million.

Even better, the monthly traffic per mobile connection is expected to reach roughly 54 gigabytes in 2028. That would be an increase of more than 130% since 2023.

(American Tower)

American Tower has the right assets to get the job done.

With a portfolio of roughly 43 thousand sites across the U.S. and Canada, the company strategically acquires high-quality carrier design portfolios and constructs towers in key locations.

These locations have an emphasis on suburban and rural environments and transport corridors.

It also has more than 180 thousand assets in other markets and more than 28 data centers, which adds another layer of secular demand growth to its business profile. Please note that this was before the company sold its India business for $2.5 billion.

(American Tower)

Or to put it differently, AMT is at the right place at the right time with the right equipment.

In addition to these assets, the company has a very "customer-centric" approach, including land management and operations, where initiatives like the Tower Asset Protection Program improve site access conditions.

To use the company's own words (emphasis added):

Through our Tower Asset Protection Program, we performed thousands of transactions a year that improved the ground rights and eased site access conditions, a critical factor for our customers. And over the last decade, we've deployed significant capital at attractive rates of return and admitted thousands of contracts to protect our assets and mitigate growth in land rent, supporting margin performance. - AMT Q1'24 Earnings Call

In general, the company has a highly favorable tenant "portfolio" with great terms, as the typical lease is non-cancellable with a term of 5-10 years. After that, these contracts usually come with 5-year renewal periods.

Moreover, contracts in the U.S. typically have a fixed lease escalator of 3%, which makes AMT a very favorable investment when inflation is subdued, with moderate inflation protection when prices rise at slightly above-average rates.

International leases are often tied to local inflation indices, which is even better - at least when it comes to upside protection. In times of subdued inflation, the U.S. escalator structure is more favorable.

(American Tower)

Adding to that, 60% of its leases are due for renewal after 2028.

We can also assume that these deals will be renewed, as the company's tenant base consists of the world's largest telecommunication providers, including T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, who all require extensive networks to compete on service quality.

Especially, the adoption of 5G technologies is key for AMT's tenants.

According to American Tower, early indications suggest significant growth potential, with 5G subscribers consuming double the mobile data compared to 4G subscribers.

(American Tower)

Even better, in light of the aforementioned network maturity fears, the company noted that the 5G trend comes with higher capital expenditures from carriers to roughly $36 billion per year.

I added emphasis to the quote below:

This CapEx investment translated to the approximately $230 million in year-over-year co-location and amendment growths we delivered last year, much of which was attributed to 5G activity as well as an expectation for growth on a per-site basis in 2024 that significantly exceeds the average seen during the 4G deployment cycle. That brings us to today, where we continue to see all of our key customers actively working on network upgrades and rollouts and the 5G cycle playing out in line with the broader expectations underwritten our long-term guidance. - AMT Q1'24 Earnings Call

All of this bodes well for AMT shareholders.

Great News for Shareholders

Tailwinds translated to favorable financials.

During the just-released first quarter, the company had 5.4% organic tenant billings growth. CoreSite, the company's data center acquisition, had its best quarter of new business since Q4'20, providing close to 11% growth in the Data Centers segment.

(American Tower)

The company also improved its margins, as its adjusted EBITDA margins rose by roughly 240 basis points to 64.9%.

Furthermore, cash SG&A (selling, general & administration) declined by roughly 5% year-over-year, which shows effective cost management when it matters most.

(American Tower)

Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") rose by 9.8% on a per-share basis.

But wait, there's more!

American Tower raised its full-year outlook based on a strong performance in the first quarter.

The company increased expectations for property revenue by roughly $30 million, driven by positive collections in India.

The adjusted EBITDA outlook was raised by $40 million.

Expectations for AFFO were raised by $40 million at the midpoint.

(American Tower)

This bodes well for financial stability and shareholder returns.

American Tower aims to further improve balance sheet health, targeting a 5x net leverage ratio by the end of this year.

While the company is currently at 5x, it expects temporary headwinds due to Indian reserve reversals in the second quarter, which could temporarily increase the leverage ratio.

(American Tower)

Even better, the company is sitting on more than $9 billion in liquidity, with close to 90% of its debt having a fixed rate. The weighted average term of its debt is 5.8 years, which buys it a lot of time in this unfavorable environment.

It has an investment grade rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor's.

Regarding the dividend, the company aims to hold a flat dividend this year until it has reached its leverage target.

This is why it confused investors when it "cut" its dividend from $1.70 to $1.62 on March 15. While this is a dividend cut, it's not a year-over-year cut, as it paid $1.62 before its 4.9% hike on December 14.

As confusing as that may have been, I believe management knows what it's doing, and I certainly don't mind it when companies decide to keep their dividends unchanged when improving their balance sheets and investing in growth.

While I am a dividend growth investor, I care for long-term dividend growth. I don't need to see uninterrupted annual dividend growth. In fact, most of my largest investments have had years of unchanged dividends.

That said, a $1.62 per share per quarter dividend translates to a yield of 3.6%. This dividend is protected by $10.42 in expected 2024 AFFO, indicating a low-60% payout ratio, which is very favorable for future growth.

Why?

AMT is expected to hit its leverage ratio at the end of this year.

The company has a favorable growth outlook.

During its Q1'24 earnings call, the company said it would provide more details regarding future dividend growth in its Q4'24 call in February 2025.

However, it also said dividend growth will likely remain in line with AFFO growth, which brings me back to the second bullet point above.

Using FactSet data in the chart below, after two years of just 1% AFFO growth in 2022 and 2023, this year is expected to see 6% growth, potentially followed by 6% and 8% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

In other words, mid-single-digit annual dividend growth after 2024 is the most likely path going forward.

It also bodes well for its valuation.

Using the data in the chart above again, AMT trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 17.9x, which is well below its long-term normalized P/AFFO ratio of 23.0x - the blue line in the chart above.

Purely technically speaking, this implies a fair stock price of $273, 52% above the current price.

The problem is that in an environment of elevated rates, we won't likely see a 23x multiple.

The good news is that even a 19x AFFO multiple implies a 12% annual return, including its dividend.

So, while it may take time until the market recognizes the value REITs bring to the table, we like the opportunity to accumulate great companies at great prices - especially REITs that bring special tailwinds to the table.

As a result, we also expect AMT shares to outperform the Vanguard Real Estate ETF again. It has outperformed the REIT ETF since its inception.

(TradingView (AMT/VNQ Ratio - Including Dividends))

Based on its fantastic characteristics, we expect AMT to keep outperforming VNQ, making AMT one of the better choices in the REIT universe.

Takeaway

American Tower stands out as an exceptional REIT despite challenging market conditions.

With a focus on secular growth in connectivity, bolstered by a solid balance sheet and reliable dividend, AMT shines in a sector facing headwinds.

Moreover, its strategic assets and customer-centric approach position it for long-term success, especially in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

Meanwhile, investor confidence is further supported by its favorable financial performance and outlook, including raised expectations and commitment to balance sheet improvement.

While economic uncertainty persists, AMT's potential for steady dividend growth and attractive valuation makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking both growth and income.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Secular Growth: AMT benefits from strong demand in the telecommunications industry, driven by mobile network upgrades and digital transformation trends.

AMT benefits from strong demand in the telecommunications industry, driven by mobile network upgrades and digital transformation trends. Stellar Balance Sheet: With a fantastic balance sheet and well-covered dividend, AMT offers financial stability and reliable returns, even in uncertain market conditions.

With a fantastic balance sheet and well-covered dividend, AMT offers financial stability and reliable returns, even in uncertain market conditions. Strategic Assets: Its portfolio of sites strategically located in suburban and rural environments, combined with additional assets in key markets and data centers, positions AMT for continued growth.

Its portfolio of sites strategically located in suburban and rural environments, combined with additional assets in key markets and data centers, positions AMT for continued growth. Dividend Growth: Given the company's favorable outlook, we can expect a return to mid-single-digit annual dividend growth after 2024.

Cons:

Dividend Cut Confusion: Recent dividend adjustments, while aimed at balance sheet improvement and future growth, may have caused confusion among investors, impacting short-term sentiment.

Recent dividend adjustments, while aimed at balance sheet improvement and future growth, may have caused confusion among investors, impacting short-term sentiment. Market Volatility: Despite AMT's resilience, market volatility, especially in the REIT sector, may lead to short-term fluctuations in stock price, requiring a long-term investment perspective.

Despite AMT's resilience, market volatility, especially in the REIT sector, may lead to short-term fluctuations in stock price, requiring a long-term investment perspective. Interest Rate Risks: Elevated interest rates pose a potential risk to AMT's valuation and stock performance, as higher rates may lead to increased borrowing costs and reduced investor appetite for REITs.

