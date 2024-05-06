American Tower: A Better-Than-Average REIT With Below-Average Valuation

Summary

  • American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is now an $80 billion (by market cap) real estate infrastructure monster.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 19.1%.
  • It agreed to sell its India portfolio (comprising over 75,000 sites) to a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate for $2.5 billion.
  • American Tower increased its revenue from $4.1 billion in FY 2014 to $11.1 billion in FY 2023 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.7%.

Engineer working at a telecommunications tower

xijian

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops broadcast communications infrastructure across the world. Founded in 1995, American Tower is now an $80 billion (by market cap) real estate infrastructure monster that employs more than 6,000 people.

