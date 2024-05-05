VICI Properties Q1: Upside May Require Patience, But Collect A Near 6% Yield While You Wait

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.11K Followers

Summary

  • VICI Properties has experienced some fast growth, but the share price has remained flat, causing frustration for investors.
  • The company delivered solid earnings results during Q1, with FFO, AFFO and revenue growing year-over-year.
  • VICI has opportunities for long-term growth, including potential agreements with tenants to enter into ground leases on the Las Vegas Strip.
  • With a payout ratio of 74% and yield near 6%, patient investors collect a well-covered dividend while they wait for potential upside.

Investing in Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT. Visionary business man investing in stocks.

Wachiwit

Introduction

I'm sure like myself, other investors are a little impatient waiting for upside in VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), an experiential REIT that invests primarily on the Las Vegas Strip. They're the landlord to iconic hotel & casinos like The Venetian, Caesar's

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.11K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VICI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on VICI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VICI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News