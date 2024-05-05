3X Returns With Constrained Exposure - Tail Risk Hedging

Jonathan Kitchen

Introduction

For about a year now I've been trading 3X-leveraged UPRO with tail-risk hedges using XSP options. That combination offers unique advantages which will be explained here.

Let's be clear about the "tail risk" concept. The goal is to constrain worst-case losses, or to state a more statistical objective, constrain 98%-confidence losses. Tail-risk hedges are not meant to mitigate small drawdowns.

Of course risk constraints are not free, but I've found that typically it is possible to reduce loss exposure by about 75% while preserving about 85% of gain potential. I'll explain how, but since 3X-leveraged UPRO will be the subject, there are two topics to be dealt covered up front.

The first is this: since we'll be discussing leveraged symbols, please read the following industry cautions to buy-and-hold ("B&H") investors from FINRA and the SEC. Having said that, my own approach is not to buy and hold, and the tail-risk hedge strategy, by avoiding the outlier losses, offsets volatility decay. More on that in a moment.

The second issue is this:

Why 3X Leverage And Why UPRO?

By way of benchmarking, this is the risk inherent in the S&P; the chart plots SPY since 2005, inclusive of dividends, where compound annual growth has been 10.1% and the worst drawdown was 55.2%.

SPY Growth & Drawdowns (Yahoo Finance)

And that 55% drawdown was just the bottom, a single point in time. The duration of the downturn was also disturbing. Following its 2007 peak, the S&P including dividends took 4.9 years to recover to previous levels.

If you think superior stock picking can defeat this record, consider how the pros do; this is a recent headline from CNBC.

"New report finds almost 80% of active fund managers are falling behind the major indexes." - CNBC, March 27 20222:53 PM EDT

So what? Consider that if you held a 30% portfolio allocation in 3X-leveraged UPRO versus 60% in SPY, even if UPRO went to zero your 30% loss would be less than the 33% loss (55% x 60%) from your SPY interest. So, with UPRO targeting 3 times the return, the same or lower-risk exposure would be targeting a 50% greater gain potential. And then there are the hedge benefits.

Of course, that 3X arithmetic assumes no volatility decay; looking at the 15 years since UPRO's inception, volatility decay has reduced the 3 times target returns; the return-to-drawdown ratio for UPRO and SPY have been nearly the same under an unhedged buy-and-hold strategy. So defeating volatility decay by avoiding the worst declines would restore the 3 times gains while maintaining or further reducing drawdowns, providing a material advantage; let's discuss that.

Volatility decay is nothing more than the effect of loss days playing off higher positions than gain days. In other words, a 3% daily loss on $100 results in a $97 position but gaining 3% on that $97 results in a $99.91 position, a decay of 9 cents. Reverse the sequence and get the same answer. Repeat that over the course of a year and the position "decays." Obviously, larger daily changes create more decay, so that is the reason 3X-leveraged ETFs are cautioned.

But if the down periods, especially the big ones, are mitigated with tail-risk hedges as described here, the effect is minimized. And since the historical ratios of returns to drawdowns have been about equal for UPRO and SPY, negating volatility decay will favor UPRO. For more detailed information on defeating volatility decay and restoring 3X returns, read my recent blog post.

But it's not just about choosing the right vehicle. There are numerous index-based, high-return instruments available; it's really about controlling risk and also staying invested with confidence. Fear of material loss compromises commitment to stay invested even during surprisingly good times. The question is this:

How could an individual investor deploy high-return portfolio components and constrain risk to a level that is tolerable and instills confidence to hold through stressful times?

Tail-Risk-Constraint Strategies

UPRO tracks 3 times S&P daily returns with sufficient accuracy so that XSP hedges can be structured to put a hard boundary on outlier losses. Be careful if you choose to use SPXL instead, as its excessive tracking errors can break the necessary correlations with the options used for hedging. XSP works well for hedging UPRO; it tracks at 1/10th the value of the S&P, so hedges can be structured with fine granularity.

In the EZV service we've been using tail-risk hedges since June of 2023. I roll hedges weekly, and typically 98%-confidence loss potential can be mitigated by more than 70% while preserving 85% to 100% of the gain potential. In fact, when implied volatilities are low, the gain expectation is often greater than the unhedged expectation; it simply requires that loss mitigation for potential bad outcomes exceed the cost of hedges.

This is a summary table of recently available hedge structures from a March 28, 2024 post.

Summary of Alternative Hedge Structures (Mike Gettings)

The reference line at the top reflects unhedged positions for comparisons.

My own preference that particular week was Structure #4, and for those who love more detail, Monte Carlo data looked like this:

Monte Carlo Detail For One Hedge Structure (Mike Gettings)

The cost of hedges is largely determined by implied volatilities of XSP puts; that fact creates a symbiotic relationship with any VIX-related risk assessment which divests during the most stressful times when implied volatilities tend to be high, so hedges during 'In' times are more efficient than normal.

If you are not an expert on options, consider how XSP puts behave as S&P prices change. Let's use this graphic to make a point.

Option Deltas & Mitigation (Mike Gettings)

The delta of an option quantifies the marginal dollar change in option price per dollar change in the underlying symbol; it changes as underlying prices change. For puts the options rise as the underlying falls. The blue-shaded area shows how put deltas rise toward a one-to-one ratio as underlying prices fall on the left but decline toward zero as prices rise on the right. The black line shows the net mitigation for this typical hedge structure. In this example, loss mitigation is 73% at low prices while gain compression is 16% at high prices. In other words, losses are increasingly mitigated while gains are increasingly allowed to run.

In 'up' weeks the average UPRO price increase has been about 6%, so a typical 0.9% nominal cost of hedges will forego about 15% of that average gain. But when prices fall materially, those puts will pay out, largely offsetting the foregone upside potential; this is a typical one-week payout chart showing how the left tail is safer while the right tail runs.

Expected Hedge Effects (Mike Gettings)

If you think the left tail upturn at very low-price outcomes is odd, understand that the delta approaches unity and XSP trades at 8 times UPRO, so the puts ultimately overtake the 3X UPRO leverage. Hence the "tail risk' terminology is particularly appropriate. And it's worth drawing a distinction between loss mitigation and loss constraint. A 75 reduction of outlier losses does not mean that losses are mitigated across the full span of outcomes. Instead, it means that once the XSP put deltas reach 100% there will be no further losses, and that level of loss is only about 25% of what it would have been.

Closing

Thinking back on this, there is a very important psychological effect at play here. I run a risk-avoidance algorithm that has worked to sidestep major drawdowns, but despite having years of history with it, the temptation to cut exposures on sharp daily downturns had always been present. The tail-risk hedges changed that. Knowing that a hard bottom is always there turns fear into confidence.

This past week was a great example. The S&P dropped 1.6% on Tuesday, May 1st, but fully rebounded to post a 0.6% gain for the week. Of course that would only be true for investors who stayed in through the midweek stress. If you're inclined toward mini panics on downturns, consider putting a hard bottom on your exposure, and then consider running high-return symbols.