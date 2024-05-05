Monty Rakusen

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is often an overlooked quality stock with respectable growth, healthy margins, and a strong balance sheet. In our opinion, share prices have outpaced fundamentals and we do not see significant upside over the mid-term. Share prices over the past six months were up approximately 25%, but the mixed Q1 results have investors worried regarding its growth prospects with some investors taking profits. Share prices closed down 6% due to the lack of organic growth. Organic sales were slightly down and the 9% sales growth came primarily from acquisitions.

The Company

AME is a collection of industrial components businesses operating in multiple segments, including medical, aerospace, defense, automation, power, renewable energy, and industrials. Its market cap is just below $38bn with revenues of $6.6bn in FY23. About 52% of revenues are generated within the United States, 21% from Asia, and Europe contributes approximately 18%, with the rest from other areas.

The company has two operating groups, Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical.

AME Segment Breakdown (AMETEK)

Process control instruments are designed for customers in life sciences, pharma, semiconductors, automation, power, food and beverage, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Power and aerospace instruments include power supply systems, monitoring and measuring instruments, smart power grid communication systems, sensors for EV testing, gas turbines, heavy vehicle dashboard instruments, and control instruments for the food and beverage industries. As well as various components used in aerospace, including commercial and business jets, and helicopters.

Automotive and engineered offer precision automation solutions in semiconductor, laboratory, and medical equipment.

Products are designed to customer specifications in specialized segments. The list of segments and sub-segments that AME caters to goes on. AME's customer base is as diversified as its product range, where no one customer accounts for more than 2% of net sales and any single customer loss would not have a material effect on its operations.

The growth model consists of increasing share in its existing niche segments, expanding into similar niches, and entering new markets. To do so, approximately 5.5% of revenues are spent on research, development, and engineering. The company is also a serial acquirer with multiple acquisitions and bolt-ons. They spent $2.25bn acquiring five businesses in FY23 and as much as $8.8bn since 2014.

Price Performance

Even with the recent decline in share prices, AME is now roughly at par with the S&P 500.

AME Six Month Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

However, over a longer 10-year time frame, AME has significantly outperformed the S&P500.

AME 10 Year Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

We think the share prices have outpaced the fundamentals, and do not think AME can continue to outperform over the medium term. More details on valuation are presented below.

Financial Analysis

The first quarter saw revenues increase by 9% to $1.74bn and EPS was up 10% from $1.49 to $1.64. EPS beat consensus by $0.05 but revenues missed by $40m. The fact that the increase in revenues came from acquisitions and organic growth was down slightly has investors worried. The company still expects FY24 revenues to see low double-digit growth and slightly increased its EPS guidance from $6.70 to $6.85 to the new guidance of $6.74 to $6.86. The second quarter guidance has also been issued with revenues expected to be mid to high single digit and EPS to be $1.63 to $1.65 per share, up 4% to 5% compared to Q2 of FY23.

The company also improved adjusted operating margins by 30 basis points in Q1 to 25.7% and strengthened its balance sheet by reducing net debt by $344m. Despite the ongoing acquisitions, AME continues to use its excess cash to deleverage while improving its cash-generating abilities. This creates a cycle for the company to acquire, integrate, improve, generate higher cash, and in turn be able to deploy more capital towards future acquisitions. The company's strength is its ability to acquire and integrate high-quality companies in niche markets with significant pricing power.

If no significant strategic acquisitions are available we can expect deleveraging to continue. This would leave the company in a stronger position when the opportunities arise.

The company expects customers to continue with inventory normalization for the first half of FY24. This is after higher revenues were recorded due to post-pandemic pent-up demand. Organic growth should return in the second half of the year. The company continues to identify new and exciting opportunities, such as virtual and augmented reality for its optical meteorology systems. This demonstrates AME's ability to leverage its expertise and move horizontally into highly engineered and technologically differentiated segments. The company has a strong portfolio of decentralized businesses. This gives them the flexibility to manage costs and production and to adapt to changing economic conditions. Once industrial production picks up, AME will be well-positioned.

The biggest risk faced by AME is an industrial market slowdown. Since the growth strategy includes expansion via M&A, a lack of suitable companies to acquire would also hamper future growth.

Historical Financial Analysis and Valuation

AME Financial Summary (Seeking Alpha)

The long-term revenue growth has been a respectable 6.6% whereas EPS has grown twice as fast over the past 15 years. The company's growth strategy includes an M&A element. They spent $2.25bn on five acquisitions in FY23, $0.43bn in FY22, and $5.8bn over the past 5 years. These acquisitions have not diluted shareholders' equity but have been cash and debt-financed and the company has maintained a healthy debt-to-EBITDA ratio of over 1x. The balance sheet remains strong with $374m in cash and an improving stockholders' equity at $8.9bn.

AME Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio (ROCGA Research)

Over the years, margins have improved but digging deeper we notice this has come at the expense of efficiency. For efficiency, we use asset turnover. This is the amount of assets used to generate revenues. In the figure below we can see the asset turnover decreasing.

AME Asset Turnover (ROCGA Research)

Before proceeding, I would like to introduce a few concepts that help with valuation and help understand how the company has evolved. Those who have read some of my previous articles can skip this section.

One way to look at companies is the ratio of return on capital to the weighted average cost of capital. This should directly correspond to the value of a company. The greater the spread, the higher the share price. This higher value should be visible in the higher spread between EV and invested capital. In other words, higher ROIC/WACC leads to higher EV/IC. This is a good starting point but we can take this and add inflation adjustments, asset life, and other adjustments to the mix. Instead of ROIC, we use ROCGA (Returns-on-cash-generating-assets) and gross assets instead of invested capital.

More information on calculating cash-flow-returns-on-investment, gross cash, and gross assets can be found in Bartley Madden's paper "The CFROI Life Cycle", p10. Bartley Madden is a significant contributor to the Cash Flow Returns on Investment methodology. Returns-on-cash-generating-assets or ROCGA uses the same methodology as cash-flow-returns-on-investment and measures economic returns.

We go a step further and divide EV/IC by ROIC/WACC. An increasing chart would show valuation getting more and more expensive, and the numbers getting lower would point to valuation getting more attractive.

Let's break this down a little further before we look at an example.

(EV / Gross Assets) / (ROCGA / WACC) (Author)

If the required returns are greater than the actual returns, the ratio is higher and the company is overvalued. If the ratios are trending downward, the company is getting cheaper. Let us have a look at an example.

Scenario 1:

The required return is $100.

Actual return is $80.

The ratio is 1.25x

Scenario 2:

The required return is $100.

Actual return is $120.

The ratio is 0.83x

This example shows that lower is better.

AME ROCGA/WACC, ROIC/IC equivalent (ROCGA Research) AME ROCGA Enterprise Value/Gross Assets equivalent to EV/IC (ROCGA Research)

The two ratios above do not give a clear picture. Once we divide one by the other, we can see that the ratio has been higher over the past few years. According to our calculation, the FY24 ratio is expected to moderate to approximately 1.4x, compared to 1.6x in FY23. This is higher than the long-term ratio and an indication that the valuation has outpaced the fundamentals.

AME (EV / Gross Assets) / (ROCGA / WACC) (ROCGA Research)

This can also be seen in the PE ratios which are also higher over the past few years. The historic PE calculations differ depending on how it was calculated. Some calculate it using the year-end prices, but the calculations below are based on the average price over the years.

AME PE Ratios (ROCGA Research)

The company is trading at an FY24 PE of 24x, higher than its long-term averages, and the sector average FWD PE of 18.2x.

AME Growth (Seeking Alpha)

The higher ratio can be partially justified as the company is projected to grow faster than its long-term average and sector averages. It is a high-quality company that dominates its niche segments with some pricing power and has a strong track record of value compounding. However, we think the company is trading at the higher end of the justifiable valuation ratio with little room to increase further.

Conclusion

AME is a quality value compounder with a strategy of organic and acquisition-related growth that continues to deliver for its shareholders. The company is seen as a haven and can explain the slight premiums enjoyed by the company. We do not see any economic indicators that would help valuation increase further over the mid-term. A return to significant organic growth would be necessary before considering a rerating. We initiate AME with a hold rating.