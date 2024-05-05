Walter Bibikow

On April 30, 2024, the Macerich Company (NYSE:NYSE:MAC) reported its Q1, 2024 results, which presented a nightmare scenario for the existing shareholders, causing the Stock price to drop by double digits. There is definitely a component of worsened performance, which has triggered a notable repricing by the market, but there is also a sentiment from the past involved, where historically MAC has every now and then dropped a bombshell in the form of share dilution, that in the context of these news really questions the investability in MAC.

On March 23, 2023 I issued a bullish article on MAC since the multiple was extremely depressed and there was a belief that the interest rates will fall in a quite meaningful fashion. Since then the total returns have been still positive around ~56% level.

However, after reading Q2, 2023 results and then Q4, 2023, I finally decided to assume a more bearish stance and exit my position in MAC. The Stock price is down roughly 15% so far.

The reason why I moved away from MAC was simple and mostly leverage-driven. Here is a short excerpt from my previous article on MAC:

The debt amount remains significant, which coupled with the short weighted average maturity life is set to put additional pressure on the FFO going forward. Plus, the fact that like-for-like NOI is decelerating makes the task of growing underlying cash flows rather impossible. If we add to this equation the recent spike in the P/FCF multiple, the story gets even less attractive.

Let's now review the Q1, 2024 earnings report and unpack the key drivers behind this negative surprise. At the end I will also share my opinion as to whether I consider MAC a buy again after the recent price decline.

Synthesis of Q1, 2024

The core performance of MAC was clearly below the expectations as the FFO per share came in at $0.33, which is by $0.10 per share less than in Q1, 2023. It was also by $0.05 per share less than the communicated guidance.

There were two major reasons that explained this contraction:

The impact from Express bankruptcy, which as of year-end 2023 leased 23 stores from MAC at circa $15 million per year. As per the Q1, 2024 commentary, there will be at least 15 Express store closures during the second quarter that will decrease small shop portfolio occupancy by ~ 50 basis points. A mixed bag of extraordinary costs that primarily stemmed from higher legal, search and consulting costs. On top of these one-time costs, MAC reported an increase in its interest cost component by $5 million, which comes from the recent refinancings (i.e., rolling over debt at cost of financing, which is closer to the market level rather than based on previously assumed fixed rate financing, when the rates were low).

Consequently, the struggles with Express caused the NOI to drop by 1.9% relative to Q1, 2023.

So, really from the cash generation perspective MAC saw multiple headwinds this quarter (e.g., Express default, elevated extraordinary costs and something more structural, which is an increase in interest costs).

Before I tackle the most important part of Q1, 2024 report, I wanted just to underscore the rent leasing spread dynamics, which on the surface provide a decent hope for MAC's ability to grow the same store NOI figure going forward.

Namely, during the quarter MAC opened 540,000 square feet of new stores, which is triple of the area opened in Q1, 2023. Most of these opening allowed MAC to capture solid rent leasing spreads - at double digit levels - which render the trailing 12-month rent leasing spread statistics still rather positive at 14.7%. This just shows that when it comes to right locations and right malls, there is a demand for customer that enables MAC to create value for its shareholders.

Now, turning to the most critical news item, which was the announcement of a strategic shift in MAC's capital allocation process and a major review of the existing asset base.

The duration of the new strategy or rather its implementation plan is between 3 to 4 years in which MAC will execute the following:

Sell assets and consolidate certain JV interest, where the asset sales will be focused on non-core properties that carry either too much debt or do not embody favorable demand prospects.

Be very selective on new developments by putting priority in getting the balance sheet right.

Hand 4 to 6 properties back to lenders at loan maturity.

Issue additional $500 million in the form of equity, which will obviously be dilutive to the existing shareholders.

As a result of this, the Management has withdrawn its 2024 guidance as the timing and success of these aforementioned steps (which have a meaningful impact on the AFFO) is unknown.

According to commentary by Jackson Hsieh - President, CEO and Director - in the recent earnings call, it really seems that now it is all about reducing the leverage to mid-6x level.

We will be very selective with regard to new development and redevelopment spend. Near-term projects include the expansion at Green Acres and flat iron crossing. And number three, reduce leverage to the low to mid-6x is a major priority for Macerich.

All in all, this action will plan will be in the short-term negative to the underlying AFFO as the cash flowing assets will be sold, several properties that are currently generating positive income (before they have to get refinanced) will be handed back to lenders, and the issuance of equity will be inevitably dilutive to the AFFO per share metric.

However, I have to admit that this plan should, if executed properly and if the Management does not let down its shareholders as in the past, should render MAC a more robust business. The fact that leverage is set to come down to ~ 6x should put an upward pressure on MAC's cost of capital and also enable the Management to act opportunistically without putting the liquidity and balance sheet under too much of a pressure.

The bottom line

Although the quarter was bad because of Express bankruptcy and increase in extraordinary costs, the long-term prospects of MAC have at least on the surface improved.

Now it seems that the Management will be more focused and aggressive in bringing down the debt, while divesting non-core assets and issuing additional equity. In the short-term this will obviously worsen the AFFO profile, but after the strategy implementation plan is complete MAC should be in a better position as a de-risked business from the financial perspective and improved in terms of the more pronounced focus on core / trophy like assets.

With all of this being said, I am still reluctant to go long the Macerich Company as in the past 8 years, there have been four major equity dilution events all of which with an attempt to decrease the leverage. Also, even though MAC's share price has dropped a bit after the Q1, 2024 earnings release, it is still up by ~40% over the TTM period and the dividend yield of 5% seems just too low and unattractive especially in the context of other REIT alternatives.

I will be happy to reassess my decision after I see some progress on the execution plan and clarity around the forthcoming equity issuance.