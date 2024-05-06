wdstock

Investment Thesis

I take a bullish view on AT&T given strong free cash flow growth, a record low postpaid phone churn, and a lower net debt to EBITDA ratio.

In a previous article back at the end of January, I made the argument that AT&T (NYSE:T) has the capacity for further upside going forward on the basis of strong LTV growth and impressive free cash flow performance.

Since then, the stock has remained more or less in a stationary trend - but down by nearly 7% since my last article:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether AT&T still has the capacity for further upside, based on the reasons that I outlined in my last article.

Performance

When looking at Q1 2024 earnings for AT&T as released on April 24, we can see that while free cash flow saw a significant increase from that of the prior year quarter - adjusted EPS saw a drop from $0.60 to $0.55 per share, with higher depreciation, lower capitalized interest, and lower equity income from DIRECTV being cited as drivers of the decline. In addition, equipment revenues were down by $0.3 billion, which contributed to the overall decline in revenue to $30 billion.

However, as mentioned, free cash flow saw a significant increase to $3.1 billion, with $0.5 billion of this free cash flow coming from DIRECTV.

AT&T 2024 1st Quarter Earnings: April 24, 2024

Moreover, when looking at LTV (calculated as ARPU/churn rate and also known as customer lifetime value), it is evident that the same has seen significant growth from that of the prior year quarter.

Calculations and heatmap generated by author.

This was in significant part due to a significant drop in churn, from 0.81% in Q1 2023 to 0.72% in Q1 2024 - with this marking a record-low in postpaid phone churn for AT&T. ARPU (or average revenue per user) was up slightly from $55.05 to $55.57 over the same period.

Moreover, we see that impressive performance across the Postpaid segment contributed to growth in EBITDA margin to 43.5% as well as 349,000 postpaid phone net adds.

AT&T 1Q24 Earnings

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the long-term debt to total assets ratio has remained quite consistent over the last four years.

Mar 21 Mar 22 Mar 23 Mar 24 Long-term debt 160694 180225 123727 125704 Total assets 546985 577195 400873 399428 Long-term debt to total assets ratio 29.38% 31.22% 30.86% 31.47% Click to enlarge

Source: Long-term debt and total assets figures (in millions of dollars) sourced from historical AT&T quarterly reports. Long-term debt to total assets ratio calculated by author.

However, net debt itself is down by $6 billion year-on-year, with $4.7 billion of long-term debt maturities repaid this quarter and AT&T's net debt to EBITDA ratio is down to 2.9x from that of 3.2x in the previous year.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

Regarding my view on the above results, the fact that AT&T has continued to increase customer lifetime value through achieving a record low in postpaid phone churn is quite impressive. I had previously expressed concern that growing competition from T-Mobile US (TMUS) could mean that we see churn rates for AT&T rise if customers increasingly choose to switch their provider.

However, we have seen the opposite to be the case, and LTV is now at its highest level since Q2 2021.

Additionally, the fact that we have continued to see significant free cash flow growth is encouraging. Since January, we see that FCF to assets has continued to climb:

ycharts.com

AT&T also continues to have the lowest enterprise value to revenues ratio among its peers, suggesting that the stock remains attractively valued on this basis with the capacity for further growth if we see operating revenues accelerate once again.

ycharts.com

In my opinion, AT&T is in a good position to see further revenue growth overall if Mobility service revenue can accelerate from here. We already see that the company has led mobility service revenue growth in 2023 as compared to T-Mobile and Verizon (VZ).

AT&T 2024 1st Quarter Earnings: April 24, 2024

While overall operating revenues across the Mobility segment grew modestly by 0.1% as compared to the prior year quarter, this was largely down to a near 10% drop in Equipment revenue, whereas non-equipment revenues continued to see comparatively good performance.

In particular, Mobility saw upside due to growth of $0.5 billion in wireless service revenues, as well as growth in EBITDA of 7% as well as growth in ARPU as previously referenced under the Performance section. In my view, should AT&T continue to see strong performance across this segment both with respect to lower churn/higher ARPU and EBITDA growth, then I anticipate that the company is in a good position to bolster overall growth in revenues and earnings from here.

Risks

AT&T has shown impressive results in the most recent quarter, in particular its ability to achieve a record low postpaid phone churn. In terms of potential risks to AT&T at this time, my view is that should we see a subsequent rise in churn once again - then this could potentially impact earnings growth going forward.

For instance, it was not long ago that T-Mobile had significantly outperformed both AT&T and Verizon in demonstrating lower postpaid churn. Additionally, T-Mobile's postpaid phone churn of 0.86% was not as low as that of AT&T's - it still represented the lowest recorded postpaid phone churn for Q1 for the company. Moreover, with the company having recently been given regulatory approval to buy budget provider Mint Mobile, this broadens the company's reach of new potential customers and the competitive threat to AT&T could increase as a result.

Conclusion

To conclude, I am impressed with the fact that AT&T has achieved a record low postpaid phone churn this quarter, which has resulted in strong LTV growth. Moreover, the company's growth in free cash flow as well as a lower net debt to EBITDA ratio demonstrates strong financial performance in my view. For these reasons, I continue to remain bullish on AT&T.