Overview:

The National Amusements/Skydance tango with an exclusive negotiating window has now expired, and this opens the way for other bidders to enter.

Skydance's convoluted financing schemes, questions about its operational abilities, primary interest only on studio assets, and probable litigation intensity suggest that the Skydance bid will not be revived.

That opens the way for the $26 billion Apollo/Sony all-cash proposition to move forward.

On the surface, this appears to be a step in the right direction, But much now depends on the proposition's details.

Sony has considerable management experience and expertise in film and TV production/distribution and cable networks.

It is also presently unencumbered by the costly efforts needed to prevail and/or independently survive in the streaming wars that currently engage Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Purchase of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) would enable Sony to enter this fray in a major way by combining its large Sony/Columbia Pictures library of an estimated 2,800 films and many TV shows with those of Paramount's estimated 1,400 films among other studio assets that include valuable Los Angeles real estate.

On paper, at least, background financing by giant fund Apollo makes the proposed deal appear to be somewhat easier to complete than was the earlier Skydance attempt.

Devil in Details:

I touched on some of the problems in my previous article (SA, "Paramount Global's Sale Will Not Be Easy, Cheap, or Fast," April 8, 2024). But new problems and issues have since then emerged. Most operationally important is that apparent frictions between controlling investor Shari Redstone and long-time CEO Bob Bakish have led to his ouster. He's been replaced by a triumvirate of divisional leaders. Good luck on that.

In virtually all similar situations, such as those at the time of the sale of Time Warner to AT&T (T) or its subsequent sale to Warner Bros. Discovery, there was operational disarray for at least the following three years. The same thing happened when Disney acquired the Fox Film assets, which quickly resulted in significant write-downs and personnel layoffs. It's unlikely that a Paramount sale would be any different.

That's because media and entertainment businesses rely on smooth and solid personal relationships that are built over many years. It's the problem of the old Abbott and Costello "Who's on First" routine. If you've developed, written, or bought what appears to be a viable media project, the last place your agent will go to is the one with the most management turmoil of the moment: Paramount.

Paramount film releases for 2025-26 may be promising, but they will compete against a veritable slew of big picture releases by other studios. Projects from all of the major studios were derailed by the SAG and WGA strikes in 2023 (and prior pandemic shutdowns), which means that there will be release-bunching starting later this year and extending to 2026 when schedules might finally be normalized.

All of this unusually heavy supply of major releases will then confront the long-term North American demand decline in movie theater attendance (see my Entertainment Industry Economics, 10th ed.) and also a distinct politically driven cooling of Chinese market fervor for American-made films.

A good guess is that Paramount advertising, marketing, distribution and development people might be in the midst of this upcoming atypically competitive year and corporate turmoil be spending more time polishing resumes than promoting films.

Fellow streaming competitors might also further note that If Apollo/Sony consummates, the aforementioned combined Sony and Paramount libraries will likely have a much larger streaming market share than does Paramount+ alone. In the currently and already fairly saturated domestic streaming market, this combo would make it more difficult for all participants to grow subscribers and profitability.

With the new management triumvirate, you can also be sure that each of the co-CEOs will be vying to be the alpha and each will be highly uncertain of having a job whenever the company is sold. A Sony takeover of operations would obviously result in management upheaval, leaving the content creators (writers, producers, directors, actors, etc.) with the "Who's on First?" question.

Next are the antitrust and foreign ownership issues. Sony already owns a major film and TV production and distribution enterprise (Columbia Pictures/TriStar) that it bought some 35 years ago. Will the antitrust folks in D.C, allow the number of majors to shrink from five to four?

Oh, and by the way, there's a foreign ownership prohibition thing on the books that disallows a foreign-based company (e.g. Sony) to buy a majority stake in a U.S. television network, here namely CBS. So in an Apollo/Sony deal, CBS will have to be sold.

To Whom?

Comcast already has NBC and Disney has (maybe up-for-sale) ABC. So this is an antitrust no-go. Apple? Amazon? Google? Meta? Why would any of them need the headache of buying into a slowly fading linear television company? And if so, at what price? Same for the fading cutting-the-cord cable networks owned by the former Viacom side of Paramount.

Valuation Palpitations:

From all this, it is not clear what the shares ought to be worth. In virtually any sale scenario, litigation will likely abound and stretch over many years. Such litigation will involve not only antitrust issues but also valuations of Redstone voting versus non-voting common shares. And no one can confidently predict who will be managing any of this.

I'm not necessarily against buying shares at the current level. There are still-valuable assets contained within.

But such buyers ought to be aware that this is not ordinary stock for ordinary times. PARA "stock" has instead morphed into a weird out-of-the-money long-term call option that has no strike price or expiration date. Its exercise is neither of the American or European (exercise only at pre-agreed future date and price) type. The implied volatility is high, but not estimable from past performance. And it's subject to a high-for-longer interest rate environment.

In brief, from an operational and investment standpoint, PARA has entered the "Twilight Zone." I can hear the Rod Serling TV series music playing louder each day.