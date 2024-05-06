AT&T: Breaking Major Downside Levels (Technical Analysis)

May 06, 2024 8:30 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockTMUS, VZ5 Comments
Income Generator profile picture
Income Generator
8.93K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T reported declines in revenues but surpassed expectations for growth in free cash flow, new wireless subscribers, and quarterly EPS figures.
  • The company's performance was driven by gains in fiber and 5G, and an increasing number of consumers purchasing AT&T's premium unlimited phone plans.
  • Despite improvements in key areas, AT&T's share prices remain in a long-term downtrend and have only seen modest gains.

AT&T Store in New York City

Anne Czichos

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) continues its love-hate relationship with dividend investors as share prices are caught in a powerful downtrend that continues to erode the overall allure of the stock’s sizable 6.59% annual dividend yield. For the

This article was written by

Income Generator profile picture
Income Generator
8.93K Followers
The Income Machine is driven by market analysis from strategies covering more than two decades of trading experience successfully navigating through a broad variety of asset classes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News