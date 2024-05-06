CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

Just before we transitioned into 2024, I wrote a fairly bullish article on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), which was a follow-up piece for my initial thesis on MAA back in September 2023.

While I was (and still am) optimistic about MAA's prospects to generate solid shareholder returns, I made it clear that in the short term there is a limited probability of MAA outperforming the market.

The chart below, which measures the total return performance of MAA and the broader REIT market, reflects this outcome nicely.

Ycharts

The reason why, in my opinion, experiencing juicy returns from MAA over the next 12 - 18 month period is quite unlikely lies in the combination of the following aspects:

Notable amounts of new supply coming online in 2024 and early 2025 within the markets in which MAA has a tangible operating presence.

Relatively minor amount of new space being put in operations from the MAA's organic development program (i.e., most of the projects have completion dates that are back-end loaded in 2024 and 2025).

In case the interest rates declined, MAA would not be the biggest beneficiary in the REIT universe as the characteristics of its top-line and the dominance of fixed rate debt financing in its capital structure render the Company less sensitive to changes in the interest rates (i.e., not so duration heavy business).

Now, just recently MAA announced its Q1, 2024 results, which reveal fresh data points that, in my opinion, are worth contextualizing against my initial bull thesis.

Let's now review the Q1 2024 earnings deck

Thesis review

If we look at the core metrics that were reported as part of the Q1, 2024 package, we will clearly notice great degree of stagnation in MAA's cash generation.

What I mean by that is that during the first quarter of 2024, like for like top-line generated a 1.4% increase over the Q1, 2023. This was fully offset by the uptick in operating expenses that rose by more than 5% this quarter relative to the same period in the prior year. As a result of this, when the costs have grown more than the revenues, the same store NOI plummeted by 0.7%.

If we dissect these figures a bit more, we will also recognize that the major driver was not the decrease in occupancy, higher interest expense or lower rent levels from unfavorable rent leasing spreads, but rather a pressure from the new supply in the market that made it very difficult for MAA to stipulate new contracts at higher rent levels.

Since the top-line was so weak, not only the NOI suffered, but also the core FFO per share metric went down from $2.28 in Q1, 2023 to $2.22 this quarter.

However, although the results came in worse than in the first quarter of 2023, the share price did not decline that much once these figures were circulated to the market. This is because MAA had done a great job in preemptively guiding the market by anchoring the expectations around the reported levels what we can see in the quarter. In fact, the core FFO per share of $2.22 implies a slight positive surprise as the corresponding midpoint of the Q1, 2024 guidance result was established at $2.20 per share.

It is also worth underscoring the fact that during this quarter, MAA recorded historically low turnover levels. Namely, in Q1, 2024 the resident turnover was 44.4% on a TTM basis driven by depressed level of move-outs that, in turn, have taken place due to a material slowdown in people buying single family-homes.

This is really good news since it helps relax some of the headwinds stemming from excessive supply in 2024, thereby allowing MAA to maintain solid occupancy levels and even consider rising prices for some of its best properties.

Finally, from the Q1, 2024 data we can observe how MAA has increased its ambition to expand its portfolio through incremental organic development projects and additional M&A activities.

While during the Q1 period there were no new additions to the development pipeline, commentary around steps taken in April shed some valuable light here.

In April 2024, MAA started construction on a new 302-unit multifamily apartment community, where the development is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2027. The projected project costs are approximately $102 million. Plus in April MAA also executed an acquisition of a land parcel with an aim to initiate construction of a 345-unit multifamily apartment community already in Q2, 2024. On top of this, MAA has communicated that it will begin two to four new multifamily development projects over the next 18 to 24 months (this estimate excludes the two that were announced in April).

Moreover, if we read the Q1, 2024 earnings call transcript, it is clear that MAA has indeed slowly but surely become more open in utilizing its balance sheet capacity to fund the growth. Here is a relevant excerpt from the commentary by Brad Hill - Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer:

Our development team continues to evaluate land sites as well as additional prepurchase development opportunities. In this liquidity-constrained environment, it's possible we could add additional in-house and prepurchase development opportunities to our current and future pipeline. While we continue to pursue numerous external growth opportunities, our existing portfolio remains in a good position heading into the busier leasing season.

Luckily, the status on the existing development projects indicates that the lion's share of expected CapEx is already put at work, thus relaxing some of the pressure from the balance sheet over the next couple of quarters.

MAA 1Q24 ER Supplemental

Furthermore, an additional reason why I think that investors should not be afraid of the fact that MAA is stepping up its investment game is the Company's fortress balance sheet, which has a net debt to EBITDA 3.6x that is way below the sector average of 5.6x. Plus, MAA's FFO payout ratio is below the average at 66%, which leaves a decent amount of capital to reduce the reliance on incremental leverage to fund the aforementioned growth plans.

The bottom line

While the Q1, 2024 results could be deemed suboptimal, considering the previously outlined guidance and the pre-communicated challenges on the supply front, the performance was actually rather solid.

Granted, the costs increased in a greater fashion than the top-line, but if we peel back the onion a bit, the record rent leasing spreads, strong occupancy and increased growth ambition bode well for a long-term value creation. The positive statistics in the rent leasing end nicely offset the pressure that comes from elevated supply levels that will persist throughout 2024. As a result of this, MAA has actually outperformed the mid-point of its core FFO per share guidance.

Lastly, the new growth plans both from organic CapEx and M&A front will eventually contribute to a higher FFO in the future. And perhaps the most important thing in this context is that MAA's balance sheet is strong enough to absorb the incremental debt financing without impairing the Company's financial health. The FFO payout and net debt to EBTIDA are well below average that coupled with the fact that the existing development agenda is already largely funded de-risk MAA's choice to grow the cash generation.

Given the above, Mid-America Apartment Communities remains a buy for me.