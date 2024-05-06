If I could only own 3 REITs, it would be these.

MicroStockHub

Let me start here by saying that I would not want to own just 3 REITs.

If you are going to build your own REIT portfolio, then you probably would want to own at least 15 to 20 REITs to properly mitigate risks and if you are not prepared to do that, you are probably better off simply sticking to a low-cost ETF (VNQ).

But since so many of you often ask me this question, I figured that it would be an interesting topic for an article.

I would add that I am not making a one-year prediction here. I cannot predict what any stock will do over such a short period, but I believe that over the next decade, these three REITs will richly reward their shareholders and significantly outperform their sector benchmarks.

Big Yellow Group (BYG / OTCPK:BYLOF )

If I could only own 3 REITs, I would want to focus on companies that:

Have superior business models that have proven to be able to generate above-average returns with below-average risk.

Have strong balance sheets with relatively little debt and good access to capital to reinvest in growth.

Strong track records of significant market outperformance.

Big Yellow Group is the perfect example of that:

Big Yellow Group

It is the leading self-storage REIT in the UK. Self-storage has been by far the most rewarding property sector in the US over the past 30 years, earning nearly 20% annual total returns, and Big Yellow is now replicating the same model in Europe, where the market is still decades behind. It is able to develop new properties at 9%+ initial yields, earning huge spreads over its cost of capital, resulting in rapid growth.

It has a fortress balance sheet with a low 15% Loan-to-Value and significant access to liquidity to keep developing additional properties, earning large spreads over its cost of capital.

It has managed to grow its FFO per share by over 10% annually for the past 20 years, and when combined with its dividend this has resulted in 15%+ annual total returns:

Big Yellow Group

I think that they can keep this going for a long time to come, and this is why BYG would be one of my three picks.

It is still a fairly small REIT, and it has lots of new projects under way that should significantly boost its FFO per share over the coming years.

Despite that, it is today priced at one of its lowest valuations ever, trading at 16x FFO, a 20% discount to its NAV, and offering a near 5% dividend yield.

I expect 12-15% annual returns from the yield and growth alone. Add to that a bit of upside from multiple expansion, and you get to 15-20% average annual total returns in the coming years.

RCI Hospitality (RICK)

Just like Big Yellow, RICK has a unique business model that has the potential to generate far greater returns than your average REIT.

Before I tell you what it is, just consider that this is the performance that it achieved from 2016 until 2022. This is the time period that really matters for the company because it changed its capital allocation policy in 2016 and essentially became a new company, and it ends in 2022, which is when the REIT bear market begun:

Bloomberg

RICK was able to earn these huge returns [nearly 10x the returns of the S&P 500 (SPY)] because it focuses on a highly fragmented sector with many sellers, but very few buyers, and this allows it to buy assets at very low multiples, earning huge spreads over its cost of capital.

This sector is that of adult nightclubs.

There are very few buyers because of the social stigma, difficulty of accessing capital, and the unique skill set that's required to manage clubs.

However, there are many sellers as club owners approach retirement, and this is not the type of asset that you typically pass down to the next generation.

RCI Hospitality

As a result, RICK is able to high-quality cash flowing clubs at just 3-5x their cash flow, earning huge spreads over its cost of capital and resulting in rapid FCF per share growth.

It has managed to grow its FCF per share by 20%+ annually for many years, and it still has amazing long-term growth prospects, but currently, it is going through a dip in its growth because of poor same-property performance due to post-covid normalization.

However, its total sales have still kept rising thanks to the company's investments in new assets, and we expect its growth to accelerate in the near term as its casinos start to produce cash flow, it acquires new clubs, and its same property performance stabilizes. As a reminder, RICK currently has 2 major casinos projects under construction, which is costing them money, but they are not producing anything yet.

Moreover, on their most recent conference call, the management noted that they have one new club acquisition under LOI, and they are hoping to close on it before the next earnings results. They also noted that they sent out two other offers recently and may get another LOI in the next weeks. The transaction market is heating up, and they are focusing on that. Finally, they also noted that they believe that they have hit the bottom in terms of their same store performance and that comps will get much easier in June, which is when things started falling off last year as everyone returned to international travels.

In short, I think that the casinos + club acquisitions + stabilization of same property performance bodes very well for the stock, which is now heavily discounted, trading at just 7-8x normalized forward FCF. In the meantime, the company will keep buying back shares, and those buybacks could accelerate significantly in the near term as the company is about to receive another $20 million from a new 10-year bank loan secured by some of its properties.

BSR REIT (HOM.U / OTCPK:BSRTF)

BSR REIT is arguably the cheapest apartment REIT today, and it is also one of the most likely buyout targets.

What's uniquely attractive about this apartment REIT is that:

It specializes in rapidly growing Texan markets like Dallas, Austin, and Houston, which are expected to be some of the best real estate markets over the next decade as they keep enjoying rapid population and job growth, and their rent-to-income ratios converge closer to that of coastal markets.

It owns mostly affordable class B communities with an average rent of just $1,500 and as a result, they are not heavily impacted by the surge in new supply. Even despite the current oversupply, they still expect their same property NOI to grow by about 2% in 2024 and its growth should accelerate in the coming years.

Despite that, its stock is heavily discounted, trading at a 40% discount to its net asset value and an implied cap rate in the high 6s. That’s an exceptionally low valuation for high-quality apartment communities in rapidly growing Texan markets.

BSR’s biggest shareholder is its management, which owns about 40% of the equity, and they have been aggressively buying back shares to take advantage of this low valuation. In the last quarter alone, they bought another $33 million worth of shares, which is very significant for a company with a $600 million market cap. If they cannot get the market to recognize the fair value of their real estate, I would expect them to eventually liquidate the portfolio and/or privatize the company. After all, they own a huge chunk of the equity, it is expensive to be a public company, and there is no benefit in it for them if they keep persistently trading at a large discount to their NAV. Right now, they are happy to essentially buy out their partners at 60 cents on the dollar, creating value for themselves, but their patience will eventually run out.

BSR REIT

So in short, the pitch is that you get to buy high-quality Texan apartment communities at 60 cents on the dollar, and you have a shareholder-friendly management team that's motivated to unlock value. While you wait for the growth and upside, you earn a roughly 5% monthly dividend yield and the REIT still retains 40% of its cash flow to buy back shares.

Closing Note

The REIT market is today the most opportunistic it has been in years, but not all REITs are created equal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.