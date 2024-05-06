PCF: This Unique CEF Has Improved A Lot Over The Past 6 Months

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The High Income Securities Fund offers a high current yield of 11.64%, which compares reasonably well to most of its peers.
  • The fund's share price has been relatively flat over the past few months, but most of its total returns come from the distributions that are paid out.
  • The fund's asset allocation includes a significant weighting in other closed-end funds, and it has recently reduced its holdings in business development companies.
  • The fund has improved its distribution coverage and actually managed to fully cover it during the first half of the current fiscal year.
  • The fund is trading at an enormous discount to net asset value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

US dollart banknotes

Yuji Sakai

The High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is a closed-end fund that many income-focused investors employ as a method of achieving their goals of receiving a significant amount of current income from their assets. On the surface, the fund

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.91K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PNNT, BRW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News