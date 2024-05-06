bymuratdeniz

Introduction

Ares Capital's (NASDAQ:ARCC) further proved why they are the perfect BDC for a steady stream of income. Or in other words, a perfect set it and forget it stock to own in your portfolio. While many of its peers have faced financial pressures due to higher interest rates, Ares Capital has proved its quality & stability once again, navigating the rough seas with smooth sailing. And despite a slight miss on earnings, their fundamentals remain strong, which I'll discuss later in this article.

Previous Thesis

I last covered Ares Capital back in February, when I downgraded them to a hold as a result of their rise in share price in lieu of higher interest rates. ARCC, like many of their peers, have experienced significant share price upside due to their predominantly floating rate portfolios.

And although ARCC has not rewarded its shareholders with any special or supplemental dividends recently like Capital Southwest (CSWC) or Main Street Capital (MAIN), the company consistently delivered strong earnings quarter after quarter.

Seeking Alpha

Providing a steady stream of income and yield higher than what investors can get from bonds or treasuries, ARCC saw its share price rise to a P/NAV ratio of 1.03x during my last thesis, causing me to downgrade from a buy to a hold.

At the time, I anticipated a few rate cuts, which I thought would bring the share price down back to a reasonable level for investors. However, the share price has held relatively steady near $21 as the market anticipates fewer rate cuts for this year. This is also in comparison to the S&P, which is slightly up above 3% over the same period.

I touched on the company's Q4 earnings when they delivered better than expected results with core EPS growing from $0.59 to $0.63. Net investment income also grew impressively by 19% from $289 million to $345 million.

Furthermore, they continued growing, committing $2.4 billion during the quarter, consisting mostly of first-lien loans. Their balance sheet was also in a strong position financially with $6.4 billion in liquidity to close out the year.

Best In Class

Ares Capital reported their first quarter earnings this past Wednesday and delivered solid results to start the fiscal year, showing while, although they're conservative, they remain the best in class in comparison to peers. While EPS missed analysts' estimates by $0.01 coming in at $0.59, this rose from $0.57 from the prior year.

Their net investment income fell to $325 million from $345 million in the prior quarter, but still grew from $315 million the prior year as well. A testament to ARCC's consistency and resiliency, and why they're one of the top BDCs for reliable streams of income.

These solid numbers were a result of gross commitments of $3.55 billion, up significantly from $766 million a year ago. And roughly $2.4 billion in Q4. This grew their portfolio's total value from $21.1 billion to $23.1 billion on an annualized basis.

ARCC investor presentation

One strategy in particular I've liked from ARCC over the past year is the BDC increasing its exposure in first-lien loans. This increased from 41% to 46% year-over-year. And although this is much lower than peers like Capital Southwest's 87% and Blackstone Secured Lending's (BXSL) 98.5%, the BDC is focusing on becoming more defensively positioned. A testament to solid management.

Furthermore, ARCC's portfolio companies saw organic EBITDA growth in the double-digits over the past 12 months of 10%. Again, showing why ARCC is the best in class. Management stated they are seeing signs of transaction activity pick up. And while market conditions are tough currently, ARCC's long track record of success is apparent in its execution.

ARCC investor presentation

This is important for investors, especially those in search of higher yields. While some peers like Crescent Capital (CCAP) and CION Investment Corp. (CION) sport nice yields and strong fundamentals currently, their experience with navigating tough economic environments is much shorter, having IPO'd in 2020 & 2021 respectively. If you're unfamiliar with these two BDCs, you can read my latest articles on them discussing their performances here and here. Moreover, this is one of the reasons I think ARCC is the perfect BDC to set and forget.

Decreasing Leverage & NAV Growth

Aside from stellar growth year-over-year, ARCC's balance sheet grew strongly, with the BDC managing to decrease leverage down to just 0.99x from 1.07x in the prior quarter. This is below the sector average of 1.19x.

In comparison to peers Main Street Capital and Blackstone Secured Lending, both top-notch BDCs, ARCC's was higher than MAIN's but slightly lower than BXSL's leverage levels of 0.73x and 1.00x, respectively.

Furthermore, due to out-earning the dividend with coverage of 114%, and a growing portfolio, ARCC's NAV grew on a quarterly basis by 1.5% and nearly 6% on an annual basis. And I expect this to continue in the coming quarters as ARCC's management team executes on accretive investments.

Conservative Approach To Dividend

Probably the best metric I love about Ares Capital is their conservative approach. Unlike peers who have rewarded shareholders with specials dividends or increases, ARCC has not paid one or raised theirs since 2022. Which I think is a smart move considering the challenging economic backdrop, showing that management is looking forward.

The company prefers to roll over its extra income, otherwise known as spillover income. During the prior quarter, ARCC had a total of $635 million in extra income. And while they can use this to pay a special dividend, its apparent management has effectively been using this capital to make accretive investments, as seen by the $3.55 billion in gross commitments for the quarter.

Still, their dividend remained well-covered during the quarter at 114% as I stated, with net investment income of $0.55. And although this fell on a quarterly and annual basis from $0.60, coverage was still well-above 100% for the quarter. Looking at the chart below, you can see the BDC brought in $325 million in Nll, a decline from $345 million in the prior quarter. But dividend income for the quarter was $147 million, giving ARCC a conservative payout ratio.

Author creation

Valuation

Since my last article, their P/NAV ratio is still above 1x, at 1.05x at the time of writing. As a result, I still remain optimistic of at least one rate cut happening this year and think long-term investors should wait for a pullback. However, ARCC still trades at a decent valuation in comparison to peers MAIN & BXSL, who both have P/NAV ratios of 1.72x and 1.20x, respectively.

Furthermore, ARCC does offer some upside to its price target near $22, but as previously mentioned, I think it's a hold at current levels, especially with us inching closer to a rate cut, which I anticipate will come in the next 4-6 months. However, if you're an investor with a short-term outlook, then ARCC is a decent buy here, with a P/NAV ratio significantly lower than other high-quality peers in the sector currently.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Although ARCC, like many of its peers, have benefitted from higher interest rates, their borrowers have faced financial pressures due to higher borrowing costs. With rates remaining steady, many are saying the FED may keep rates higher until the economy falls into a recession.

If so, this will likely impact their portfolio companies, causing a spike in non-accruals. Furthermore, their non-accruals ticked up slightly last quarter, rising to 1.7% at cost and 0.7% at fair value. This increased from 1.3% and 0.6% in the prior quarter. And if the economy avoids a soft landing and falls into a recession, these could see further increases, impacting the BDC's financials in the process.

Conclusion

Ares Capital has performed solidly during the challenging economic backdrop, again showing why they're one of the best in class BDCs in the sector. Furthermore, they delivered solid earnings in the first quarter, despite missing on analysts' estimates by a penny.

Instead of raising the dividend or paying out specials or supplementals, management has elected to remain more nimble, and continue to grow the portfolio, making gross commitments of $3.55 billion during the quarter.

Additionally, they've been increasing their exposure to first-lien, senior-secured loans in the process, defensively positioning the portfolio. And despite the solid, steady performance from what I consider to be one of the top BDCs, I continue to rate them a hold in anticipation of a rate cut in the next 4 - 6 months.