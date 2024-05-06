Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis

Shares of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) recently broke past $100, following its strong Q2 earnings report. In this report, they highlight a very positive fundamental performance as well as raising guidance for 2024, showing their strong market position as well as continued growth tailwinds. However, I believe the valuation is now fair, and that shares will no longer outperform the broader market. At over 18x FWD earnings, it seems to me that the growth is already priced in, so shares have reached around fair value. Their products remain popular and brands well recognized, but competition still remains fierce in the consumer packaged goods, so I remain neutral on this name at current prices.

Company Overview

The company is a consumer packaged goods business that sells breakfast cereals such as: Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, and more. According to their website, their business model "includes a focus on both inorganic and organic growth, a focus on cash flow over GAAP earnings, and a focus on portfolio optimization rather than simply scale. We believe our focus is consistent with driving attractive, long-term risk-adjusted equity returns".

As a holding company, they own various brands and businesses that together make up Post Holdings. They operate in four reportable segments according to their annual report: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail.

Post Consumer Brands "markets and sells a portfolio of branded and private label human and pet food products, primarily in the RTE cereal, hot cereal, peanut butter and dog and cat food categories primarily in North America" (Annual Report, Page 7). These core brands are in my opinion rather iconic, and recently as of April 2023 now include pet food brands like "Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train".

Weetabix is "a leading manufacturer in the U.K. cereals and breakfast drinks category, with its core brands being the Weetabix and Alpen brands" (Annual Report, pg 7). These brands happen to be more popular in the U.K., but is also exported across the globe and is made from whole-grain wheat.

Foodservice aims to "provide a broad portfolio of egg products under several brands, with the primary brands being Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms, and potato products" (Annual Report, pg 8). With a focus on eggs and potatoes, products such as Easy Eggs and Simply Potatoes are the primary driver of sales in this segment.

Finally, Refrigerated Retail is referred to "side dishes, eggs and egg products, sausage, cheese and other dairy and refrigerated products to retail customers" (Annual Report, page 8). These side dishes are all branded under Bob Evans Farms, which "proudly creates the #1 selling refrigerated dinner sides in the United States, including varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country" according to their website.

These four segments demonstrate diversity among all food products, with a focus on breakfast and dinner, across many countries over the world. The expansion to pet food is interesting, and I think will add value as they try to diversify their products to match growing demand outside of human food. I think their brands are iconic and have a storied history, some of which have been around for decades. Overall, the business is a strong CPG performer with relevant brands that help it generate over $7 billion in sales annually.

Q2 Earnings Review

Earnings for Q2 2024 were quite positive, with strong growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. According to the press release:

Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.21 Revenue of $2B (+23.5% Y/Y) misses by $30M Operating profit of $190.1 million; net earnings of $97.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* of $345.2 million Raised fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* outlook to $1,335-$1,375 million

Despite missing revenues by a bit, a 23.5% YoY increase in sales is rather impressive for a rather simple looking CPG company that sells cereals. The company raised their guidance, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $1.3 billion. Profitability remains strong as margins continue to hold up, with operating margins of 9.5% for the quarter, and net profit margins of 4.86%. Compared to last Q2 2023 earnings, this is an improvement as Q2 2023 operating margin was 8.6%, and net profit margins were 3.4%. So, investors can see an increase in sales, profits, and margins which shows the financial performance continues to be very strong.

Management gives us some color on their recent earnings call transcript as to why the performance was strong, which was mostly due to the recent pet food acquisitions the company made:

Second quarter consolidated net sales were $2 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $345 million. Net sales increased 23%, driven by recent acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, sales declined 5% driven by lower overall volumes and the impact of our Foodservice pricing pass-through model, partially offset by hire and retain pricing across our businesses.

Investors can see the benefit that the pet food acquisitions are having on the financials, as both the top and bottom lines continue to grow. The two notable acquisitions in 2023 that are feeding profits are Perfection Pet Foods and various pet food brands (Rachel Ray, Nutrish, Nature's Recipe) from JM Smucker. So far, these acquisitions have been a value-add in my opinion given the increase in share price since those acquisitions as well as more profits and sales.

I think overall, the recent acquisition spree has been smart and strategic, done at reasonable prices that shareholders should be excited about. They stay well within their lane as a CPG company by focusing on acquiring iconic brands that customers trust, and honing their talent in nurturing a more diverse product portfolio. Management recognize that some of their other brands may have stagnated a little, so they have been keen on finding the right businesses to grow their top-line. In terms of leverage, management has strategically refinanced to reduce near-term maturities in their earnings call:

Outside of internal investments, we focused on refinancing and building capital capacity in Q2. Our refinancing significantly added to our debt maturity runway as we cleared out three years of near-term maturities. In addition, we added to our overall liquidity as we increased the size of our revolver by $250 million to $1 billion.

In conclusion, the main takeaway for me is that the recent acquisitions continue to be a value-add and investors can see the gains both in the share price and the fundamentals. The balance sheet still remains relatively strong, with no near-term maturities and increased liquidity. It looks to me like the business grows stronger with smart acquisitions in adjacent markets that seem to be growing.

Pet Food Demand Remains Robust

Given the recent acquisitions into pet food, I believe it is worth looking at the overall market demand for these new purchases. In the future, I believe the growth will come from these acquisitions, whereas their legacy snack brands have seemed to stagnate a little. The recent press release revealed that without the acquisitions volumes actually decreased for the Post Consumer Brands segment, "Excluding the benefit from acquisitions in the current year period, volumes decreased 3.9%, primarily driven by declines in non-retail cereal and peanut butter."

According to Fortune Business Insights, "The global pet food market is projected to grow from $126.66 billion in 2024 to $193.65 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period." The report cites the fact that pet ownership spiked during COVID due to a lot of people being stuck at home and wanting company. So now that people got their pets during the pandemic, they need pet food continuously for years to come and have developed trust and attachment to certain kinds of brands.

Fortune Business Insights

My take is that the pets are typically creatures of habit and want to stick to the same taste that they like. I also think pet owners are suddenly more conscious about what they feed their pets and are looking for the best deals that have attractive health benefits. So, if we look at a brand like Nature's Recipe, it hits a sweet spot in the market as it has no artificial preservatives and has reasonably affordable prices in my opinion.

Even with recent inflationary trends, the company has the most part been able to offset higher input costs with higher prices. And pet owners typically aren't going to skip out on feeding their pets, so I believe a lot of the value pet food brands are seeing increased demand due to pet owners becoming more price sensitive. Despite the market being competitive, I think Post Holdings has positioned itself to be a strong performer as their value brands are catered more to the health sensitive pet owner at a reasonable price.

Valuation - $115 Fair Value

Using management's guidance in the press release, "For fiscal year 2024, Post management has raised its guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA to $1,335-$1,375 million from $1,290-$1,340 million". So, applying an adj. EBITDA multiple of 10x (which is the sector median) gets me an enterprise value of $13 billion rounded down.

Subtract net debt of $6.1 billion gets me a market cap of $6.9 billion. Divide by shares outstanding of 60 million to get $115 per share fair value. At first, investors may be confused as to why I rate this a hold given the share price at around $100 currently. As a value investor, though, I believe in a margin of safety and believe the modest discount to my fair value estimate of $115 is not enough to justify a buy.

Furthermore, if I do a multiples analysis I feel that the stock is rather fairly valued, and certainly not cheap anymore. At 18x FWD non-GAAP earnings, it is exactly around the sector median of 17.84x. The stock also has a FWD EV/EBIT ratio of 15x, which is also close to the sector median. As a whole, the valuation multiples aren't super cheap and lead me to believe that shares are very close to fair value already.

I'd need a bigger discount to justify a buy rating, and at its current valuation all the upside from acquisitions seems to be priced in. However, I like the company and will keep it on my watch list, and if shares get cheaper I'd be more interested in buying.

Risks

The pet food industry is super competitive, with dozens of brands competing for market share. It's not all that difficult to enter, as well, as other companies can also do acquisitions to enter this attractive space. So, if competition gets very fierce, the performance of these brands may not hold up and could lead to goodwill impairment charges, which would negatively hurt earnings.

Consumer preferences can change on a dime, so brands may not have that much loyalty, as it is easy to switch from one brand to another. Post Holdings may have to do a lot of sales and marketing to nurture their product portfolio, which may eat into future profits.

As a global company, Post Holdings depends a lot on selling to e-commerce retailers and brick and mortar stores. That puts them in the passenger seat, as ultimately, they may have the lower hand in negotiating against big retailers like Chewy (CHWY) and Amazon (AMZN). Unfavorable deals with large retailers could put their margins under pressure, as they may have trouble negotiating favorable deals for shareholders.

Hold Post Holdings

I like this company as a defensive name that should perform well even during recessions relative to the market. Its brands seem strong, with recent pet food acquisitions as a major tailwind for the company. Its fair value is reasonably close to the share price, making me pause before purchasing. Ultimately, I need a bigger margin of safety before buying, so for now, it's a hold for me.