Resideo (NYSE:REZI) specializes in the development and production of technology-driven products and solutions. These products and solutions provide comfort, energy management, water management, safety, and security.

REZI’s past financial results have been volatile, as it reported a revenue decline in 2023 due to volume pressure and unfavourable foreign exchange fluctuations. Additionally, its margins contracted slightly in 2023 due to lower volume. For 1Q24, revenue continued to be pressured by lower volume, resulting in it falling 4%. Looking ahead, REZI’s planned acquisition of Snap One is expected to bolster its financial metrics. However, full year 2024’s outlook is modest due to a weak macroeconomic assumption. Therefore, these factors are creating a mixed outlook for REZI. Given this uncertainty, its current share price does not offer sufficient margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating.

REZI’s historical revenue growth trend has been volatile. In 2021, it reported revenue of approximately $5.846 billion. For 2022, it grew 8.96% to $6.37 billion. This was driven by acquisitions, which contributed $427 million, and a higher selling price in both of its revenue segments [Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution]. However, it was offset by lower volumes and unfavourable foreign currency fluctuations. In 2023, revenue fell 2% to $6.242 billion. Although a higher selling price was a positive factor, it was completely offset by lower volume and foreign exchange fluctuations.

REZI’s performance is dependent on a few factors, such as the levels of repair and remodelling activity and residential and non-residential construction. Over the last two years, the continuous volatility and uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions have impacted REZI. Looking ahead, as long as these uncertainties persist, it is expected to affect REZI’s future performance. Additionally, as supply chain and logistics continue to normalise, inventory levels will begin to align closer with market demand, which might cause a drop in order.

In terms of profitability margins, REZI has shown a slight contraction in 2023. Gross profit margin decreased to 27.20% as it was impacted by lower volume and an unfavourable product mix.

As a result of a lower gross profit and a modest increase in its restructuring and impairment expenses in 2023, its operating income margin contracted to 8.76%. Its net income margin decreased modestly to 3.36%.

For REZI’s 1Q24 results, net revenue fell 4% year-over-year to $1.49 billion vs. 1Q23’s $1.55 billion. The decrease in revenue for the quarter was mainly due to lower sales volume and the impact of the divestiture of the Genesis Cable business. Genesis Cable was sold in October 2023 for $86 million. On the other hand, the decreasing sales volume was driven by a decrease in demand for various product categories, especially in its ADI Global Distribution Segment.

In terms of margins, I will be analysing REZI’s gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted net income margin. Firstly, 1Q24’s gross profit margin decreased by 0.1% to 26.9%. Favourable material costs were offset by lower sales volume, the impact of the divestiture of the Genesis Cable business, and an unfavourable margin mix shift.

REZI’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 8.9% to 9.2%, driven by strong performance from its Products and Solution segment. For the quarter, the Products and Solution segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased to $140 million, or 22.6% of revenue, vs. 1Q23’s 19.5% of revenue. However, its ADI Global Distribution segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin fell from 7.9% to 6.7%, offsetting some of the strength in the Products and Solution segment. As a result of lower net revenue, adjusted EPS fell from 1Q23’s $0.51 per share to 1Q24’s $0.47 per share. REZI’s adjusted net income for 1Q24 was relatively flat year-over-year at 4.71%.

On April 2024, REZI announced its acquisition of Snap One, valued at approximately $1.4 billion. This acquisition is anticipated to be completed in 2H24. Once completed, Snap One will be integrated into REZI’s ADI Global Distribution business. The aim of the acquisition is to expand REZI’s presence in the smart living products and distribution market. For context, Snap One is a top supplier of smart-living products and services to professional residential integrators.

One of the benefits that the acquisition brings to REZI is the ability to expand its market reach. Currently, ADI’s experience and expertise in the commercial market complement Snap One’s strength with residential integrators. Therefore, this complementary strength between REZI and Snap One is expected to create growth opportunities for REZI in the long term. This will be achieved through residential integrator value creation.

Based on the 2023 results, Snap One generated total revenue of approximately $1.1 billion, while REZI reported approximately $6.2 billion. Therefore, the acquisition is expected to boost REZI’s top line to approximately $7.3 billion.

Moving down the P&L, Snap One is generating a gross profit margin of about 37.3%, while REZI is generating about 27.2% for 2023. When combined, the acquisition is expected to boost REZI’s gross profit margin to more than 28%.

In terms of adjusted EBITDA, Snap One generated $117 million in 2023, and it has an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%. The acquisition is expected to strengthen REZI’s adjusted EBITDA margin to more than 9%.

In addition, the acquisition is expected to generate about $75 million in synergies savings by the third year. For the first year, it is expected to generate about 40%, 60% in year 2, and 100% in year 3. The synergies will be achieved through real estate consolidation, optimisation of public company costs, and overhead efficiencies. Therefore, the acquisition is expected to further bolster REZI’s future profitability margins.

For 2024, management guided consolidated revenue to be in the range of $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion. REZI’s ADI segment is expected to grow between 0% to 3%. On the other hand, its Products and Solutions segment is expected to fall between -2% to -6%.

This guidance was based on a few assumptions. Firstly, residential repair and remodelling activity is expected to remain steady or decrease slightly year-over-year. Secondly, residential new construction starts are expected to increase by low to mid-single digits. Lastly, inventory levels in the HVAC channel are anticipated to normalise before the second half of 2024.

However, do take note that this guidance does not include the expected benefits from the intended acquisition of Snap One, which is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2024.

REZI specialises in the development and production of technology-driven products and solutions. These products and solutions provide comfort, energy management, water management, safety, and security. I will be comparing REZI against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins.

In terms of growth outlook, REZI does not perform well when compared against its peers. All three peers have positive forward revenue growth rate, while REZI’s rate is negative 0.42%. This tells us that its revenue for the next two years is essentially flat.

In terms of profitability margins, REZI also underperformed its peers, as both EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM were lower than peers’ median. REZI’s EBITDA margin TTM is 11.15%, while its peers’ median is 11.47%. Additionally, REZI’s net income margin TTM of 3.36% is also significantly lower than peers’ median of 9.19%.

Currently, REZI is trading at a P/E ratio of 11.76x, which is lower than its peers’ median of 19.65x. Given REZI’s underperformance in forward growth outlook and profitability margins, it is fair that REZI is trading at a lower P/E than its peers. For comparison, REZI’s 5-year average P/E ratio is 11x, which is close to its currently trading P/E.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for REZI is $6.16 billion, while the 2024 EPS is $1.65 per share. For 2025, the revenue estimate is $6.28 billion, while the 2025 EPS is $1.80 per share. Based on management's revenue guidance, it is in line with these market estimates. Therefore, the market’s estimates are reasonable. By applying 11.76x to its 2025 EPS estimates, my 2025 target share price is $21.17.

The upside risk to my hold recommendations for REZI is in relation to the acquisition of Snap One, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024. This acquisition is anticipated to boost REZI’s current market position in the smart living products and distribution market. Additionally, the acquisition is also expected to strengthen REZI’s financial metrics. In this bull case scenario, it could lead to improvements in REZI’s upcoming financial performance, and the market might revise its valuation for REZI upwards.

For 2023, REZI’s revenue fell due to volume weakness. Its financial performance is dependent on trends such as levels of repair and remodelling activity and residential and non-residential construction. Currently, macroeconomic conditions are volatile, and it has negatively impacted REZI. For its 1Q24 results, revenue fell 4% due to lower volumes. However, margins remained relatively robust.

Looking ahead, REZI announced its planned acquisition of Snap One, and this transaction is expected to close in 2H24. This acquisition is expected to strengthen REZI’s financial metrics. On the other hand, management has guided full year 2024’s revenue to be between $6.08 billion to $6.28 billion.

On the higher end of the range, this would imply a modest growth rate of approximately 0.5%, which is modest. However, do take note that this outlook does not include the anticipated benefits of Snap One. Given REZI’s mixed outlook, the upside potential from my target price does not provide enough margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating for REZI.