Take a second and try to design the perfect business model in your mind.

If you're anything like us, a few dynamics will probably surface instantly:

A product that serves nearly all individual consumer demographics globally A recurring revenue model that allows the company to stack revenue growth over time A code or media product that can scale infinitely with minimal additional input cost An extremely sticky product A monopoly, or incredibly strong market position

To us, these are the inputs to an incredibly profitable long-term business. Many companies have some of these features, but very, VERY few have all of them.

Today, we'll be discussing Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), a company that actually manages to check all of the boxes above. Not only does SPOT enjoy incredible long-term tailwinds from its recurring revenue model and dominant market position, but as a company that produces a sticky, high margin product that targets global consumers, we think that the firm should easily scale over time and reward investors handsomely.

On the precipice of turning a TTM profit for the first time and trading at a fair price, we ultimately think that the company should be viewed as a 'Strong Buy' by investors of all stripes.

Let's dive in and explore what makes SPOT such a special opportunity.

Spotify's Strong Moat

Before diving deeper and taking a look at SPOT's financials, let's first explain why the business opportunity that SPOT is targeting is so interesting.

First off, humans love music. It should go without saying, but music is a core element of the human experience, and it often provides the backdrop for many of life's biggest moments. Humans loving music is almost built-in to us as a species, as we've been fascinated for as long as we've been around, across eras and geographies throughout history.

In addition, podcasts and audiobooks have begun to gain traction recently over the last decade or two and are making up a larger and larger portion of peoples' media diet. As print media declines, podcasts have surged, and as wireless earphones have gotten more popular (Airpods (AAPL), etc.), the market for Audiobooks has grown.

Broadly, the addressable market for audio is global, and bridges all demographics. There's no group of people that don't listen to music. It's not for particular ethnic groups, sexes, or anything else. You don't 'age out' of listening to podcasts.

Thus, as the global population expands, the demand for audio content is incredibly stable and growing, with a long tail of consumption. People tend to listen to music and other audio content for their entire lives.

This is a huge opportunity.

And yet, the aural medium gets a lot less competitive attention than the visual. Investors from across the spectrum have piled into video content streaming platforms over the last few years, including Disney+ (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Peacock (CMCSA), and more.

This differs from audio, where there are really only two key players to be aware of - SPOT and AAPL (With GOOG coming in as a distant third with YouTube Music). This is interesting, considering that the price of a SPOT premium subscription is not meaningfully different from a top streaming service like Netflix. Less competition for a similar amount of allocated customer spend is a huge plus.

Finally, SPOT also reaps the benefits of incredibly high switching costs within the industry. Moving a carefully curated music library built up over years and years from one service to another is incredibly time-consuming and annoying, and many simply don't go to the effort. This pick-and-choose content model is inherently different from the browse-and-forget UX commonly found in video streaming platforms.

Thus, with a massive pool of long-tail demand, a strong market position, and a sticky product, SPOT is set up for success when it comes to cashing in on this medium.

Spotify's Attractive Economics

But how exactly does SPOT monetize audio content?

Two ways - a premium subscription, and an ad-supported model.

SPOT's premium subscription is a recurring-revenue business, which generates a lion's share of the company's revenue. Below, you can see a sample of SPOT's pricing plans:

Spotify

Due to user consumption patterns in music which favor re-visiting a library of selected favorites, a subscription model makes a ton of sense.

SPOT has executed this pricing strategy well, which has led to clockwork-like growth in top-line sales over the last 5 years plus:

TradingView

Combined with the aforementioned long-tail dynamics related to the demand for audio content as a whole, along with the high platform switching costs, we anticipate that as users grow and the price creeps up, revenue growth should remain highly stable and visible well into the future.

But what about margins?

Seeking Alpha

On the top line, roughly 75% of SPOT's revenue is paid out to creators on the platform in the form of royalties, which is a percentage that has remained largely unchanged since 2018. We expect this will remain stable in the future.

Thus, looking at Gross Income gives a slightly better idea of SPOT's scope and scale:

TradingView

At nearly TTM $4 billion, SPOT has considerable room to grow profitability after accounting for all content costs.

From an operating standpoint, expenses for operating the business, the 'fixed costs', don't seem to have grown considerably over the last few years, despite users growing ~50%:

Seeking Alpha

This shows that as users and content served grows, the company is able of keeping costs in check. This has led to a quick swing into positive profitability over the last few quarters.

As the company continues to execute and grow on the top line and gross margin front, this extra cash should drop straight to the bottom line. Thus, while the profitability appears minimal for now, we think that net margins are about to expand rapidly as cost growth is dwarfed by sales growth.

Finally, while the majority of revenues, costs, and profits are generated from the premium side, there are actually more free users vs. paid - 388 million Free vs. 239 million Paid, as of Q1 2024. These numbers were reported just a few days ago.

In our view, this 'Free' pool is a large and existing base of additional potential growth for the company. As the value proposition for subscribing to SPOT improves, we expect that a number of these free users will upgrade, which should provide a low-CAC tailwind to profitability.

Overall, SPOT appears to be an audio content powerhouse, with a number of extremely strong tailwinds that should propel further growth and significant profitability over the coming years.

What Is Spotify's Stock Worth?

So - the company looks like it's well positioned for the future. But how much is the market charging for the opportunity of owning shares?

Surprisingly, we think SPOT shares don't look that expensive.

Even after the recent 300% rally in the stock price, SPOT is still trading at only around 4x sales:

TradingView

As you can see above, this isn't 'cheap' from a historical perspective, but it's also not wildly expensive, or trading above the linear regression upper band.

Viewed differently, and with prospective growth taken into account, SPOT shares look 'fairly valued', given the average sales multiple over the last 3.4 years:

FAST Graphs

If you plug in the blended rolling 2-year P/S average of 3.92 over the last few years, then you'll get a 1-year out Fair Value somewhere between $324 and $396:

FAST Graphs

While this range is large, it does represent material upside vs. where shares closed Friday, at around $296.

Plus, at this price, you can expect that you'll be able to fully participate in the business from an organic perspective. As profits are set to grow considerably as discussed, this could lead to annualized returns in the upper teens/low twenties over the coming few years, assuming a stable multiple.

Risks

There are some risks with our thesis.

The first risk is competition, from Alphabet.

While the Apple Music/Spotify competition has largely been played out with things ending at the current status quo, a new market entrant in the form of YouTube Music could shake things up considerably.

Many of Spotify's users likely also use YouTube, given the large respective user bases. As a result, with YouTube Music getting pushed more and more, many may choose to try or switch over to the upstart. The benefits of having video and audio content all within one platform could prove to be a compelling value proposition to users who only want to pay for one subscription. This could increase churn and dent revenue growth, which would hurt GI growth.

We think the risk here is ameliorated somewhat by the high switching costs that require significant effort to re-create a library on another platform. However, we could be underestimating this threat.

Additionally, there could be risks that SPOT could reach market saturation sometime soon. With more than 600 million users as of a week ago, the platform has already captured 7% of the world's population, and many of these users are the ones who may be able to support purchasing a music subscription plan indefinitely.

Populations in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and elsewhere may not be able to support SPOT's adjusted pricing.

That said, as GDP per capita grows globally, we expect that much of the 2nd and 3rd world populations may also spring for SPOT's product over the long term.

Summary

All in all, SPOT appears to be a massive opportunity in the market right now. The price for shares appears fair, but with a strong recurring value proposition, high stickiness, a strong market position and an incredible amount of global demand for audio content, we think that SPOT stands a solid chance of materially outperforming the market in coming years.

Thus, our 'Strong Buy' rating.

Cheers!