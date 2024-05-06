JHVEPhoto

Introduction

In light of its Q4 2023 report, I downgraded Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to a "Sell" rating based on its weakening business outlook, exorbitant valuation, and unattractive long-term risk/reward:

Based on today's analysis, I continue to adore Shopify as a business. In my view, Shopify's profitable growth story is just getting started. At TQI, we now own a 2.43% position in SHOP within our Moonshot growth strategy. However, with Shopify's growth set to decelerate in 2024 and margins projected to come under pressure in upcoming quarters, I fail to find a good reason for paying up a +100% premium for Shopify (potentially headed into an economic slowdown, i.e., consumer spending slump). On the back of a +35% jump in SHOP stock since my last assessment, Shopify's long-term risk/reward has deteriorated significantly with its 5-year expected CAGR falling down to -0.2%. Considering this reality, we will be trimming down our "SHOP" position at my investing over upcoming weeks, and as such, I am downgrading Shopify to a "Sell" in the $80s. Source: Shopify: A Fantastic Business At An Extravagant Price Tag

Since the publication of this report, SHOP stock has returned -9.47% [vs. a gain of +1.92% for the S&P 500 (SPX)], despite consumer spending holding up alright in Q1 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Given Shopify's rich valuation, I am not at all surprised by the ongoing price and time correction in SHOP stock. Yes, over the last couple of trading sessions, Shopify's stock has jumped up ~8%; however, investors must take a closer look at the commerce enablement platform company before jumping into buying the dip on SHOP stock ahead of its Q1 2024 report (set to be released on May 8th pre-market). In today's note, we shall preview SHOP's upcoming report and re-evaluate the stock using TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if it's a buy/sell/hold at current levels.

Before we look into consensus analyst estimates and revision trends for Q1 2024, let's briefly review Shopify's Q4 2023 earnings report to understand ongoing business trends.

How Was SHOP's Previous Earnings Report?

In Q4 2023, Shopify's revenue grew by +24% y/y to $2.14B, beating street estimates by $70.16M. While Shopify's revenue beat was marginal, SHOP's GAAP EPS came in well ahead of consensus street estimates!

Seeking Alpha

Here's my take on Shopify's Q4 2023 report:

In Q4 2023, Shopify's GMV rose +23% y/y to a record $75.1B on the back of robust consumer spending, strong new merchant additions, and healthy sales growth at existing merchants. While its product attach rate (take rate) dropped to 2.85% in the holiday quarter, Shopify's top-line grew at +24% y/y to $2.1B [+30% y/y adjusting for the impact of Shopify's logistics business]. On the segment level, Shopify's "Subscription Solutions" segment revenue jumped +31% y/y to $525M powered by standard subscription price increases and higher number of merchants on the platform. In the "Merchant Solutions" segment, Shopify recorded revenues of $1.6B (up 21% y/y) based on continued strength in GMV growth and improved Shopify Payments penetration [GPV: $45.1B (up 32% y/y), 60% of Q4 2023 GMV (vs. 56% of Q4 2022 GMV)]. Adjusting for the sale of its logistics business to Flexport, Shopify's revenue would have been up 30% y/y in Q4 2023. Shopify Investor Relations Over recent quarters, Shopify has exemplified the supreme value proposition of its ecosystem [business moat] by raising subscription prices on its Standard plan by 33% with little to no churn. Now, to keep up its momentum in 2024, Shopify is raising prices for its Plus plan (largely used by enterprise customers) by 15 to 25% depending on the length of the subscription. During the Q3 earnings call, Shopify's leadership had expressed confidence in the price-value ratio of Shopify's platform being skewed toward value [i.e., more pricing power exists] and name-checked Shopify Plus and Shopify Audiences as monetization opportunities. Hence, I am not surprised at all by Shopify's pricing moves. In addition to delivering robust top-line growth, Shopify has been improving its margin profile driven by management's cost-cutting measures and prudent exit from the logistics business. In Q4, Shopify's gross profit dollars rose to $1.1B (up +33% y/y) as its gross margin expanded to 49.5% (up 350 bps y/y) driven primarily by tailwinds from exiting the logistics business, which were partially offset by rapid growth (deeper penetration) of lower-margin Shopify Payments business. Shopify Investor Relations With operating expenses declining by 22% y/y to $773M in Q4 (primarily due to lower headcount & employee expenses [share-based compensation down to $103M (vs. $146M in Q4 2023)] and exit from logistics), Shopify delivered a record high positive operating income of $289M (13.7% of revenue) versus an operating loss of -$188M from a year ago period. After a challenging post-COVID normalization, Shopify's operating leverage story is now becoming obvious, with Shopify looking like a giant cash printing machine already. In Q4 2023, Shopify generated $446M in free cash flow (at a record high 21% FCF margin). Source: Shopify: A Fantastic Business At An Extravagant Price Tag

When Does SHOP Report Earnings? What Is The Earnings Forecast For Shopify?

As we noted earlier, SHOP's earnings date is May 8, 2024, with numbers expected to be released in pre-market hours.

Seeking Alpha

According to consensus analyst estimates, Shopify is set to deliver total revenues of $1.85B for Q1 2024 [growth of +22.5% y/y], and the range of these estimates is from $1.81B to $1.91B [+19.8% y/y to +26.5% y/y], which is right in line with management's guidance for this quarter.

For Q1 2024, Shopify's management has guided for

revenue growth rates to decelerate to the low-twenties [mid to high twenties if adjusted for the sale of the logistics business]

gross margins to improve 150 basis points compared to Q4'23 [i.e., 49.5% -> 51%]

operating expenses to jump to low teens percentage rate compared to Q4 2023 (largely due to higher performance marketing spend and increased employee expenses)

stock-based compensation to tick up slightly q/q

capital expenditures to rise from $2M in Q4'23 to Q1'24

Shopify Investor Relations

Based on this guidance, Shopify's free cash flow margins are projected to drop back to single digits in Q1 2024. However, as per management's guidance on the earnings call, the free cash flow margins should improve sequentially throughout 2024. While Shopify is unlikely to report a 21% FCF margin again for a while, I expect the commerce enablement giant's free cash flow generation to remain robust in 2024 and beyond.

Is SHOP Expected To Beat Earnings?

Now, Shopify's management has a history of under-promising and over-delivering, and so, we may very well end up with better-than-expected results from Shopify in Q1 2024.

Shopify Earnings History (Seeking Alpha)

In my view, the secular trends powering Shopify's growth are going to remain strong for years to come. While its financial performance is set to come under pressure in the near term, Shopify is still growing profitably at scale. Unfortunately, the slightest hint of moderation in growth rates will likely be punished in this environment, given Shopify's elevated trading multiples.

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, Shopify has received 24 upward revisions for Q1 2024 revenue as analysts [like the ones at Citibank (C) - report] adjust for stronger-than-expected consumer spending and e-commerce data throughout the quarter.

As of today, the consensus analyst estimate for Shopify's Q1 revenue sits at $1.85B (in line with management's guidance of +22.5% y/y).

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

The consensus outlook for SHOP's revenue has been trending in the right direction; however, the earnings outlook has gotten markedly worse from a couple of quarters ago. That said, Shopify is already a cash-generating machine, and with scale, profitability is only going to get better in the future.

Seeking Alpha

Based on recent business trends, management's history of sandbagging guidance, and positive revenue revisions, I think Shopify could be set to deliver another beat on top-line expectations this Wednesday. While I am unsure about where quarterly earnings will land for Q1, I wouldn't rule out a positive surprise.

Concluding Thoughts: Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Heading into its Q1 2024 report, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Shopify's stock, with nearly 20 of 47 analysts covering SHOP, rating the stock as a "Buy or Strong Buy" right now [and the rest rating it a "Hold" (barring two - 1 "Sell" and 1 "Strong Sell")].

Seeking Alpha

While there's not a lot of bearishness around Shopify on Wall Street, the upside potential that analysts are predicting from here isn't huge; given the consensus 12-month analyst price target sits at $82.84 as of writing (up about ~11% from current levels).

Despite suffering a painful post-pandemic normalization, Shopify is still growing at a healthy clip and is projected to keep growing revenues (and earnings) rapidly for many more years to come.

Shopify Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha) Shopify Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

On the back of Shopify getting rid of its own fulfillment network (logistics business) and several cost reductions, the e-commerce giant is showcasing robust margin expansion and operating leverage. Over the long run, I think Shopify will comfortably generate free cash flow margins of ~25-30%, but for my model, I am sticking with an optimized FCF margin assumption of 25% to instill a margin of safety.

All the remaining assumptions are pretty straightforward, but let me know if you have any questions in the comments section below.

Here's my updated valuation for Shopify:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

According to TQI's Valuation Model, Shopify is worth $56.2B (or $42 per share), which means the stock is still trading well above its fair value, or in other words, SHOP stock has a downside of -43.7% to its fair value.

Assuming a base case P/FCF exit multiple of ~20x, we get to a 5-year price target of ~$82 per share, which implies a CAGR return of ~2%.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

While SHOP's 5-year expected CAGR return has turned positive [up from -0.2% to +2.03% since my last update], the long-term risk/reward here remains unattractive. With Shopify's 5-year expected CAGR falling well short of our investment hurdle rate of 15%, S&P 500 long-term average return of 8-10%, and even treasury yields of 4-5%; SHOP stock is still stuck in dead money territory (more or less).

Now, these results do not necessitate a ~45% drop in SHOP stock; they simply indicate that Shopify may need a price or time (5-year long) correction to become an attractive investment for long-term investors once again.

From a technical perspective, Shopify's stock is currently wedged between key moving averages, with SHOP sitting right under the 50-DMA level (recent resistance) after bouncing up from the 200-DMA level (recent support). In my view, the technical chart is finely poised, with a break above the 50-DMA level at ~$75 potentially opening up the possibility of a gap fill at the $84-89 range. On the other hand, a breakdown of the 200-DMA level at $68 could lead to a gap fill at the $48-55 range.

WeBull Desktop

With momentum indicators such as daily RSI & MACD trending higher, I would have to assign a higher probability to an upside breakout in the near term.

Zooming out to the weekly chart, Shopify has a clear rising channel in place. If we do get an upside breakout, momentum can carry SHOP stock into the triple digits. But if we get a breakdown, SHOP stock could be headed back down to the low $40s (our fair value estimate).

WeBull Desktop

Over the last three months, SHOP's "Momentum" and "Valuation" grades have shifted down from "A" to "B" and "D-" to "F", respectively. While Shopify's "Profitability" ["C" to "B-"] and "Growth" ["A" to "A+"] grades have improved during this period, "Revisions" grades have deteriorated from "B-" and "C" -> reflecting impending growth moderation and margin contraction.

Shopify Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

As I see it, Shopify's technicals and quant factor grades are a mixed bag, with no particular directional move to draw upon. While its near-term business outlook points to slower growth and lower margins ahead, Shopify is a high-moat business delivering profitable growth at scale. Unfortunately, SHOP stock is priced for perfection and then some.

In the short run, SHOP stock can go in either direction. However, considering Shopify's long-term risk/reward, I continue to view SHOP stock as a tactical "Sell" at current levels. Please note, this is not a short recommendation.

Key Takeaway: I rate Shopify, Inc. stock "Sell" at ~$74.45 per share.