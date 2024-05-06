Adam Gault

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is a Latin American focused alternative asset manager with a globally leading operational performance and strong strategic position. The share price has not reflected this to date, despite strong growth and a dividend exceeding 8%.

In my introductory article on PAX, I rated the company a Buy.

Q1 earnings were released on May 2nd, and the share price dropped over 6% on the day.

Let's have a look at the news, and see how my rating is impacted.

Q1 earnings

The headline is clear from the following slide from the investor presentation, which is accessible from the regulatory return.

Overall revenue dropped from $72.6m Q1 2023, to 63.9m Q1 2024, a 12% drop year-on-year.

However, in Q1 23, $15.5m of the revenue was from performance fees which are paid by PAX investors in addition to the base recurring revenue on the top line. Performance fees are going to be very 'lumpy' in terms of contribution, and are dependent on market performance, so should be viewed as a bonus on top of the regular earnings for valuation purposes.

Recurring revenue from management fees increased by a healthy 10.7% year-on-year to $63.9m.

Despite the zero revenue in the period from performance fees, pre-tax income dropped only 3%, while a higher tax burden for the quarter drove net income for the quarter 10% lower.

Patria

Business highlights show a rosier future outlook

While the performance fee bump has to be noted, there are several positive figures reported which will drive future income:

Asset under management (AuM) up 17% year-on-year.

Fee earning assets under management (FEAUM) up 20.% year-on-year. This is an important distinction, as FEAUM reflects assets invested by PAX rather than just mandated and held in cash.

Net accrued performance fees up 18% year-on-year. This contrasts to the realised performance fees, which were $15.5m in Q1 2023, but zero in Q1 2024.

Patria

So how to think about the difference between the net accrued performance fees, and realised performance fees?

The notes to the quarterly disclosure explain:

Patria

Patria

In a nutshell for those (like me) that struggle with fine-print:

Net accrued performance fees are a 'mark to market' estimate of what PAX would earn if their investors liquidated today. Performance related earnings, or PRE, are only earned when investors sell, and PAX get their share of the upside.

So there is a store of value in the performance fees, which only come into the PAX P&L when their investors sell up and rotate.

On an accrued basis the performance fees are worth $3.41 per share, as show in the next slide. To put that in context, that is worth about 25% of the current share price of $12.7.

Patria

The dividend story

Given that PAX currently pays an 8.5% dividend, many investors are heavily focused on the dividend payments. This is fair enough, although I maintain that PAX is more of a growth stock with a progressive distribution policy.

To refresh this - PAX has a policy to distribute 85% of quarterly income. As a fee-based business, with base and performance related fees, this means that the dividend will be volatile. The dividend history chart from SA shows this well. The dividend is lumpy, and Q1 24 is the lowest payout in 5 quarters at 17 cents. Just bear in mind that on an annual basis, 17 cents a quarter is over 5% dividend annualised.

SA

So back to the growth....

The earnings growth story

All the key metrics reported are growing by 17-20% year-on-year. Going forward, analysts are looking for 13% year-on-year earnings growth. Given the close to 20% AUM growth recorded, this seems light to me, if anything.

SA

Valuation

PAX trades at a price to earnings of under 9x. Growth in earnings well into double digits. The business model is fee intensive/ capital light. In their region, they have a decent competitive moat.

SA

Conclusion

I rated PAX as a Buy prior to earnings based on a market leadership position, strong growth, good outlook, and on top, a juicy but volatile dividend.

Underlying performance has been robust but quarterly earnings had a bump due to an earnings timing issue.

The investment case remains solid. I am buying on this dip.