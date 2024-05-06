BalkansCat

Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) is a well-known retailer in China specializing in household and consumer goods including cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware, with footprints all over the world. It was known for selling low-cost items, but has now developed into the largest retailer of branded items through its strategy of partnering with other "IP" (Original meaning is "Intellectual Property", but in China, it means the branding, characters (in a movie or animation), and the style).

While more analysis on Miniso's successful journey and strategy will be provided in this analysis, I will first briefly discuss the latest earnings as a result of these strategies. And based on my analysis, the company is a Strong Buy to me.

Summary of FY 2023 earnings

According to the financial report of Miniso on March 12, the company's revenue for Q4 2023 has reached CNY 3.84 billion (approximately $600 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 54% which is a historical high. Gross margin has also reached a historical high at 43.1%, leading to an annual adjusted net profit of CNY 2.36 billion.

Both domestic and overseas businesses are accelerating at a fast pace. As of the end of 2023, the total number of global stores reached 6,413, a net increase of 973 stores year-on-year. More importantly, the growing margin and the expansion of its store at high-end location, such as the latest opening of its largest store in the UK at Oxford Street, indicate that Miniso is no longer the "penny store" that made its name selling cheap and small items. Today, it has grown to a global retail brand that partner with different brands in its unique expansion strategies, which will be explained below.

Partnership with global IP has been key in Miniso's "emotional marketing"

Miniso has collaborated with nearly 100 IPs worldwide, including but not limited to well-known IPs like Disney, Sanrio, and Pokemon. As an example, Miniso created a series of popular products last year through its partnership with Chiikawa and set up the first Miniso x Chiikawa themed pop-up store in China landed in Shanghai. Chiikawa, one of the favorite emoticons of young people in China, originated from a small comic by a Japanese cartoonist. On the first day of the Shanghai pop-up store, sales reached CNY 2.68 million in just 10 hours and exceeded CNY 8 million in three days. This has also created many discussions on social media like TikTok.

This is just one of the successful examples of how Miniso utilizes different IP partnerships to create store traffics and discussions. According to the data of a retail research agent in China, Miniso's store footfall is increasing steadily year-over-year and has even reached 36.9% in April 2024. The trend is shown in the chart below. This has indicated that consumer interests in Miniso's products have not faded because of its strategy of "establishing a lifestyle brand specializing in IP products".

From the consumer demographic below, we can see that they are mainly, and increasingly so, young people - more than 60% are aged 35 or below. From the examples of different IP fanatics like Chiikawa and Sanrio, it is not difficult to see that today's young people are increasingly willing to pay for what they love and for the emotional connection, rather than the usefulness of the products. This psychology play by Miniso created the demand by creating the trend of "emotional consumption" when young people found the things that they love, obtained the emotional comforts by collecting items, and finally fulfilled themselves through emotional resonance with the IP characters. This marketing strategy of the company has nothing to do with consumption level, income level, which tier of the city consumers are from - the only thing that matters is, whether it can touch their emotions.

International business has become a major driver of the company's growth

Miniso is making a strong push in its global retail business. Since opening the first overseas store in Singapore in 2015, there are 2,487 overseas stores as of 2023. Financial report of the company shows that the overseas revenue of Q4 2023 increased 51% year-on-year to CNY 1.5 billion, while GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) increased by 38% year-on-year.

The fastest-growing market was North America, followed by the European market, with growth rates at 110% and 68% respectively. Although the Asian market has more stores than any other continents, data shows that America has the highest profitability ratio, showing Miniso's incentives to expand into overseas countries.

This is because most of Miniso's stores in America and Europe are at high-end locations like Oxford Street, where the Miniso store share the same floor with Burberry and LV and has a floor area almost twice the size of a domestic store in China. Also, since the cost of products sold in foreign countries are similar to those in China, which the average selling price is 3 or even 4x the price in China. Reflecting in sales number, the sales of the Times Square store in New York reached $1.5 million in the first month of opening, equivalent to the total average sales of 30 stores in China.

The company wants 70% of its business to come from overseas by 2028 - Ye Guofu, CEO of Miniso

Valuation

From my analysis above, my major assumptions on the company is that: 1) the company will continue to grow at a double-digit rate since Miniso's overseas expansion efforts have just started and will last for several years more, and 2) the profit margin will continue to grow steadily because of this international expansion which would enhance its current margin % which is primarily based on sales in China. As such, I estimate that the earnings of the company will double in 2 years.

This optimistic projection of the company, is offset by my estimation that the company's valuation multiple will gradually be downgraded and adjusted closer to its retailer peers to around 15x P/E, since Miniso is scaling up into a global brand. Therefore, taking these into account, the target price that I will give Miniso is at around $30.8, which represents a more than 20% upside compared with its current share price.

Investment Risks

Macro-economic downturn: The economy of China is in a down cycle, despite the rising performance of the company. The lowering income level and consumption level of Chinese consumer and the unemployment rate of young people might affect the sales of Miniso's products since, after all, they are not a necessity in daily life.

Political risks: Miniso's future growth will be powered by global expansion, such as its latest store in the UK. However, since Chinese companies are under stricter scrutiny because of the country's tensions with Western countries, the company might also be affected by policy change such as copyright infringement, or even a ban to operate in the worst case.

Currency risks: The company is expanding rapidly overseas, which is subject to foreign exchange risks in this unstable global economy. The interest rate policy divergence between China and the West will affect the value of currencies, affecting a multinational company like Miniso.

Conclusion

Miniso has passed its fastest-growing period in terms of store number in China, signaling an end of its expansion strategy of "cheaper and more" for customers. However, the company will enter into another rapid growth stage since it is enhancing its profit margin by overseas business development as well as partnering with global IP to launch products. Given this direction, we are hopeful that the company will continue to grow and become an attractive investment opportunity. Therefore, it is a Strong Buy to me.