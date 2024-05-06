Unveiling Fairfax Financial: A Compelling Investment Opportunity For Decades To Come

Sezeryadigar

I have been an investor in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) ("Fairfax") for several years and have been analyzing Fairfax's financial results. I will start covering Fairfax to share my thesis and conviction with fellow investors on why I believe Fairfax is worth investing in and holding for decades to come.

There was a short report on February 8, 2024, dragging Fairfax's stock price down by almost 12% to $1,237 per share. Fairfax's stock price has since well recovered to a record of $1,543 per share. Nothing proves the short report more wrong than consistently delivering stellar financial results.

In this article, firstly, I will explain Fairfax's core business model with my understanding. Then, I will discuss the 2024 Q1 financial results. Further, I will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Fairfax's business model. In the end, I will discuss where Fairfax stands in terms of its valuation.

Introduction

Fairfax, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, was founded in 1985 by Prem Watsa, often dubbed 'Canada's Warren Buffett'. Through 39 years of disciplined underwriting and investment approach, Fairfax has established itself as a global financial services conglomerate with a diversified portfolio spanning insurance, reinsurance, investment management, and other financial ventures.

In simple terms, Fairfax's business is primarily comprised of the following:

insurance

investment management

non-insurance

Its insurance and non-insurance businesses are very decentralized. Each separate business (mainly, Northbridge, Odyssey Group, Crum & Forster, Brit, and Allied World) is operated by its president. These presidents are the key decision-makers in their business units' day-to-day operations.

Its investment management business is centralized such that Fairfax's investment decisions are primarily made by Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd ("Hamblin Watsa").

As a result, Fairfax is essentially a very small holding company similar to Berkshire Hathaway in many ways.

The below table demonstrates a clear picture of Fairfax's business composition:

www.fairfax.ca/wp-content/uploads/FFH_Fairfax-Financial-2023-Annual-Report.pdf

In 2023 and 2022, the insurance business contributed about 70% and 80% of total revenue respectively while the non-insurance business contributed about 17% and 18% of the total revenue respectively. Although the insurance and non-insurance businesses make up most of Fairfax's revenue, it is the investment income that contributes mostly to its profitability. In 2023, Fairfax's investment income was US$4.9 billion representing about 96% of its net earnings (US$5.09 billion).

Rather than focusing on generating earnings as the majority of other publicly traded companies, Fairfax expects to compound its book value per share over the long term by 15% annually. Fairfax explicitly indicates to the public that it doesn't focus on quarterly earnings. Rather, Fairfax focuses on the long-term growth of book value per share. Let's look at how Fairfax's business model has performed in the past 38 years.

www.fairfax.ca/wp-content/uploads/FFH_Fairfax-Financial-2023-Annual-Report.pdf

As shown above, over 38 years, Fairfax has grown its book value per share at an annual compounded rate of 18.4%.

www.fairfax.ca/wp-content/uploads/FFH_Fairfax-Financial-2023-Annual-Report.pdf

From the above table, Fairfax has well outperformed both TSX and S&P500 except when just looking at the past 15 years against S&P500.

You may wonder how Fairfax can achieve this impressive performance in a long period.

In simple terms, I understand that Fairfax can achieve this result through the following strategies primarily:

Access cheap capital by continuously increasing float (this is essentially the net premiums received from policyholders that are shown on Fairfax's balance sheet as liabilities)

Operate financially solid insurance businesses with a low combined ratio (a 90% combined ratio means that Fairfax pays out $90 in expenses and claims to operate the insurance business while receiving $100 in net premiums) that provides Fairfax with the ability to access cheap capital in the long term

Use the capital to invest in good businesses with low valuation

Although the above strategies sound fairly straightforward, I believe that it is always the simple strategy that outperforms well over the long term when executed consistently.

The growth in earnings, book value per share and stock price is more of a lagging factor that organically takes place when these strategies are well executed. To evaluate Fairfax's financial performance in the future, I consider the following metrics as leading factors:

float growth (this means that more capital is to be deployed by Fairfax to create future growth)

combined ratio (low combined ratio means that the insurance business can continue offering competitive and sustainable insurance products to obtain premiums)

any accretive acquisitions (this indicates a solid business to contribute future earnings to the group)

www.fairfax.ca/wp-content/uploads/FFH_Fairfax-Financial-2023-Annual-Report.pdf

The above table shows the significant growth in its float since 2015.

In addition, Fairfax's insurance business unit's average combined ratio has been performing quite well in the past 20 years trending down. It is consistently below 100%, which helps explain why Fairfax's float is growing at a record pace.

www.fairfax.ca/wp-content/uploads/FFH_Fairfax-Financial-2023-Annual-Report.pdf

2024 Q1 Financial Results

In 2024 Q1, Fairfax delivered net earnings of US$770 million, which decreased significantly from 2023 Q1 of US$1.404 billion, primarily due to mark-to-market net loss on investments. As you can see, such quarterly earnings are not relevant in the short term due to the nature of mark-to-market accounting for investments.

Book value per basic share on March 31, 2024, was US$945.44 compared to US$939.65 on December 31, 2023, an increase of 2.3%.

Let's dive into other leading factor metrics.

The combined ratio (undiscounted) on a consolidated basis for 2024 Q1 was 93.6%, improved slightly from 94% in 2023 Q1 as a result of excellent performance from the Global Insurers and Reinsurers segment.

www.fairfax.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024_05_May_02-FFH-2024-Q1-Interim-Report-Final.pdf

The total float as of March 31, 2024, was about US$36.2 billion, declined slightly compared to the float on December 31, 2024, of US$36.5 billion.

There is no strategic acquisition made in 2024 Q1 as well.

Overall, 2024 Q1 is a quiet quarter for Fairfax. Business fundamentals haven't changed much in either direction.

Strengths

Let's then dive into what are the fundamental strengths that are powering the success at Fairfax.

Decentralized Structure

This decentralized structure means that each business unit is operated separately as a standalone business, and each president of a business unit makes the decisions themselves. This way, the business unit's president understands their business the best and can make the most financially sound and informed decisions quickly. Then, Fairfax pools the capital (net premiums) from all business units and invests centrally. Making investments with a larger pool of capital provides Fairfax with significant negotiation leverage against the investees.

This decentralized structure also provides Fairfax with fantastic scalability, as Prem Watsa himself doesn't have to operate any of the underlying businesses himself.

This decentralized structure also nurtures loyalty. After acquiring a business, Fairfax often retains the president. For example, in 2017, Lou Iglesias remained as Allied World's president after the acquisition by Fairfax. Since then, Lou has been with Fairfax for 7 years. Gulf Insurance Group's president, Khaled Saoud al Hasan, has been the president of Gulf for over 46 years and has been with Fairfax for over 14 years since being acquired.

Transparency

Fairfax's disclosure to shareholders is extremely transparent. Prem Watsa's letter to shareholders every year provides many details with shareholders that are not required by regulators. For example, it discloses all of its presidents and years of service publicly.

Fairfax doesn't only praise itself for good investment decisions made in the past, it also discloses honestly and criticizes itself for bad investment decisions made. For example, Fairfax doesn't shy away from discussing the terrible investments made in Blackberry over the years. It creates a decent culture that mistakes can be made as long as lessons are learned from it, and that Fairfax should never risk its entire business on any single project or acquisition.

Disciplined Approach

Fairfax has been very consistent in finding accretive businesses to acquire.

For example, Allied World is one of the most recent significant acquisitions by Fairfax. Fairfax paid US$4.2 billion to acquire Allied World in June 2017. On December 31, 2017, Allied World had shareholders' equity of US$2.5 billion. As of December 31, 2023, Allied World's shareholders' equity has grown to US$5.7 billion, increased by US$3.2 billion, almost recovering fully Fairfax's price paid in just 6 years.

In June 2015, Fairfax acquired Brit for US$1.88 billion. On December 31, 2015, Brit had shareholders' equity of US$1.67 billion. On December 31, 2023, Brit's shareholders' equity has grown to US$2.62 billion.

Not to mention, Brit and Allied World helped support the organic growth of gross premiums by US$15 billion in the past 6 years.

Weaknesses

Auditor Risk

PricewaterhouseCoopers has been Fairfax's auditor since the 1990s. Despite frequent changes in audit partners as required by regulators, there is still a risk that the auditor may become too familiar with Fairfax's financial operations and simply use the prior year's audit files to complete the current year's audit rather than using professional skepticism to question certain calculations.

Lack of Clear Succession Plan

While Berkshire has announced a clear succession plan to Greg Abel in 2021, there has been no public announcement on a succession plan to Prem Watsa (at the age of 73 currently). Prem Watsa makes virtually all investment decisions still at Fairfax and is critical to Fairfax's future performance.

Notable Facts

Did you know that Warren Buffett and Prem Watsa both started Berkshire and Fairfax at the age of 35 years old?

Berkshire was started by Warren Buffett in about 1965 when Warren Buffett was 35 years old, while Fairfax was started by Prem Watsa in 1986 when Prem Watsa was 35 years old.

Similar to Charlie Munger being a mentor and investment partner to Warren Buffett at Berkshire, while less well known, Tony Hamblin was the mentor and investment partner to Prem Watsa at Fairfax. This is also where Hamblin Watsa came from.

Coincidentally, Charlie Munger passed away in November 2023 while Tony Hamblin passed away in October 2023. It is very unfortunate that the investment community lost two bright stars in just two months.

Valuation

Fairfax's current market capitalization is US$25.7 billion as of May 3, 2024. It is trading at a PE multiple of 7.72. However, as discussed above, since the PE ratio is based on earnings, it is not a good indicator of Fairfax's valuation. Let's take a look at price multiple over book value per share.

Year Book Value Per Share (USD) Closing Share Price (USD) Multiples 31-Mar-24 945.44 1079.4 1.14 31-Dec-23 939.65 920.70 0.98 31-Dec-22 762.28 591.7 0.78 31-Dec-21 636.89 491.2 0.77 31-Dec-20 478.33 335.8 0.70 31-Dec-19 486.1 469.1 0.97 31-Dec-18 432.46 444.6 1.03 31-Dec-17 449.55 520.9 1.16 31-Dec-16 367.4 487.2 1.33 31-Dec-15 403.01 471 1.17 Click to enlarge

The above table calculates the PB ratio from 2015 to March 31, 2024. I can look further back, but I think a 10-year history can paint a good picture of my thesis already.

Fairfax's stock price has been tracking its book value per share closely. However, before 2020, its stock was usually trading slightly above its book value per share as the market was forward-looking and weighed Fairfax's future compounded growth. However, in the past 5 years, Fairfax has been under the radar and trading significantly lower than its book value per share. That was also when I decided to invest in Fairfax.

When comparing Fairfax's PB ratio just in the past 5 years, today's valuation may appear expensive, but I believe that it is just that the market starts warming back up to Fairfax's story and re-aligning its stock price.

At the end of the day, when Fairfax's book value per share has an annual compounded growth of 18.4% while its stock price only has an annual compounded growth of 16.9%, it is clear that there is a gap between Fairfax's stock price and book value per share.

Now that we know where Fairfax stands compared with itself, let's compare it with others such as Berkshire.

Below is the PB ratio for Berkshire in the same 10-year period.

companiesmarketcap.com/berkshire-hathaway/pb-ratio/#:~:text=P%2FB%20ratio%20as%20of,assets%20are%20worth%20on%20paper.

It is clear that Berkshire has a higher PB ratio than Fairfax. Interestingly, Berkshire's PB ratio also took a dive in 2020 and 2021 and recovered back in 2022.

While Berkshire's stock enjoyed an annual compounded growth rate of 19.8% in its stock price, its book value per share has actually had an annual compounded growth rate of 18.3% since 1965 (Fairfax is at 18.4% since 1985).

So, I strongly believe that Fairfax's stock price deserves the same treatment as Berkshire in the long term. With its diversified structure and disciplined approach to focus on the growth of book value per share, I believe that Fairfax can continue growing its book value per share by over 15% per year, especially given the float it has accumulated in the past 5-7 years since the acquisition of Brit and Allied World that are just starting to show results to its bottom line.

Conclusion

Fairfax presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking long-term growth and stability in their portfolio, especially at the current level of valuation. Despite short-term fluctuations, Fairfax has consistently demonstrated its resilience and ability to deliver stellar financial results meeting its core objective over the years. Looking ahead, Fairfax's decentralized structure, transparent disclosure practices, and disciplined approach to growth position it well for continued success in the years to come.

