Rentokil Initial: Wide Moat Revenue And Profit Compounder

May 06, 2024 7:31 AM ETRentokil Initial plc (RTO) Stock
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rentokil is a market leader in the pest control industry, controlling 21% of the global market.
  • The pest control market is expected to reach $42.5 billion by 2032, with high margins.
  • Rentokil has faced challenges following its acquisition of Terminix, but long-term investors should take note of its potential for growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd. Learn More »

Pick up truck of Rentokil company.

nuttapong

The macroeconomic environment has been challenging, to say the least, since 2020. There was the pandemic, which was followed by a surge in re-opening, followed by supply chain disruptions and war in Europe. We now find ourselves on more stable footing. But for the long-term investor, all

If you'd like to learn more - take advantage of our 14-day free trial (new subscribers only) and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd

ANG Traders

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
941 Followers

David Huston is a senior manager in the professional services sector, helping Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies optimize for efficiency. For the past 5 years, as a contrarian investor, David has built up an extensive portfolio of stock, bonds, and derivatives that strives to beat the S&P on a consistent basis.

David helps run the investing group Away From The Herd, a service with a team holding 60 years of combined experience in capital markets. Away From The Herd is a data-driven MMT investment service that aims to educate and support investors to consistently outperform benchmark equity markets. Features include: Trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, government spending alerts and more. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTO.L either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News