Alones Creative/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Up, up and away: Space investment in focus as Boeing's Starliner (BA) gets ready for blastoff. (00:26) Perficient Inc. (PRFT) to be acquired by EQT for about $3B. (01:30) Starbucks (SBUX) ex-CEO Howard Schultz: U.S. operations need major fixes. (02:22)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Assuming the weather cooperates tonight in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Boeing (NYSE:BA) will launch its Starliner capsule with a crew of two on board.

The capsule will be attached to United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket. The two pilots on the Starliner are both seasoned NASA astronauts. The International Space Station is their final destination for a one-week stay.

The launch is significant in that it will mark the first time the Starliner has been tested with crew on board. There were two empty flights in 2019 and 2022.

Boeing has committed to six additional Starliner trips for NASA, the Associated Press reported.

Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) has been utilized for manned space travel following the ending of the space shuttle program. If the Starliner trip is successful, NASA will use both Boeing's (BA) capsule and SpaceX's capsule for future astronaut missions, the AP noted.

If the weather does not cooperate tonight, backup launch windows are available on May 7, 10, and 11.

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has agreed to be sold to private equity firm EQT for about $3 billion.

An affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII (EQT Asia), which is part of EQT AB, agreed to acquire Perficient (PRFT) for $76 a share in cash, according to a statement on Sunday. The price represents a 58% premium to Friday's close price and a 76% premium to April 29, before a Bloomberg report that Perficient was evaluating a potential sale.

Perficient (PRFT) also released its earnings on Sunday. The St. Louis company was scheduled to report Q1 results today.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a comprehensive review by the board to maximize value for the company and its shareholders,” Jeffrey Davis, Chairman of the Board of Perficient said in the statement.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

The former head of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says the coffee giant needs to step up focus on its U.S. stores, primarily on the customer experience.

The comments by Howard Schultz were made after Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 earnings "significantly" missed expectations.

"I have emphasized that the company's fix needs to begin at home: U.S. operations are the primary reason for the company's fall from grace," he wrote in a LinkedIn post. "The stores require a maniacal focus on the customer experience, through the eyes of a merchant."

Schultz said Starbucks' (SBUX) mobile ordering and payment platform needs to be reinvented, and its go-to-market strategy overhauled to reinforce its premium position.

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) have declined 17.4% since the coffee chain slashed its full-year guidance to reflect cautious consumer spending and other headwinds in the U.S., China and the Middle East.

"Starbucks (SBUX) will recover - of that, I am certain," Schultz affirmed. "I am confident the China business will return to health and become the company's largest market. The brand is incredibly resilient, but it's clearly not business as usual."

Seeking Alpha analyst Luca Socci has sold his Starbucks (SBUX) position, "judging it as too risky and too uncertain." But The Dividend Collectuh believes the guidance cut presents a buying opportunity.

Other articles on Seeking Alpha:

Earnings week ahead: Disney, Palantir, Shopify, Uber, Plug Power and more

Paramount now in formal negotiations with Apollo, Sony over acquisition

Ford has an $80B beast under the hood. Will investors start noticing?

Catalyst watch:

Notable speakers at the four-day Milken Institute Global Conference include Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk, and SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will also participate in a conversation at the event.

IBM (IBM) subsidiary Red Hat will hold its annual summit in Denver, Colorado.

The Federal Reserve will release its Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices. The Fed release is watched closely for banking trends and expectations on loan performance.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) CEO Adena Friedman will speak at the Dubai Fintech Summit on the topic of The Future of Fintech and Finance.

U.S. stocks on Friday mounted a furious advance, after the latest nonfarm payrolls report came in much cooler than expected, pointing to some relief in the labor market and strengthening bets that the Federal Reserve would be able to deliver interest rate cuts.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) gained 1.99%. The Dow (DJI) climbed 1.18%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) advanced 1.26%.

All 11 S&P sectors finished in the green, with the exception of Energy.

For the week, the S&P (SP500) added 0.55%, the Dow (DJI) 1.14%, and the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) 1.43%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 1.1% at $79 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.4% at more than $65,000.

The market in London is closed for a bank holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is down 17% after its largest tenant, Steward Health Care System, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.