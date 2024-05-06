Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In fact, look at all the different measures that AT&T (NYSE:T) management shows for cash flow. One thing about conservative management is that generally cash flow is the first place where improvements are demonstrated to shareholders. This could well make the cash flow statement more important to shareholders initially than the income statement. The cash flow statement is often a more reliable indicator of financial health because it ties to the cash accounts on the balance sheet and is therefore less subject to "optimistic" management choices that may well mislead investors about the progress made by the company (on, for example, the income statement which is often a victim of optimistic management accounting assumptions allowed by GAAP). Earnings is generally one of the last reported measurements to show improvements (when accounting is conservative) as a result.

Cash Flow Improvement

The trending cash flow report shows an unexpected first quarter improvement. Investors may remember that the first quarter report last year led to a market reaction expressing uncertainty about the management guidance for the rest of the year. Yet, management actually raised guidance and still beat if for the fiscal year.

AT&T GAAP Cash Flow And Free Cash Flow Trend (AT&T First Quarter 2024, Financial Trending Schedules Provided By Management)

While Mr. Market largely is focused upon earnings and revenues "beats and misses", the focus needs to be on cash flow. In this case, declining capital expenditures (which management usually states is weighted towards the first half of the fiscal year) led to a roughly tripling of free cash flow.

The market has long been concerned about management's debt repayment plans because investors could not see how free cash flow could possibly grow from what was being reported at the time. All anyone had to do is look at my previous articles to see the deluge of comments basically ignoring management guidance that management would achieve the necessary free cash flow while growing EBITDA. After all, if the cash flow was not there "now" why would anyone believe a management forecast that it would be there later. But that "later" is exactly what happened. This is actually a very typical contrarian situation that an investor can take advantage of.

Most large (investment grade) companies will turn around. A management that runs a large company typically does not "sit there and take it". Sooner or later, the problems get identified and solutions are executed. That does not mean the investor has to wait for those solutions while the stock price declines. But it does mean that once management indicates that challenges will be met with solutions, investors can take comfort that such management generally will resolve the problems.

Speaking Of EBITDA

Along with cash flow and free cash flow is generally the growth of EBITDA.

AT&T Free Cash Flow And EBITDA Trend And Details (AT&T First Quarter 2024, Financial Trending Schedules Provided By Management)

EBITDA turns out to have a fairly strong relation to GAAP cash flow and free cash flow. For this discussion, it needs to be kept in mind that EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not GAAP numbers. Therefore, the calculation of these numbers can vary from company to company. Before these numbers are compared to another company, an investor needs to agree that for analysis purposes, the comparison is "apples to apples".

Notice that even though the market was concerned about free cash flow, the EBITDA comparisons were mostly positive (when compared to the previous quarter) throughout fiscal year 2023. If management is conservative, then both GAAP cash flow and free cash flow will follow that trend even if there is a delay.

The other thing to note is that DirecTV distributions were down quite a bit. This appears to have been more than offset by lower capital requirements.

But overall, management has announced an efficiency campaign. While such a campaign will affect any costs that are expensed, the costs that are capitalized and then depreciated will likely decline over time unless management elects to take an impairment charge. This is one of the reasons that cash flow often shows the efficiency improvement initially.

Debt Ratio

The debt ratio will show improvement not only from debt repayments but also from the growth of EBITDA.

AT&T Summary Of Capital Investment Trend And Net Debt Calculation Trend (AT&T First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The net debt calculation improved more than the debt payment shown because EBITDA has improved. That likely means that EBITDA is going to be the larger significant contribution to an acceptable debt status than many investors would have thought initially.

The other consideration is that AT&T has a lot of fixed costs. Therefore, AT&T should be a substantial cash generator. That idea appears to have been lost somewhere during the period of all those acquisitions.

The market appears to have accepted the current situation far more than last year because the improved free cash flow provides a pathway to an eventual acceptable debt ratio. That pathway was not easy for the market to see during the divestiture campaign because management had gotten the company into quite a jam.

Earnings

Earnings and revenue really did not show the improvements shown above. But this is still early in the turnaround period. Large companies often readjust very slowly, with the time measured in years rather than months or days.

AT&T First Quarter 2024, Financial Results Summary (AT&T First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Probably the key idea is that the accounting appears to be becoming more conservative than was the case before. Management has an $.11 impact from higher non-cash charges, as shown above. The lower capitalized interest may be a reflection of the cost reduction campaign combined with more conservative assumptions for future projects. Layoffs from the efficiency campaign may be part of the reason as well.

Oftentimes, when new management comes in, that new management decides to use numbers that result in faster depreciation and the realization of future costs in a timelier manner. The result is that the accounting system overall itself does not change. However, the assumption changes result in more cash flow for the earnings reported. This often corresponds with tighter profitability requirements before a project is acceptable. But there will be nothing (in the form of GAAP changes) to report on the financial statements.

Instead, there is often a range of reasonableness (to more conservative). Auditors are often at the mercy of their clients for this determination within that range. Many times, investors do not find out about these choices unless the company runs into trouble in the future. What it looks like now is that the company is less likely to repeat the troubles of the past.

In summary, many times investors see these changes in accounting choices show when a cash flow comparison is made to earnings. Aggressive choices will show as less cash flow per dollar of earnings when compared to the more conservative managements. Sometimes really aggressive choices show no cash flow at all even though the company is reporting profits.

Summary

AT&T has demonstrated more than adequate cost-cutting (and "catching up") progress. Now the cash flow improvement is beginning to make the market a believer.

Many businesses are valued by a buyer on the cash flow and free cash flow generated. For investors, far more attention to this area is needed because investors often pay attention to earnings without checking to see if those earnings generate enough cash.

AT&T remains a very strong buy because the improvement is now finally beginning to be acknowledged by the market. But there is probably a lot more improvement to come in the future. Therefore, this stock probably still has considerable recovery potential. There is a very good chance that future earnings growth and cash flow growth will exceed revenue growth for a few years as costs decline.

Risks

In any turnaround, quality control can easily go out of control, which would cause still another company crisis. "Where to cut" can be the bane of many managements engineering a turnaround.

The loss of key personnel before the company has re-established its position in the industry could be a larger setback, even though this is a large company with an established name-brand.

Management has got to keep up with the technology improvements that keep periodically sweeping through the industry.