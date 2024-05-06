vaitekune/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is among the largest European energy companies, with a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. The company has taken a newfound role in Europe as a stable provider of natural gas in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The stability of the company's assets along with its impressive assets makes it a valuable long-term investment.

Equinor 1Q 2024 Results

Equinor had strong results in the quarter, with $7.5 billion in adjusted operating income and $2.7 billion in net income.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company continues to have strong financial results from its impressive portfolio. The company earned $5.8 billion in YTD CFFO post-tax, despite the company's hefty tax obligations. The company has continued to invest heavily in shareholder returns, with an ordinary cash dividend of $0.35 / share, annualized at 5.5%, and an equivalent extraordinary dividend.

The company has also spent an extra $1.6 billion of share buybacks, roughly 2% of the company's outstanding shares. The company continues to expect total 2024 capital distribution at a massive $14 billion, or almost 20%, unheard of from a large oil company.

Equinor Equity Production

The company's production continues to remain strong as the company continues to have impressive diversified production.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company had 2.164 million barrels / day in 1Q 2024 oil and gas production, almost 50% of which was gas. The company remains by far the preferred natural gas producer for Europe, especially after Russia's shutdown of moving natural gas. The company saw 1% YoY production growth, primarily attributable to the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The company's renewable power generation business saw power generated increase substantially. The company's renewable power generation increased by a massive 48% with gas-to-power sitting lower. Power generation therefore increased 10% carried by strong renewables. A GWh is roughly $10k, so this is a small business, only a few million $ per quarter.

It needs to scale up if the company's power business is going to be relevant to its business. That requires a lot of capital expenditures for the company to commit to.

Equinor Cash Flow

The company's business continues to generate strong cash flow with higher prices.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company saw strong liquids prices but was impacted by a sizable drop in natural gas prices, especially in North America. The company's income continues to be primarily E&P Norway liquids, with renewable production continuing to have a strong impact. The company's income has gone down dramatically YoY, but that's been impacted by declining European gas prices.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company continues to have a massive tax burden from the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) with a total cost of $3.5 billion. The company earned only $8 in net cash flow, after $3.2 billion in capital distributions and continued investments. Unfortunately, the company expects $7 billion in taxes due in 2024, but with a strong positive cash position that's acceptable.

The company continues to have an incredibly strong balance sheet, with a net debt ratio putting it at a $16 billion net cash position.

Equinor Outlook

The company's outlook has continued sizable investments to the tune of what it did in the most recent quarter, of roughly $3 billion on a quarterly business.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company plans $13 billion in organic capex for the year. It expects oil and gas production to be roughly stable, but it expects renewable power generation to double. However, as we discussed above, its renewable energy production business continues to be incredibly minimal, and it will be a long time for the business to generate sizable revenue.

The company continues to have a massive cash impact from taxes; however, we expect it to generate strong cash flow and shareholder returns. The company's negative net debt, impressive geopolitical stability and positioning, and strong assets all means that it can reliably generate shareholder returns. Equinor has steadily decreased its outstanding shares with strong dividends.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is oil prices. The company is very profitable at current realized prices, but it's also clear the impact from declining natural gas prices. The company has continued to build up its renewable business, but the business is still quite small, and its oil and natural gas business makes its core cash flow.

Conclusion

Equinor has an impressive portfolio of assets with a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. The company has continued to generate strong cash flow and use that to generate hefty shareholder returns. The company's dividends for the quarter annualized at the double-digits, and the company has continued to repurchase shares.

The company does have to deal with a hefty tax burden. The company was net 0 cash flow for the quarter, but its taxes for the next quarter are expected to double, which will substantially reduce its capital returns. Overall, we expect the company will be able to generate strong shareholder returns, making it a valuable long-term investment.