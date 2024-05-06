Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is an auto insurtech company, leveraging data science and tech platform to drive underwriting performance. ROOT also claims to be the largest auto insurtech player by premium.

Overall share performance since going public in 2020 has been weak, with ROOT currently trading at $56, down almost -87% since then. ROOT could have been performing much worse, had it not seen strong momentum over the past year. Just May last year, ROOT was still trading at $5 price level, meaning that it is now up almost 10x today over the past year.

I rate ROOT stock a buy. My 1-year price target of $74.7 per share projects a 32% upside. I believe ROOT may continue to see strong tailwinds into FY 2024, driven by its embedded platform distribution strategy that should also allow it to unlock further growth through nationwide expansion in the future.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals had been weak in the last two years, when ROOT saw overall decline in business growth and also profitability. However, ROOT appears to have been on a rebound since FY 2023, when it posted a revenue growth of over 46% YoY. It maintained this trend in the most recent quarter, Q1 2024. In Q1, ROOT delivered a revenue of almost $255 million, which was already a staggering 263% YoY growth. Though this was primarily due to the easier comparison, considering the considerable downturn last year, when policies in force trended lower because ROOT reduced marketing expense.

Net losses have also continued to narrow as of Q1, with ROOT realizing a GAAP net loss margin of -2.4%, closing in the gap to breakeven. In fact, this has been the closest ROOT has been to achieving breakeven over the past five years on a quarterly basis. The improved bottom-line performance seems to have helped improve operating cash flow (OCF) generation as well. ROOT has consistently delivered positive OCF since two quarters ago, and it continued to maintain such a trend in Q1, when it delivered over $14 million in OCF. This seems to also have helped create a slight uptick in liquidity. ROOT ended Q1 with over $856 million of cash and short-term investments, up over 1% since last quarter.

Out of that $856 million of liquidity, cash and cash equivalents actually declined slightly to $640 million. Yet, ROOT also invested $59 million of its cash into investments. As such, AFS (Available-For Sale) securities, short-term investments, and other investments ended up increasing to $220 million for the quarter, up by over 28% YoY, driving up overall liquidity position.

Catalyst

I believe ROOT is well positioned to maintain a decent growth performance and also a positive trend in profitability.

I think that the key catalyst here would be the increased effort to diversify its distribution through embedding its technology-driven products into car-buying platforms such as Carvana, which already possess a large client base. Effectively, this allows for more effective GWP (Gross Written Premium) growth through seamlessly adding insurance-buying activity into a typical car-buying journey, in my opinion. Given the success so far in driving sustainable growth in Q1, as demonstrated by the steep downtrend in gross loss ratio and also 68% YoY growth in new writings from partnerships, I believe ROOT is in a good position to scale up further.

In my view, one of the key growth levers here would be nationwide expansion. Today, as commented by the management, ROOT has only been operating in 34 states, suggesting that there is significant room for expansion:

And we believe that we’ve got ample growth levers that we can pull. Currently, we’re only in 34 states. We would like to be national at some point and we’re continuing to invest in our differentiated distribution. So, our partnership channel does continue to grow.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Risk

As anticipated by the management, GWP will decline in Q2 relative to Q1, driven by seasonality and also changes in the competitive environment. GWP remains a key driver for growth for ROOT, and declining GWP could signal potential top-line growth slowdown that may trigger sell-offs.

Nonetheless, in my view, this may also suggest that the market’s expectation of ROOT achieving a net profit breakeven will consequently increase, especially given the fact that ROOT will not be spending aggressively just to grow its GWP. As a result, ROOT will also need to deliver stronger profitability profile in Q2 and beyond to somehow offset the lower growth. Otherwise, share performance could potentially suffer, in my view.

In fact, I would also expect ROOT to take the opportunity here to aim for a breakeven, since it is typical for ROOT to also spend higher on marketing in Q1, relative to other quarters:

I’d say we are always looking at the competitive environment and monitoring the competitive environment, as well as seasonality and we do know that the first quarter, you see more auto insurance shopping and so you should expect that to accelerate sales and marketing spend in the first quarter relative to other quarters.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

In my view, stronger profitability performance in Q2 should also help reduce concerns regarding competition, which is expected to become more intense in the FY. The online auto insurtech space has gotten crowded, with players like Metromile, Branch, or Clearcover competing for market share.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for ROOT is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow 119% YoY to $1 billion, in line with the market’s consensus. I assume forward P/S to expand slightly to 1.4x, implying a share price appreciation to $93. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - ROOT to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $700 million, a 53% YoY growth, but is still way lower than the market’s consensus low-end target of $997 million. I assign ROOT a forward P/S of 1.2x, where it is trading today, projecting a sideways price action within $56 price level.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $74.7 per share, projecting an over 32% upside. I would assign the stock a buy rating.

My assumption of 50-50 for bull and bear scenarios is based on my belief that the competitive environment still presents a bit of uncertainty despite the relatively strong tailwinds today. Though the management has not issued a FY guidance, the market’s consensus seems to expect a very strong outperformance continuing on in FY 2024. I believe the $74.7 price target is also realistic, since ROOT also already saw that level this year. In fact, ROOT’s YTD high was $83 per share, which it last saw in early April.

Conclusion

ROOT is an insurtech company that has been on a rebound since seeing decline in business in the past two years. I think that the embedded platform distribution strategy should allow ROOT to unlock efficient growth opportunities through providing better insurance-buying experience. Moreover, given the strong unit economics today, ROOT is in a good position to scale up nationwide, where there is still plenty of room for growth there. My price target of $74.7 projects a 32% 1-year upside. I rate the stock a buy.