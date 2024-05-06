Weekly Market Pulse: What Did Powell Say?

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • Interest rates are unchanged over the last six months. The recent rise in rates that has had markets in an uproar the last few weeks appears to have run its course.
  • While the 10 year Treasury yield is still in a short-term uptrend, the technical pattern is not that favorable.
  • I am starting to see more weakness in the economy recently but not anything that I’d call recessionary yet.

Business women touching the Pulse screen

denizbayram

Coming into last week’s FOMC meeting, Jerome Powell was expected to be hawkish. I know that because numerous articles in the financial press told me so, which makes me wonder if the articles themselves affected those expectations. Maybe. Bloomberg is now producing a

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.34K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News