The Golden Dilemma: Will Gold's Overvalued Status Hold Against Inflation?

Anthony Bradshaw

Fundamentals

An article published in Market Watch caught my attention. It refers to gold's overvalued condition as it relates to inflation in the coming years.

The article points to new research that found gold lagging inflation by more than 7% a year over the next decade. This research, titled "Is There Still a Golden Dilemma?" is from Claude Erb, a former commodity fund manager at TWC, and Campbell Harvey, a Duke University Finance professor. At $2400 an ounce, the price of gold is considered overvalued, as it was in 2012.

On June 1, 2013, the price of gold reached a high of $1422. By December 1, 2015, the price had come down to a low of $1074, a drop of more than 24%. This was a much larger correction than the average drop of 10-15%.

This drop occurred against a backdrop of declining interest rates, from a high on the 10-Year Treasury Note at a 3.03% yield on January 11, 2013, to a low of 2.13% by 2015.

The relationship of gold to inflation or interest rates varies. The gold market follows a cyclical pattern throughout the year, influenced by fundamentals or geopolitical events and interest rates. These events, such as conflicts in the Middle East, can drive prices to extremes, often leading to market tops or bottoms. For example, on April 15th, gold hit a cyclical top at $2449 on the face of the Middle East crisis.

This high came during an expected cyclical high projected in our trading room for April 15, 2024. On April 7, 2024, I said:

Cycle Analysis: Identifying cycle due dates, such as the one mentioned for 4.15.24, adds a temporal dimension to the analysis. Traders may interpret cycle dates as potential turning points in the market, where trends could reverse or accelerate. This awareness of cyclical patterns allows traders to anticipate market behavior and adjust their strategies accordingly, enhancing their ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities or mitigate risks. Strategy Analysis: The strategy's emphasis on profit-taking at specific price levels (2380-2415) for long positions reflects a disciplined approach to managing trades. Taking profits within this range aligns with the expectation of price movement based on technical analysis or other market factors. By adhering to the predefined profit-taking levels, traders can realize gains while minimizing the impact of market volatility or unexpected reversals.

Let's examine next week's standard deviation report published as Mean Reversion Trading and see what short-term trading opportunities we can identify.

GOLD: Weekly Standard Deviation Report, May 05, 2024 11:47 AM ET

weekly gold (TOS)

Summary Weekly trend momentum suggests a bullish trend in gold futures. Short-term trend shows bearish price momentum, but a close above the indicator could reverse the trend to neutral. Traders are advised to take profits at specific price levels and use a stop-loss order, with a potential turning point indicated by the upcoming cycle date.

Weekly Trend Momentum: The weekly trend momentum is assessed by observing the closing price of the gold futures contract relative to its 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In this case, the contract closed at 2309, which is above the 9-day SMA at 2288. This suggests a bullish momentum in the weekly trend.

Short-Term Trend and Price Momentum: The short-term trend is closely monitored with the 9-day SMA. If the market closes below this moving average, it would signal a shift from a bullish trend to a neutral one. The Price Momentum Indicator (PMI) is another tool used to gauge short-term price momentum. In this case, the market closed below the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator at 2317, indicating bearish price momentum. A close above this indicator would reverse the short-term trend from bearish to neutral.

Trading Strategy: For traders with short positions, it's advisable to consider taking profits during corrections at the levels of 2277-2244. This means selling or covering short positions as the market retraces within this price range. On the other hand, for traders with long positions, taking profits is recommended as the market reaches the levels of 2349-2390. This implies selling or liquidating long positions as the market approaches these price levels. It's also suggested to use the 2244 level as a weekly Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order, which acts as a stop-loss order to protect long positions. Additionally, consider taking profits if long at levels 2399-2451. This indicates selling or exiting long positions as the market reaches these higher price levels.

Cycle: The next cycle due date is specified as 5.15.24. This indicates a potential turning point or shift in market dynamics around this date, which traders should be aware of when formulating their trading strategies.

In summary, this comprehensive standard deviation analysis provides traders with insights into both the short-term and weekly trends, along with specific price levels for taking profits and managing positions. Additionally, the mention of the upcoming cycle date adds another layer of information for traders to consider when making trading decisions.