Why The Rally Should Continue

PM Images

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) rally should continue despite the near-term challenges and increased volatility. We finally saw the labor market chill, with just 175K new jobs created in April vs. the estimated 243K. The labor market cooling, lower oil prices, and other indicators suggest we should continue seeing inflation moderating. Moreover, future inflation data like the CPI, PCE, and others could come in lower than anticipated, opening the door for Fed cutting sooner than the market expected.

Due to economic expansion, significant growth pockets like AI, cloud, robotics, and other areas, coupled with a more accessible monetary policy, provide an excellent backdrop for stocks and other risk assets. The intermediate and long-term images remain optimistic for the SPX and other major stock averages, despite the likelihood of more volatility.

Technically, It Looks More Positive

SPX (StockCharts.com | Advanced Financial Charts & Technical Analysis Tools )

Technically, the SPX is beginning to make higher highs and higher lows, illustrating a constructive trend. This implies that the bottom was achieved around the 5,000-4,950 support area. Yet, we cannot be sure about the recent low as we have not broken out above resistance (5,150-5,200), and we could see a multi-month consolidation/pullback phase, similar to what we had witnessed in mid to late 2023. Of course, in a more bullish dynamic, we would not need to test lower levels, and 5K is the critical support level to continue monitoring here. If 5K breaks down, the SPX could test the crucial support at around 4,700-4,800 next.

The FOMC Odds Likely To Come In

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

The odds of a rate cut occurring later than sooner may have become skewed too far in one direction. Due to the higher-than-anticipated inflation and other readings like robust jobs, the market may be too hawkish about the FOMC's upcoming actions. Still, there is about a 72% probability that the Fed will cut the benchmark by 25 Bps or more by the September meeting or sooner.

Also, these probabilities of a Fed cut sooner than later should strengthen as inflation and other data could come in cooler than anticipated in future weeks and months. We saw a transitory uptick in inflation recently, but we may witness a reversal soon, with inflation dropping faster than expected as we advance.

Crucial Data Is Finally Aligning

Jobs/other data (Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News)

The recent jobs report was weaker than expected. In fact, jobs are in the Goldilocks zone. With 175K, we have a number weaker than expected, showing that the labor market is cooling off, but it's not so low to set off alarms about a deteriorating labor market. Additionally, recent ISM and other vital numbers are coming in lower than expected, suggesting inflation could be heading south again. Moreover, oil has been sideways to slightly lower over the last month, building a constructive trend relative to oil/energy prices, another piece of the inflation dynamic that should play well in future weeks.

Inflation Is Close To Target

Inflation (Independent, economic & financial data in real time on-chain)

While some inflation gauges, like the CPI, remain elevated, truflation shows real-time inflation trending around 2.2%. This dynamic suggests that truflation may be ahead of traditional inflation readings like the CPI and the PCE, and that the PCE/CPI government inflation metrics could catch up to truflation's 2% inflation rate soon. This dynamic also illustrates that the Fed is close to its 2% target zone for inflation and could begin cutting interest rates soon.

Another Solid Round Of Earnings

We recently saw excellent earnings reports from Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and many other high-quality companies. While the lion's share of earnings has passed, most have been positive, and the trend should continue. Also, the earnings and guidance reports imply that future earnings seasons should be solid, with significant tailwinds from AI as we advance. This week, we will see earnings from many exciting companies, such as Palantir (PLTR), Disney (DIS), Uber (UBER), and more.

Valuations In Check

Major average P/E (WSJ.com )

The SPX's TTM P/E ratio is about 22.6, and the forward P/E ratio is about 20.7. We should see considerable earnings growth in the next twelve months, a constructive dynamic. The Nasdaq 100 forward P/E ratio is below 26, which is relatively cheap. However, the R2K's forward P/E ratio is below 24, illustrating substantial value potential in small and mid-cap stocks. Generally, the valuations are relatively inexpensive, provided the growth capabilities and the likely transition to a more accessible monetary atmosphere in the coming months.

The Bottom Line

Stocks have just experienced a challenging consolidation and pullback period. While there is room for more near-term turbulence, the intermediate and long-term images remain constructive. We witnessed many healthy corrections and pullbacks, and earnings remain solid. Additionally, we have solid economic data coming in, and some data implies that rate cuts are warranted.

Inflation may be lower than expected, and future constructive readings should enable the Fed to cut rates in September or sooner. In the meantime, valuations remain relatively inexpensive, and the FOMC could cut sooner than the market expects. Due to the constructive fundamental backdrop, I am keeping my year-end SPX target around the 5,700-6,000 range.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.