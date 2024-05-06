baona

Thesis

TAG Oil (TSXV:TAO:CA) has provided investors with a Net Present Value (NPV) for a 20-well development in Egypt but has stated it could add another fifty wells or more. Considering the expanded well count, TAO trades at about 10% of its potential NPV. If or when the market believes these reserves are economically extractable, TAO’s share price could appreciate to 50% of NPV.

Estimated development economics exceed industry norms, supported by existing infrastructure and expected flow rates.

Management aims to maximise cash flows and total reserves to drive investor value. I expect management will sell TAO after reaching multiple billion barrels in reserves.

I apologise in advance for all the acronyms. I give all $ values in USD unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

TAO is an oil and gas exploration and production company founded in 1972. In 2019, it sold its entire asset base in New Zealand and paid a special dividend with the proceeds in 2020. The company retained $15m in cash but needed a clear direction.

TAO appointed Abdel Badwi as Executive Chair in September 2020 and began searching for assets in the MENA region. Two years later, TAO signed a contract with the nationally owned Badr Petroleum Company (BPCO) to develop the Abu Roash “F” (ARF) formation at the Badr oil fields (BED-1) in Egypt under a Petroleum Services Agreement (PSA). While conventional oil has been extracted from the ARF for decades, TAO will use modern US extraction techniques for unconventional oil.

The company receives $1m annually in royalty payments from former New Zealand assets, 2.5% of their gross sales. Royalties could increase as operations expand.

The ARF/BED-1 Opportunity

Shell developed the Badr oil field (BED-1) in Egypt’s Western desert in the early 80s, and it has since produced over 90m barrels of light oil. When Shell’s concession rights ended in 2012, nationally owned oil companies (EGPC, WEPCO and BPCO) assumed control of the oil field. In Sep 2022, BPCO signed a PSA with TAO granting development rights for the previously untapped ARF until 2032 with a 10-year extension option. TAO covers capital and operational costs and receives 62% of the net proceeds as a service fee; BPCO covers any associated royalties and taxes.

Location of the ARF at BED-1, Egypt (Company presentation, April 2024)

The oil field’s processing facility currently processes 5,000 bopd (barrels of oil per day) from nearby operations but has a 25,000 bopd capacity. Assuming limited growth from conventional oil sites nearby, TAO could drill 12+ wells with hassle-free processing. They can tie new wells into existing infrastructure within days or weeks, so the time between completion and revenues is short.

The ARF is comparable to the highly economic Texan Eagle Ford which bodes well for potential production. Eagle Ford has higher oil quality, but ARF seems better for fracking and potential production rates.

Comparison chart between the ARF and Eagle Ford, Texas (Company presentation, April 2024)

In November 2022, TAO released the results of its RPS report which independently evaluated the potential of its assets. ARF has an estimated 537m barrels of oil, and the East-Central section, which is the report's focus, contains 190m barrels.

STOOIP volumes for the ARF (Company website)

Net Present and Company Valuations

The report outlines a Field Development Plan (FDP) for completing 20 wells in the East-Central section. However, management plans to add another 50–60 wells by increasing density and using other sections. The economics for the initial wells are likely to also apply to the additional wells.

Map of the BED-1 site (Company presentation, April 2024)

The FDP estimates an unrisked NPV of $423m for twenty wells, assuming a 10% discount rate, 62% net revenue, and no taxes or royalties. The report's risked NPV assumes an 80% chance of development. Since the report, TAO has resolved half the uncertainty upon signing a concession agreement, increasing the chance of development to 90% and resulting in a risked NPV of $380m.

NPV values for FDP at ARF (Company website)

Accounting for 70-80 wells is more complex than multiplying the NPV by 3.5-4x, since additional wells would take longer to install. Lacking information needed for a thorough NPV re-estimation, I instead conservatively reduced the multiple to 2x, resulting in an NPV of $846m (unrisked) and $760m (risked).

The market often values development companies at 50% of asset NPVs. TAO is valued at $80m, implying a 60% discount to the report's ‘half of NPV’. Since the NPV is based on probable reserves, I believe a fair discount would be 20-40%. I thoroughly explain my reasoning in the risk section.

Considering the additional wells, TAO’s $80m valuation represents 10% of the risked NPV or 20% of the expected ‘half of NPV’ valuation. Therefore, the market seems to expect only 20% of the ‘probable’ reserves to be commercially extractable. It is more likely that the market is conservatively valuing the 20 wells and is assigning zero value to the other 50-60 wells. As confidence in ARF’s commercial viability grows, the market cap could grow five-fold to reach my ‘half of NPV’ valuation.

Operational Progress

In May 2023, TAO finished the BED 1-7 Vertical Recompletion, a proof of concept. Production stabilised at a respectable 140 bopd. TAO extracted 9,000 barrels before the Electric Submersible Pump broke down. A replacement is due in the next two months. Despite equipment complications, the proof of concept demonstrated the ARF’s viability.

BED4-T100 Horizontal Well drilling commenced in August 2023 and finished by March 2024. Initially planned for 1km in length, high pressure led TAO to cautiously stop at 300m. This change shouldn't impact the primary goal of the well, which is to extrapolate flow data across the ARF. Although the shorter length will reduce the well’s lifespan, high pressure suggests that oil will flow easily, and flow rates could exceed expectations. TAO can adjust equipment/techniques for future wells to reach the intended length while benefiting from high pressure.

Initial production rates could be quite a bit higher than what RPS estimated. (Toby Pierce, 2024)

TAO will report stabilised flow rates this month. Management was hoping for 1000-1500 bopd for the intended length. That's between 1 and 1.5 bopd/m, where 1 bopd/m is considered normal. Typically, shorter wells have a higher flow rate per meter. Thus, management expectations adjusted for the shorter well could be between 1.5 and 2 bopd/m, translating to 450-600 bopd. The lower end of the range is still above an industry-typical value, so anything close to 450 bopd would have tremendous implications for the project.

TAO plans to complete one more horizontal well in 2024.

Economics

Oil prices are notoriously difficult to predict. Brent (WTI) is currently at $83 and has been over $70 all year.

Crude oil prices (WTI) for the past 1 year (Market Insider)

Management aims for development costs of $5/barrel, operating costs of $6/barrel, and netbacks of $30/barrel (for Brent at $70/barrel). By comparison, TransGlobe (since merged with VAALCO) achieved $14 netbacks in Egypt at $70 prices in 2021. Anywhere between $10 and $30 is considered good. ARF oil could be highly profitable if management's numbers are close.

You can still make money in gas, but it means you have to be the lowest-cost producer. (Keith Schaefer)

A recycle ratio of 6:1 indicates a solid ability to replace oil reserves as they are consumed. A 3:1 ratio is considered reasonable.

Capital and operating costs for all 20 wells are estimated at $104m and $160m, respectively. BPCO will cover royalties and taxes from its 38% revenue cut.

Management

The leadership team seems well-equipped to deliver growth for TAO. Chairman Abby's experience as CEO at Rally Energy from 2005 to 2007 seems directly relevant to the current opportunity. By deploying unconventional development technology, Abby grew the company’s 2P reserves eight-fold, selling the company for nine times its market cap just two years prior.

TAO has high insider ownership. Management has periodically bought stock at market rates and joined in public offerings. For example, Abby purchased C$1m of shares when he joined. The last round of purchases was in 2022 at C$0.30. There has been no recent selling.

Ownership makeup for TAG (Seeking Alpha)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

TAO has a strong balance sheet, with $16m in cash, $9m in working capital and zero debt.

Company spending is high. Operating losses fluctuate between $750k and $1.5m per quarter. Capital expenses were $7.3m in Q4 due to well-installation problems.

Capex and operating profits table (MDA for TAO's 2023 results)

The company allocates 2-5x more cash to capex than it loses in operating activities. High growth capex should lead to rapid increases in their cash-producing assets. Additionally, the high capex implies that TAO will turn net income positive long before they turn cash flow positive.

Cash flow is expected to improve after Q1 due to reduced capex until the next well ramps up. The new well should increase cash flows and offset operating losses. Assuming the well produces 450 bopd at 62% net revenue with Brent at $82, we could see quarterly revenue increase by $2m, with associated operating expenses at $250k.

TAO may raise funds this summer due to ongoing capex requirements. Raising cash is simply part of the business model until it turns cash flow positive. Despite equity offerings in 2022 and 2023, the stock price has appreciated well, even considering a tough 2H2023. Good horizontal flow rate results could help reduce dilution.

TAO seems responsible with the cash, informing investors what they plan to do with the funds raised. They have a decent record for broadly staying within their budget despite complications. It's worth including their plan for cash raised in 2023 (shown below, numbers in C$). Big ticket items are outlined, with a moderate unallocated pot.

Tables of planned use of 2023 raised cash (2023 annual report)

I will continue closely monitoring their cash position. After a likely expensive Q1, I will better understand where they stand and how soon they need cash.

Capital Allocation and Future Goals

TAO's strategy revolves around deploying capital to improve two primary metrics: cash flow and total reserves. Installing wells will drive cash flow growth, and acquiring new assets will drive reserves. TAO may raise funds via debt or equity to achieve either objective. However, such growth-focussed raises are often considered bullish.

The company aims to reach reserves of several billion barrels in MENA. Abby has sold several companies in the hundreds of millions of dollars range. This stock may play out similarly in a few years.

Price Momentum

Following the sale of its New Zealand assets, TAO paid a $0.30/share special dividend in mid-2020, depreciating the share price to $0.08. The stock has since been in an uptrend and is approaching the halfway point of its channel.

TAO's stock price since 2020 (TradingView, viewed through Seeking Alpha)

In early 2023, the stock price formed a double top followed by a long decline, which led to a triple bottom in Jan/Feb. The stock price then spiked, retraced 50%, and has been climbing since. A golden cross pattern is forming, and the stock's momentum appears positive. I expect the stock to move higher if the fundamentals remain positive.

Stock price for the past year with moving averages (stockcharts.com)

Risks

Geological data shows low water saturation, making it highly unlikely that ARF does not contain oil. The main risk is whether TAO can extract oil economically through fracking. Failure to do so would decrease reserve value and plunge the stock price. Despite this, I am optimistic about ARF's chances for the following reasons:

ARF compares favourably to Eagle Ford.

TAO is optimistic about the formation and surrounding geology based on extensive data, including 50 well penetrations through the ARF.

The vertical well's flow rate was reasonable.

The fracking for the new well is complete. High pressure indicates heightened flood rates to come.

Complications are always a risk when drilling new wells and often cause delays and increase costs. I have included a diagram below that depicts many of these risks far better than I have space to describe. It's important to see how management responds to these complications. For example, I'll be watching how they adjust their drilling to ensure the next well is longer despite high pressure.

Common drilling problems (Pegasus Vertex Inc.)

Oil and gas activities always carry some environmental risks. However, in the event of a spill, a desert is a low-risk area. Also, fracking poses a risk of polluting nearby water supplies, but to my knowledge, none are nearby.

Egypt is a relatively stable country in the region. Due to economic challenges, its commitment to generating extra revenues from O&G should be high, especially in a project with no expenses. It recently received a $8bn aid package, which helped stabilise its financial situation.

The risks associated with poor management are low. While TAO could make a bad acquisition, utilise cash poorly, etc., I feel they have earned my confidence for the time being.

Investors should consider further risks associated with microcap stocks. Liquidity will be lower than with more prominent names; the average volume is 150k shares for the Canadian ticker but only 25k for the US ticker. The market value may not reflect the stock's intrinsic value for extended periods.

Summary

The market is undervaluing TAO's reserves. If TAO proves it can economically extract these unconventional reserves, its valuation could increase fivefold to reflect the true value of its assets. Although this change in valuation may be gradual, the release of horizontal flow-rate data later this month could act as a catalyst.

