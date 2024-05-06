Exxon Mobil Plays It Safe With Hydrocarbons, Sidelines Direct Air Capture

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil forecasts steady production growth going into 2027 with volumes growing to 4.2MMbbl/d. This along with their $15b cost-savings will drive their 10% earnings CAGR forecast through 2027.
  • Chemicals may be at the bottom of the cyclical upswing, positioning Exxon for margin expansion going into 2H24-2025. This business was offset by Exxon's expansion in high-margin specialty chemicals.
  • Once the Pioneer Natural Resources acquisition is approved, management voiced a move to returning $20b to shareholders through their share repurchase program.
ExxonMobil

Lanier

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) continues to perform exceptionally well with the anticipation of a stronger production roadmap going into 2027. Despite strength in upstream, downstream remains significantly suppressed with the cyclical downswing in the chemicals business pushing down margins offset by strength

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.27K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News