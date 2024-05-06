David Tran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I initiated coverage of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock back in February 2024, when I discussed investment cycles and noted that Nvidia would have to face stiff competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and other companies actively working on solutions for the AI GPU market over the next 2-3 years. Therefore, I rated Nvidia stock as a "Hold" then and expected a correction and lower stock prices that would provide good entry points for long-term investors. Since then, the stock has risen by more than 14%, while the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPY) has gained 1.2%:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's NVDA article

In today's article, I'd like to give a brief overview of the latest developments at Nvidia, focusing on the financial results and corporate events in the run-up to the publication of the upcoming quarterly report. I'll also discuss the current market expectations for the company, both for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 and the foreseeable future. It's also important to examine how the company's valuation has developed over the last 3 months. Perhaps this time I'll have to adjust my neutral thesis - who knows?

Nvidia's Latest Developments

In Q4 2024, which ended on January 28, 2024, Nvidia generated total revenue of $22.1 billion, a staggering 265% year-over-year increase and a remarkable 22% quarter-over-quarter increase. Revenue was even higher than the top end of management's guidance range of $19.61-20.40 billion, and exceeded market expectations by more than $1.5 billion. Non-GAAP earnings reached $5.16 per diluted share (a surprise beat of 4.63%, according to Seeking Alpha), which is a remarkable 487% YoY surge (and a $1.14 sequential increase).

What caught my eye immediately was the non-GAAP gross margin climbing to 76.7%, showing an upward trajectory from 75.0% in Q3 2024 and 66.1% last year. Similarly, the non-GAAP operating margin reached 66.7% in 4Q 2024, up from 63.8% in 3Q 2024 and 36.8% a year earlier, reflecting sustained operational efficiency and profitability. As you can see below in the GAAP figures of the corresponding margins, none of the previous cycles during Nvidia's public tenure yielded comparable outcomes:

Data by YCharts

The remarkable margins achieved in the midst of an impressive business expansion have not escaped the market attention. As you probably know, Nvidia has joined the ranks of the world's top five largest companies (in terms of market cap). So it feels like Nvidia's fifteenth annual

, held in March, eclipsed even highly anticipated events like Apple's.

From the conference's findings, it's clear to me that Nvidia's core vision is to drive multimodal computing, capable of processing different types of data with unmatched performance and adaptability. But this transformation requires increased computing capacity and refined infrastructure. As Argus Research commented (proprietary source), at several GTC meetings, Nvidia has unveiled notable breakthroughs, from the Ampere A100 Tensor Core GPU to the latest Blackwell B200 chip, which has doubled in size compared to its predecessor, the Hopper H100. With the B200 GPU, the Blackwell platform ushers in a new era of generative AI, offering unparalleled speed and efficiency in both training and inference: With performance data that enables up to 4x faster training and 30x faster inference compared to previous models, the B200 sets new standards for efficiency and energy optimization. In addition, Nvidia's strategic alliances with leading cloud service providers and technology companies signal significant market potential for Blackwell-powered solutions. I'm confident that Nvidia will enjoy substantial growth prospects in the coming years, buoyed by these innovative hardware technologies.

Furthermore, Nvidia is leading the way not only in hardware but also in shaping the future of software development with Nvidia Inference Microservices ((NIMs)). As the management team pointed out, these AI-driven microservices will entirely change the way apps are built, making it effortless for organizations to harness the power of AI models. With a focus on user-friendly APIs and state-of-the-art security features, NIMs represent a significant advance in software design. In addition, Nvidia's push to expand its Omniverse digital twin and advance autonomous systems says a lot about the company's major impact across a wide range of industries. Initiatives such as Project GROOT for robotics and the DRIVE Thor platform for autonomous vehicles demonstrate Nvidia's commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of AI-powered tech in a human-centered way.

However, it would be inaccurate to suggest that there are no challenges with Nvidia as an investment. The recent correction we witnessed a couple of weeks ago signals that many investors are heavily invested in this particular company, leading to concerns about its margin of safety, as the promising prospects previously described are likely already largely factored into the stock. Many hedge funds, institutional investors, and retail investors alike have significant exposure to the technology sector, with Nvidia being one of the largest players. So once they start to doubt the realization of built-in growth expectations, it may prompt them to start taking profits, potentially exacerbating the situation for Nvidia in the medium term.

What doubt may they have? Well, there are a few to consider.

First off, it's rising competition. I wrote about it before, and as time has managed to show, Nvidia isn't immune to this type of risk. Based on the recent announcements from Google (GOOGL) and Intel (INTC) the competition in chip making is indeed increasing. Google's introduction of its ARM-based server CPU, Axion, poses a potential threat to Intel and AMD in the server CPU market. While Nvidia doesn't sell CPUs to Google directly, I think this move indicates a more competitive environment for traditional CPU manufacturers, which could indirectly impact Nvidia's competitive position in the market.

Fortune's article Wired's article

Secondly, as BofA's analysts wrote in early April 2024 (proprietary source), there are indications of reducing lead times for NVDA GPU accelerators, suggesting a potential deceleration in demand in the short term.

Tomshardware's article

This may be attributed to the growth of new demand for Nvidia's Blackwell product, leading to supply chain adjustments. However, any signs of decelerating demand can raise concerns among investors about the company's future growth prospects.

Third, the accelerator market competition is also on the rise with Intel's announcement of the Gaudi3 accelerator, claiming superior performance compared to Nvidia's previous generation product.

Anandtech's article

While Nvidia is expected to maintain its dominance in the accelerator market in the near term, announcements like these highlight the need for vigilance regarding potential market share shifts. This is clearly not what the "new bulls" want to see.

Briefly, Nvidia is indeed a fast-growing company that is significantly expanding its market presence - a clear positive development. The market is forecasting annual growth in EPS of around 11.7% over the next decade - a forecast that seems realistic to me. However, given the concerns mentioned above, it's difficult to estimate the extent to which the company can exceed this growth rate. There will inevitably be periods of consolidation, and as the market cycle fluctuates, Nvidia could come under pressure, which could lead to share price corrections. Therefore, my advice to new and potential investors in Nvidia stock is to exercise caution and avoid excessive greed, especially in the days leading up to the company's earnings days. Speaking of which, let's check the market expectations and management's guidance for the upcoming Q1 financials to assess if they're realistic.

Nvidia's Q1 2025 Earnings Preview

Looking ahead to fiscal 1Q 2025, expected to be released on May 22nd, Nvidia offered bullish guidance, projecting revenue between $23.5 billion and $24.5 billion. So at the midpoint of $24.0 billion, this would represent a substantial 234% YoY increase (+9% QoQ). Notably, this forecast exceeded pre-reporting consensus estimates by ~$2 billion. With a projected non-GAAP gross margin of 77% (a 60 b.p. QoQ increase, which is solid) and other key operating parameters outlined, analysts estimate Nvidia's earnings per share for fiscal 1Q 2025 to be about $5.55, reflecting a remarkable 409% YoY surge from $1.09 last year, according to Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha, NVDA's Earnings Estimates

According to the latest option activity data from Goldman Sachs (May 1, 2024, proprietary source), the implied reaction of Nvidia's stock to the Q1 report is about 13%, meaning that if Nvidia beats the consensus and/or issues more positive guidance than currently expected, the stock could rise by around 13%. On the other hand, if the company fails to beat forecasts or if certain comments confuse the market, the stock could fall by 13%. While these numbers are approximate, I think they give potential (and current) investors a clear idea of what to expect on May 22.

Goldman Sachs - May 2024 (proprietary source)

I believe it's important to approach Q1 2025 with caution, especially since the recent guidance from management exceeded market expectations amid the recent news hinting at possible short-term demand issues (this news piece appeared weeks after the guidance raise). Furthermore, I find it perplexing that while expecting NVDA's gross profit margin at just 60 b.p. higher in Q1 ((QoQ)), we're also expected to witness a 7.5% QoQ growth in EPS. In my view, achieving such substantial growth would necessitate the company to significantly reduce costs (relative to revenue). I'm a bit skeptical about it. So even with all the buzz surrounding AI, I'm hesitant to make any concrete bullish predictions about the upcoming report as it seems Nvidia might have a tough time meeting consensus expectations this time.

Nvidia's Valuation Update

Examining the company's current multiples, according to the Seeking Alpha Quant System's Valuation Grade, Nvidia stock hasn't become cheaper over the past quarter; in fact, it's the opposite. In my previous article about the company, I noted that the stock was trading at 32x next year's net earnings. Now, however, we observe this figure has increased to 38x. Yet, conversely, we also note that the Growth Grade has improved from "A" to "A+", which is a good sign. Moreover, when considering the PEG ratio, Nvidia is actually trading discounted of over 45% compared to the whole IT sector:

Seeking Alpha, NVDA, Oakoff's notes

As people say, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder" - I think this expression fits perfectly when you look at NVDA's valuation today. Even though the company appears quite expensive based on most multiples, there are exceptions. If you adjust the multiples for the projected growth potential of the business (and given that the market correctly assesses these growth prospects), then the stock may appear undervalued. However, it's important to note that this perceived undervaluation results from a comparison with the sector as a whole. So if the sector is considered overvalued, such conclusions must be adjusted with a certain discount. What's also important to consider here is the market expectations, that may not materialize (in the short term the chances for that are looking high, as I described in the previous section of the article).

Summary Thesis

Nvidia undoubtedly has significant growth potential, bolstered by its strong moat and competitive advantages in AI, but the recent news points to a possible demand call off, which is bad considering the consensus expectations that may not price this risk in just yet. If this risk materializes it could trigger a market correction as institutional investors seek to capitalize on their gains, adjust their positions, and reduce their exposure to NVDA. This scenario appears highly likely to me. My suggestion is to keep a close eye on how the stock behaves in the weeks leading up to the report - let's see if institutional investors trim or increase their allocations before the company's earnings announcement day. And don't fall for the greed before the Q1 results come out.

Good luck with your investments!