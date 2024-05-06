Gabriele Maltinti/iStock via Getty Images

It wasn't long ago since I wrote on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), but the recent share price action owing to the current macro and what I argue are mainly rate fears, justifies an update for this company - and an important one.

Why is this the case?

Because Rexford recently touched a normalized 25x P/AFFO, which has only happened during the fall of last year, we in retrospect can see it as a superb buying opportunity for this REIT.

It's because I believe that we're in for another massive buying opportunity for this EIT that I am updating my thesis yet again for Rexford, and calling for you to at least consider looking at the company to see if it meets your investment goals.

Rexford is one of the few companies that I would say, when it comes to REITs, justifies a bit of a premium. It's this premium that I base this upon and look at as upside for the company. It's important for me to provide an update here, given that we have new data for the latest quarter - but my last co-produced article is one you can find here, and it's relatively recent.

We have a positive view on Rexford as of this time, before Q1'24, and I'm going to further justify the "BUY" and the continued upside here.

Rexford - We have a significant potential here

As I said in my last article, the main hurdle you need to jump here in order to comfortably invest in Rexford is that the company's yield does not even beat money market funds or savings accounts with a 3.75-4% yield, which is what I currently get on my cash.

You may get a very good total potential TSR if you allow for the company to have a premium, but the yield - that's low here.

Granted, as I am writing this piece, we're talking about a 3.74% yield, which means that we're 1 bps below where the current savings account rate is - so it's now fair to say that REXR's yield is essentially a savings account - of course, with a different upside beyond that.

REXR also comes with a significantly positive IG-rating - BBB+ at the current time, with a Long-term debt/cap of less than 24%. This is one of the lowest leverages in the entirety of REIT-dom. The company also has a respectable historical trend in beating estimates - over 20% of the time on a 1-year basis with a 10% margin of error. Again, this is a positive worth considering here.

Investors that are "sold" on Rexford talk in the company's own terms about the Rexford Alpha - and this is a thing the company considers relevant, and is statistically confirmed.

REXR IR (REXR IR)

This difference between Rexford and its peers is far more than just a rounding error, and is also something that is expected to continue.

I'm sure that most Americans realize just how significant a market California really is - but I can say with a high amount of certainty that most non-Americans have very little idea about the actual size of the economies of, above all, California and Texas.

Its focus is the infill of southern California, which has the highest demand and at the same time the lowest supply in the nation's industrial market. This isn't just one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, it's one of the largest markets in the entire world.

REXR IR (REXR IR)

So investing in a major player in this market that has significant industrial real estate assets could be a good idea. The company's upside is related to the SoCal and Californian macro - where a mix of housing mandates, manufacturing demand, EV adoption and demand, the entertainment space, aerospace, and medtech demand - all of these things dictate that the company's rent growth and demand for the company's spaces should continue to be very solid.

I like situations where there is significant uncertainty and negativity about a company or an area. It usually compresses valuation, and the "negativity", is oftentimes not even justified, as I see it and as experience has shown me.

What do I base this upon?

Well, how about the fact that the area that Rexford considers its "main" area, the infill SoCal, has the lowest vacancy in all of the US? It's below 3%, even with all the negative noise that is coming here. The company is also extremely diversified, with 1,600 clients across its over 500 properties. REXR has been able to grow both externally and internally, and I don't feel that it is wrong in any way to call this company's portfolio "irreplaceable".

The company expects its end-year quarterly 2026E NOI to be over $800M, coming from an increase of $240M from today, from repositioning/redevelopment, portfolio accounting changes, rent steps, and investment accretion.

REXR IR (REXR IR)

The company has also managed significant NOI margin expansion, despite the current environment. Between 2018 and 2023, it moved from 75.5 to 76.7%, with significant leasing activity in 2023 - over 7.3M Sqft, with rent steps of 4.1% in 2023.

So any argument that Infill SoCal is declining in popularity - well, at least REXR manages to increase its rents here, at a rate of 2 leases on a daily basis.

That doesn't sound like demand is going down, exactly.

That being said, the area has taken it "on the cheek" a few times in the last few years - and as an investor, I'm always careful when a company tells me; "Hey, you know that REIT that you can get for 8-10x P/AFFO with over 5-7% yield? Well, we're at a 3.7% yield, but we want you to pay us over 25x P/AFFO for a share of our business. Are you interested?"

So, as I've said before - we'll want to be careful here, no matter how "good" it sounds, because after all, in the end, what matters is not just the quality of the company in question, which REXR does have - but also what we're paying.

And here is where some investors, understandably, are getting a bit of a hiccough.

Let's see why that is, and what sort of upside we may see here.

The upside for Rexford - if we allow even conservative premia, this is now a "BUY" on a "must-buy" level

So, the reason we pay higher multiples for a company, even a REIT, is often a higher growth rate. In the case of Rexford, this is also the reason. Rexford has averaged double-digit growth, and going forward, it's also expected to average double-digit growth.

Now - do I believe that the company will average that double-digit growth even going forward?

Between the company's impressive history of rent increases and the quality of its portfolio, its forecasts, analyst forecasts, historical trends, and the fundamentals of Infill SoCal, yes, I believe the company will average double digits.

Ergo, because I believe this, I believe REXR is worth a premium.

So, what premium?

That's a different, and very good question.

We can look at for instance, the 11-year normalized AFFO multiple, where the company has averaged double digits. That puts the company at about 35x P/AFFO, which on a forward basis would imply a very significant upside.

What, in my vernacular, is very significant?

Triple digits.

F.A.S.T graphs upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

But this is on that 11-year average, which also includes a significant valuation spike in the last few years, which I do not believe will be repeated. Because of that, I would actually discount this REIT quite significantly.

But that's the thing - even if we go ahead and discount the company by say, 10x down to 25x P/AFFO, that still leaves us with an upside because the company is expected to grow.

In fact, even if the company manages a lower P/AFFO on a forward basis of below 25x, the relative upside to a 24.8x P/AFFO is still above 15% annualized due to the growth rate, and a TSR of 52%+

F:A.S.T graphs REXR Upside (F:A.S.T graphs REXR Upside)

In fact, you could even expect this company to go down well below 18x, and you'd still not lose money if these forecasts hold, you'd walk away with 12% TSR in 3 years.

So the upside for this company, if these forecasts end up holding, is very significant.

Because I believe the forecasts to be relatively accurate, my only issue is where we do, in fact, end up forecasting it in terms of a multiple. In my last article, I made a PT of $75/share my "golden rule" for this business. This allows for a bit of premiumization - up to about 28x P/AFFO, which I consider within the realm of likelihood. If you want, you could dial that down to $65/share, easily - and that would represent about 25x P/AFFO.

For the long term, I view anything significantly below that level as unlikely for REXR. To put it in clear terms, the company is "too good" for anything below that.

Analysts expect the company to grow going forward - though the price targets reflect a far more modest forward expectation than we at iREIT on Alpha put forth. A mix of 13 analysts comes in at a range starting at $45 on the low side to $70 on the high side. The negative adjustments in forecast expectations for 2024 also mean that I am cutting my price target for the company - but to $75, not below. I believe the market and analysts are underestimating the stickiness of the company and its model, as well as the underlying strength of the entire SoCal geography.

Here is my current, updated thesis for Q1'24.

Thesis

REXR is perhaps one of the highest-quality industrial REITs out there. Its fundamentals and overall safety are remarkable, with one of the lowest leverage out of any REIT I've researched. This goes some way to make up for the yield that's currently below a savings account interest rate.

The upside here is coupled reversal, yield, and growth. That upside is massive - and because of this, this investment is far better than any savings account. I give the company a conservative PT of $75/share, a downward adjustment due to a cut in estimates, representing a conservatively adjusted 2025E 27-29x P/FFO level.

Based on this, I consider this company an impressive "BUY" here, and like with apartment REITs such as AVB or ESS (and also ROIC, which I wrote on this week) I'm choosing to take the contrarian view of California here and go "BUY".

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I will now call REXR cheap at 25.5x P/FFO, And I will call it a "BUY" here. It's time to load up, and I'm adding more REXR in the near term.