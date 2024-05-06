Disney And The Swift-Effect

May 06, 2024 10:25 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock2 Comments
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
48 Followers

Summary

  • This article is not a specific pre-/post-earnings discussion, but rather examines Disney from a strategic long-term perspective (based on information available prior to Q2/24 Earnings).
  • I aim to do this by using the very current example of the Disney - Taylor Swift symbiosis.
  • Disney's 75 million USD expenditure for the Eras Tour streaming rights might have been a bargain considering its ripple effects.
  • I argue that this deal represents a perfect match and will pay off for Disney.
  • DIS is a significant anchor investment in my portfolio.
Cranbourn Street, London: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Konzert Filmplakat, Vue Cinema London - West End (Leicester Square) Central London, West End of London, England, Vereinigtes Königreich, Großbritannien Europa

OGULCAN AKSOY/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis And Plea To The Readers

"They cry a lot, but we are so productive — it's an art," adapted from Taylor Swift. This provocative sentence could describe Disney's (NYSE:DIS) and Swift's successes, regardless of their public criticisms. At the same

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
48 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News