Nvidia Bullish Thesis Highly Resilient

I must admit that I've gotten my bearish ratings on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) consistently wrong over the past year, as I anticipated that Wall Street analysts were too optimistic. While my caution on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) panned out, as AMD stock fell into a bear market (down nearly 30% through AMD's recent lows), NVDA's buying sentiments have remained incredibly resilient.

As a result, I have reassessed my thesis to try and understand the bullish optimism underpinning NVDA stock, as I believe the market is always right (but analysis can be faulty). Observant Nvidia stock investors should know by now that Nvidia controls 90% market share for data center AI chips. Coupled with Nvidia owning a full-stack approach comprising chips, networking, and software, Nvidia is expected to maintain dominance over AMD and Intel (INTC) for some time. Moreover, Nvidia's pure-play AI strategy shouldn't expose the company to "retooling" risks as data center operators and hyperscalers reconfigure their infrastructure toward accelerated computing (and potentially higher GPU/CPU ratios). Hence, Nvidia's business model provides a more straightforward approach for Wall Street to project medium- and long-term growth opportunities in data center AI chips.

While AMD and Intel are still expected to gain market share against Nvidia in data center AI chips, the medium- and long-term impact on their core business is less certain. Moreover, Intel investors also need to contend with the constraints and uncertainties of its foundry business as it looks to overtake TSMC (TSM). AMD's Q1 earnings release and the initial post-earnings decline led to worries about whether the Lisa Su-led company could mount a more aggressive production ramp in the near term. However, analysts are still optimistic about a more robust second-half setup for AMD, although earnings estimates haven't reflected a significant growth inflection.

Nvidia's Earnings Estimates Increasing

AMD earnings estimates revisions (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, AMD's forward earnings estimates haven't seen substantial revisions to justify its growth premium based on its current valuation. As a result, analysts are still relatively cautious about opportunities afforded to AMD in the AI chips space relative to the momentum in its core business.

NVDA forward earnings estimates revisions (Seeking Alpha)

In contrast with the revisions made to Nvidia's long-term earnings estimates, it could explain why NVDA has outperformed AMD markedly since December 2023. The incredible growth momentum in Nvidia's earnings has likely given analysts a high confidence that Nvidia's growth inflection in data center AI chips is sustainable. As a result, I believe it has lifted investor sentiments on NVDA markedly, suggesting dip buyers remain ready to load on steep pullbacks when the opportunities present themselves.

Is Nvidia's Valuation Justified?

NVDA Vs. Peers forward adjusted EBITDA multiples (TIKR)

NVDA isn't cheap. But it has rarely been cheap anyway. Yet, it has never stopped NVDA from outperforming its semi-peers over the past year, as Nvidia benefited from the AI infrastructure gold rush.

Moreover, NVDA is still valued at a markedly lower valuation than AMD, suggesting a notable bifurcation. It could also partially explain why the market sent AMD into a deep bear market, corroborated by its relative overvaluation against NVDA. The market likely anticipated a more robust AI chips growth momentum for analysts to significantly lift their forward earnings estimates. However, the notably cautious guidance by AMD management suggests Nvidia should retain the upper hand for some time.

Nvidia's fiscal first-quarter earnings call is scheduled for May 22. Analysts will likely be anticipating another solid guidance from the Jensen Huang-led company.

Nvidia's Growth Drivers Seem Sustainable

Several growth vectors should continue to underpin Nvidia's medium- and long-term setup. These include increased sovereign AI demand from the Middle East. Hyperscalers lifting their AI investment spending corroborates the increased monetization opportunities as enterprises allocate more investments to AI.

Nvidia's Blackwell architecture is designed to improve the ability significantly to train more powerful large language models, or LLMs. As a result, it is expected to offer cutting-edge capabilities and performance surge over the current Hopper architecture. It could also bolster a broader adoption of AI chips for smaller enterprises looking to train smaller models. Accordingly, Nvidia's "Blackwell chips can train AI models with one-quarter as many graphics-processing units." It also offers customers "significantly reduced power consumption." As a result, I believe the growth opportunities for Nvidia are expanding.

In addition, Nvidia has lifted the opportunity to create a more robust lock-in into its software ecosystem by launching Nvidia AI Microservices. It offers "developers easy access to optimized AI models" within their specialized verticals. These innovations help to facilitate a more seamless approach for customers and developers to subscribe to Nvidia's full-stack approach, improving their TCO.

In addition, Nvidia acquired two Israeli AI startups recently, highlighting its focus and commitment to drive broader adoption of its AI chips ecosystem. Accordingly, the "acquisitions aim to reduce the cost of developing or running AI models." Therefore, they could improve Nvidia's ability to offer more cost-effective solutions for its customers and justify the expected "return on investment from AI models." Consequently, a successful integration could "incentivize companies to continue investing in Nvidia's technology," undergirding the strengthening of Nvidia's competitive moat.

Is Nvidia Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NVDA Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As a result, I believe my bearish thesis on NVDA can no longer be sustained. I've made the mistake of being too cautious about Nvidia's ability to entrench its AI dominance and expand its TAM.

Seeking Alpha Quant also assigned NVDA four "A range" grades out of five, corroborating the leading AI chips company's fundamentally strong business model. While NVDA's "F" valuation grades remain its most significant downside risks, Nvidia's incredible execution and growing earnings estimates should mitigate substantial downside volatility.

NVDA price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

NVDA's bullish price action should have informed me about the fallacies of my Sell ratings on NVDA. The recent pullback from NVDA's March 2024 highs also didn't exhibit red flags, behooving significant caution.

While downside volatility could bring NVDA down to the $660 zone, it would likely attract robust buying support, which is justified by Nvidia's improving earnings estimates.

Nvidia's peers have suffered recent post-earnings hangovers, and NVDA might not be immune. However, I assessed unanticipated near-term selloffs should be capitalized to add exposure to the leading AI chips company.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

