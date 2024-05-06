It's Looking More And More Like Stagflation

DNY59

The baseline scenario for the markets at the start of 2024 was that inflation levels would continue to come down as they had been, since the CPI hit a peak of 9.1% early in the summer of 2022. This would allow Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut the Federal Funds rate 6–7 times by 25bps during the year.

These projections have not worked out so far this year on either front. The central bank has yet to cut the Fed Funds rate once, with the earliest possibility looking like it will be at the July FOMC meeting, if then. As for inflation, it has become quite sticky recently.

U.S. Finance Reference

As can be seen in the chart above, the monthly CPI reading has been stuck above three percent since July of last year and is currently just north of where it was in June 2023, despite the most aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve since the day of Paul Volcker.

Unfortunately, as inflation has dug in its heels, economic and job activity are clearly slowing in the U.S. GDP clocked in with 4.9% growth in the third quarter of last year, followed by 3.4% growth in the fourth quarter, to end the year on a hopeful note. However, the recent preliminary estimate of first quarter GDP growth showed economic activity cut by more than half from fourth quarter levels, with a reading of just 1.6%.

U.S. Quarterly GDP Growth (BEA)

Job growth also seems to be faltering. The March JOLTS report had the lowest number of job openings in three years. In addition, the April BLS report that came out on Friday had just 175,000 job positions created last month, far below the 243,000 number the consensus was looking for. The unemployment rate also ticked up to 3.9% from 3.8% previously. Also on Friday, the April ISM Services PMI came in at 49.4. This was lower than the 52.0 consensus and 51.4 prior reading. Notably, it was the first reading below 50, signaling contraction, since the end of 2022

One of the reasons that inflation has been very difficult to get to the Federal Reserve's target of two percent, is the massive amount of deficit spending the Federal government is currently engaging in, unprecedented during an economic expansion. The federal debt has exploded since the Covid pandemic, and the federal government ran a deficit of $1.06 trillion in the first six months of its fiscal 2024 year. The nation's debt to GDP ratio has never been higher.

CBO/Capital Economics

Excess government spending can be a tailwind for economic growth, but it also pushes more money into the economy, which is a negative for inflation. In addition, that largess has to be financed via new debt, putting upward pressure on rates. Depressingly, the country is getting less and less 'bang for the buck' for that deficit spending in recent quarters, as I noted in an article last week.

Zero Hedge

Interest rates have remained "higher for longer" than envisioned at the start of 2024. This is putting increasing stress on the housing sector as average 30-Year mortgage rates are north of seven percent. The average monthly payment on the median house has soared some 80% since 2020 thanks to higher rates and home price appreciation.

U.S. Average 30-Year Mortgage Rates (YCharts)

Given this dismal housing affordability, it is no wonder existing home sales in 2023 dipped to their lowest levels since 1995. 2024 is shaping up to be just as bad.

U.S. Existing Home Sales By Year (Trading Economics)

Commercial real estate, or CRE, is in the worst shape, especially office properties where values have imploded in many cities as vacancy rates in places like Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco have reached record highs. This has led to delinquency rates heading much higher on commercial mortgage backed securities or CMBS loans.

March CMBS Delinquency Rates By Property Type (Trepp)

With inflation remaining stubbornly sticky and both economic and job growth slowing significantly, the probability of Stagflation seems to be increasing. Most investors have never had to go through a prolonged, long bout of this economic condition. The last time the country experienced a significant run of Stagflation was in the "malaise" days of the late '70s and early '80s. The market, as a result, traded with P/E ratios in the high single digits.

Now, to be fair, the market was dominated by more manufacturing and industrial concerns during that era. Technology had a much lesser weight in the market, as we were still just two decades past the birth of the Internet, among other developments. That said, if Stagflation took hold in the economy, profit margins across the S&P 500 (SP500) would contract given stubborn input prices and declining economic growth. The index could easily trade with a P/E ratio in the mid-teens, especially with the yield on the 10-Year Treasury (US10Y) at 4.5%.

10-Year Treasury Yield (MarketWatch)

This would be a far bit lower than the just over 20 times forward P/E the S&P 500 currently is valued at. Given this, investors should monitor this situation closely and if Stagflation does become more likely, take appropriate actions within their portfolio allocation.