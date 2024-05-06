PM Images

The BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) is a popular closed-end fund that is frequently employed by those investors who are seeking to earn a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. It manages to do quite well at this task, as the fund's 8.57% yield is far above the 3.44% trailing yield of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG). As the BlackRock Core Bond Trust achieves its objectives by investing in a portfolio of high-quality investment-grade bonds, the fact that its yield is well above the index tracking such securities is something that many potential investors would like to see. Its yield also compares pretty well with that of its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield BlackRock Core Bond Trust Fixed Income-Taxable-Investment Grade 8.57% Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Investment Grade 4.95% John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Investment Grade 5.99% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Fixed Income-Taxable-Investment Grade 9.82% MFS Government Markets Income Fund (MGF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Investment Grade 7.47% Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Fixed Income-Taxable-Investment Grade 7.78% Click to enlarge

As we can immediately see, the current yield of the BlackRock Core Bond Trust is higher than that of many other investment-grade bond closed-end funds. For many years now, it has been very difficult to earn any sort of respectable yield or investment return from investment-grade bonds so investors who want to avoid taking on the extra risks of owning common stocks or junk bonds might appreciate this. We can see how difficult it has been to earn a reasonable return on investment-grade bonds by looking at the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over the past ten years:

As we can see, the investment-grade domestic bond index is down over the past ten years. This makes it one of the only asset classes to have declined in price over the past decade. Investors in these bonds did manage to make a profit after we consider the coupon payments made by the bonds, but a 13.41% return over an entire ten-year period is not enough to have beaten inflation. Investors who hold bonds in a taxable account are even worse off, as they basically paid someone else a portion of their purchasing power in order to be the creditors to the Federal government or a major corporation. I very much doubt that any investor wants to lose money so the fact that the BlackRock Core Bond Trust was able to produce a high enough yield and total return to prevent this situation is something that we can all appreciate:

As we can see here, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust still suffered a ten-year price decline like the corporate bond index, but its much higher yield was more than enough to offset this price decline over the period. Overall, it managed to deliver investors a reasonably attractive total return.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the BlackRock Core Bond Trust in mid-February of this year. The investment-grade bond market since that time has been largely pessimistic due to various market participants realizing that the interest rate cuts that they had anticipated at the end of last year are highly unlikely to actually transpire. As such, we might expect that shares of the BlackRock Core Bond Trust have delivered a rather disappointing performance since the publication of that article. This is indeed the case, as shares of the fund are down 3.87% since that article was published:

As we can see, shares of the BlackRock Core Bond Trust declined much more than the investment-grade bond index. This is not particularly surprising considering that the fund is leveraged, and leverage amplifies downward movements. Indeed, we can usually expect that this fund will decline more than the index anytime bond yields rise.

However, as I pointed out in a previous article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

Unfortunately, when we include the distributions that the BlackRock Core Bond Trust paid out since mid-February, we still see that investors in the fund ended up with a loss:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust delivered a 1.81% total loss to its investors and once again underperformed the index. While it is true that this fund will normally outperform the benchmark index during most periods (at least in terms of total returns), in this case, the higher yield was not sufficient to offset the excess share price decline. Over a longer period of time, the opposite should be true.

In my previous article, I recommended that investors sell the fund as the market was pricing in more interest rate cuts in 2024 than the Federal Reserve was likely to deliver. Investors who took that advice would have spared themselves from the losses shown above. Today, however, it appears that the worst is behind this fund, as the market is currently pricing bonds appropriately for the likely trajectory of monetary policy. As such, it is appropriate to upgrade the fund to "hold" from the previous "sell" rating.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. As is the case with most BlackRock funds, this one provides an in-depth description of its strategy on the website:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust's investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust's investments will include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

As I pointed out in the previous article on this fund:

As mentioned in the introduction, and as this description makes very obvious, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust invests primarily in investment-grade bonds. Bonds by their very nature are income securities, as they do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. This makes sense, as an investor will purchase a bond at face value and receive face value back when the bond matures. The only investment return for a bond held over its entire lifetime is the coupon payments made to the bond's owner. Thus, bonds do not deliver capital appreciation over their lifetimes.

In short, the fund's objective of providing its investors with current income makes sense. However, its objective of providing capital appreciation does not. The fund might be able to realize some capital gains by trading bonds prior to maturity, but the term "capital appreciation" is typically interpreted as meaning long-term capital appreciation like common stocks deliver. Bonds cannot deliver long-term capital appreciation due to their lack of link to the growth of the issuing entity and the fact that they have both a face value and a maturity date.

In my previous article, I showed that investment-grade bond funds such as this one have had a great deal of difficulty achieving a current income goal over most of the past twenty years. This is due to the abnormally low-interest rate that existed over that period. In fact, the real yield of bonds was negligible compared to inflation. Crestmont Research points this out in a document published on its website:

Crestmont Research

As we can see, from 2000 to 2010, the ten-year U.S. Treasury only had a 1.9% real yield on average, and this fell to 0.6% for the 2010 to 2020 period. The real yield has been negative ever since the pandemic. When we consider the impact of taxes as well, most holders of U.S. Treasury securities have lost purchasing power. Clearly, these securities have not been good for income-seekers either, which made it very difficult for a fund like the BlackRock Core Bond Trust to achieve the stated goal of providing a high level of current income. This is not the fund's fault though, and fortunately, the fund was able to offset this through the use of leverage. We will discuss this later in this article.

The fund's website explicitly states that the BlackRock Core Bond Trust invests primarily in investment-grade securities. We can see this clearly by looking at the credit ratings that have been assigned to the securities in the fund's portfolio:

Blackrock

Investment-grade bonds are anything rated BBB or higher. As we can see above, that is 87.65% of the bonds that are currently held by this fund. Interestingly, this is actually a decline from the 89.61% weighting to investment-grade securities that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. The fund's allocation to junk bonds has not changed significantly, however:

Powerhedge

As we can see, the fund's allocation to both investment-grade and junk bonds decreased, but investment-grade bonds decreased much more. This is probably due to junk bonds outperforming investment-grade bonds during the first quarter of 2024:

Seeking Alpha

It appears that the changes that we see here are probably caused by the investment-grade bonds in the fund's portfolio declining by much more than the junk bonds did. The fund may have sold off a bit of its junk bonds in order to ensure that the leverage did not get too high from the decline of the investment-grade bonds. It also may have sold them off in order to realize some capital gains. Either way, it seems likely that the performance differential between the two types of bonds is probably the largest cause of the weighting changes that we see over the course of the first quarter.

Monetary Policy Projection Update

In a very recent article, I shared my current outlook on the near-term likely trajectory of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Here is the summary of my projection:

My baseline projection is that the Federal Reserve will avoid making any significant changes to monetary policy before the November election. The central bank generally prefers to avoid accusations of political favoritism, so it will probably avoid changing rates at all too close to the election.

I went on to state that it would not cut interest rates in May, which proved to be correct. Indeed, there was nothing said by Federal Reserve officials following Wednesday's meeting that changed my baseline outlook. I highly doubt that there will be more than one interest rate cut in 2024, and if it occurs at all, it will be at the December meeting following the presidential election. The federal funds futures market is assigning the highest probability to two 25-basis point cuts between now and December:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

I think that this is too aggressive, as that would imply an interest rate cut at the June meeting (anything later in the year but prior to December would be too close to the election). A rate cut in June seems highly unlikely based on current inflation data. In fact, if the Federal Reserve does cut in June, that could reignite inflation that will also expose it to accusations of political favoritism.

As such, it seems likely that the market is still a bit too optimistic and there may be a bit of downside still to come in investment-grade bonds. That would naturally have an adverse effect on the share price of the BlackRock Core Bond Trust. However, it does seem likely that the worst is behind us and any further share price declines from this fund are probably going to be much milder than we have seen over the past few months.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase bonds and similar assets. As long as the interest rate that the fund pays on the borrowed money is less than the yield of the purchased securities, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will normally be the case. With that said, this fund is not going to benefit as much from this strategy today as it did a few years ago when interest rates were effectively zero. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because this would expose us to an excessive level of risk. I do not normally like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust has leveraged assets comprising 33.11% of its assets. This is a much lower level of leverage than the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This is very surprising because the fund's net asset value has declined since that date:

Barchart

Normally, we would expect a decline in net asset value to increase a fund's leverage, but in this case, it did the opposite. This supports the theory that I presented earlier in this article, though. In short, it appears that the fund sold off some of the bonds in its portfolio and used the money to reduce its leverage. Thus, we have a situation where the fund's portfolio shrunk, but it reduced its outstanding debt by more than the portfolio declined, which reduced its leverage overall. Risk-averse investors, such as retirees and others who are likely to purchase an investment-grade bond fund in the first place, can probably appreciate this.

Here is how the leverage of the BlackRock Core Bond Trust compares to that of its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio BlackRock Core Bond Trust 33.11% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% John Hancock Investors Trust 40.47% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 25.34% MFS Government Markets Income Fund 0.00% Western Asset Premier Bond Fund 29.80% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data).

As we can clearly see, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust does have more leverage than a few of its peers, but it is not the most leveraged fund here. We do notice though that this fund has a considerably higher yield than the two unleveraged funds, so investors are sacrificing a lot of potential income if they wish to avoid the volatility that accompanies leverage.

Overall, there is probably not too much to worry about. The fund has a lower level of leverage than it did the last time that we discussed it, and its current leverage is below the one-third of assets maximum that we would ordinarily prefer. While it does have higher leverage than all but one of its peers, the balance between the potential risks and the potential returns here is probably reasonably acceptable for most investors.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust has the primary objective of providing its shareholders with current income. To that end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0746 per share ($0.8952 per share annually). This gives the fund an 8.57% yield at the current price. However, the fund has not been especially consistent with its distribution and has changed it a few times over its history:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article on this fund:

The fact that the fund's distribution has varied somewhat over time could prove to be a turn-off for those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and secure income to use to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. However, this is one of the few funds investing in fixed-rate bonds that did not cut its payout following the rapid increase in interest rates that occurred over the course of 2022. That may be appealing to some, although we should certainly investigate its finances, as it seems odd that this fund was able to accomplish a task that its peers could not. It might be overdistributing and destroying its net asset value in the process, which is not sustainable over an extended period.

The fund released its annual report for the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, since the time of our last discussion. As such, this report should provide us with a much better idea of how well the fund is covering its distribution than we had previously.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust received $551,730 in dividends and $51,359,407 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we arrive at a total investment income of $52,028,083 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $30,495,756 available for shareholders. This was not enough to cover the $48,350,381 that the fund paid out over the period. This is concerning, as we would normally like a fixed-income fund to fully cover its distribution with net investment income.

Fortunately, the fund had sufficient capital gains to make up the difference. For the full-year period, it reported net realized losses of $43,069,479 that were fully offset by $67,835,399 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's assets increased by $6,911,295 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period. The fund therefore did manage to fully cover its distributions.

Thus, we can see that the fund managed to cover its distributions for the full-year period, but it had to rely on unrealized capital gains to do that. When we consider that investment-grade bonds have given up some of the gains from last year during the first few months of this year, that could be concerning. The fund's net asset value is down 4.47% year-to-date, which suggests that it has been overdistributing so far this year. As such, we should keep a close eye on the fund's net asset value going forward as it might need to cut the payout.

Valuation

As of the time of writing, the BlackRock Core Bond Trust trades at a 0.57% premium to its most recently reported net asset value. The fund has traded at an average premium of 0.28% over the past month. The current price looks a bit too high for a new investor, as there is little reason to pay a premium for this fund when other similar funds trade at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am upgrading the BlackRock Core Bond Trust to a "hold" rating. It appears that the worst is behind us, as investment-grade bonds now much more accurately reflect the likely monetary policy of the Federal Reserve over the remainder of 2024. There could still be some downside risk though, as the market seems to believe that there will be two interest rate cuts, but one or zero are more likely to occur. The borrowing needs of the Federal government will put some pressure on the central bank though, and it may cut even in the face of rising inflation as a result. As the downside risk is now much smaller than it was previously, it may make sense for investors who have shares of the fund to hold it and collect the appetizing yield while waiting for more information about the economy.