Construction Company Tutor Perini's Stock Price Continues To Soar

May 06, 2024 11:00 AM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Stock
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.99K Followers

Summary

  • Tutor Perini 1Q revenue was up 35% and EPS were $0.30 compared to a loss of $0.95 in 1Q' 23.
  • The company's latest backlog is $9.9822 billion, up from 1Q last year but down from the end of 2023.
  • The potential for new mega projects is driving investor interest, but delays and cancellations pose a risk to future operations.
  • Future earnings will have to increase sharply to justify the current stock price.

Construction workers working on construction site

Paul Bradbury/OJO Images via Getty Images

Tutor Perini Corporation's (NYSE:TPC) stock price has soared 255% from its twelve-month low of $5.06. While their balance sheet has improved somewhat, and they reported fairly strong 1Q'24 results, the major reason for the stock price increase

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.99K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News