Tutor Perini Corporation's (NYSE:TPC) stock price has soared 255% from its twelve-month low of $5.06. While their balance sheet has improved somewhat, and they reported fairly strong 1Q'24 results, the major reason for the stock price increase is the expectations by investors that planned mega multi-billion dollar projects will actually begin construction in the near future. There are, however, a number of risks associated with some of these projects. This is an update to my prior TPC articles.

Major Refinancing Transactions

Before looking at 1Q results I want to cover their recent refinancing. A major concern for investors over the last few years was that $500 million notes were to mature on May 1, 2025. Given the current much more restrictive credit market and the high risks associated with mega-construction projects, there were worries about their ability to refinance this large debt maturity. They refinanced these $500 million 6.875% unsecured notes with $400 million privately placed unsecured notes that have a coupon of 11.85% and are due on April 30, 2029. The remaining $100 million was paid by cash on hand. The new notes also have rather expensive redemption conditions.

This dramatic increase in the coupon from 6.875% to 11.85% means annual interest expenses will increase $7.025 million or about $0.13 per share. The 11.85% coupon was 752 basis points higher than UST 5-year note yield on April 22. Actually, TPC needed to refinance the maturing notes before May 1, 2025, because there was a spring date in January 2025 for partial payments for their term loan. They also refinanced their revolver that now has a maximum draw of $170 million instead of $175 million. Collectively these recent financial deals reflect a much stricter credit market for low-quality paper. Tutor Perini has a B- debt rating by S&P.

One of the major reasons why I had a buy recommendation in my December 2022 article when TPC was trading at $7.46 was I thought they might be bought out because Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) was reported to be interested in buying them before the pandemic at $17 per share. This new refinancing, in my opinion, makes it fairly unlikely that they will be bought out now. (The stock price is also up 141%.) If a potential buyer had very strong finances with a low cost of capital, they would have been able to get much better terms compared to 11.85%, or they might have even been able to pay off Tutor Perini's debt using their own cash. I doubt TPC would do this expensive refinancing if they knew there were interested potential buyers "kicking their wheels" and showing signs of interest.

Backlog and New Billings

A key number contained in their 1Q 10-Q was the latest backlog. While the latest backlog of $9.9822 billion was up from $7.9195 billion at the end of 1Q 2023, it is down from $10.1584 billion at the end of last year. New bookings for the quarter were $872.8 million compared to $766.7 million in 1Q 2023. The latest quarter bookings, however, were down from $996 million in 1Q 2022. These declines could be considered a yellow flag by some investors, but often bookings and backlogs are impacted by the timing of signing of new mega projects. I think investors are not pricing TPC stock based on quarterly changes, but on the expectation that in 2-4 years there will be a very significant increase in operations/income from new mega projects currently still in the planning stages.

The problem for Tutor Perini is many of these booked mega projections take years before they are even started and could be even temporarily cancelled/delayed. For example, the multi-billion-dollar Legion Bridge, I-495/I-270 Managed Lanes Project was cancelled in March 2023 when the developer, Accelerate Maryland Partners, which is 60% owned by Transurban (TCL.AX), dropped out of the project because of politics and environmental lawsuits. The massive project may not be completely dead because Governor Moore announced last August that Maryland had submitted a formal federal grant application for the project. The reality for TPC is that it could be years before this project becomes an active construction project.

The latest backlog is still significantly below December 2019 before the pandemic. The year-end 2019 backlog was $11.2211 billion, which adjusted for inflation using the CPI would be approximately $13.6 billion in today's dollars. Investors are still waiting for the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (text of the Act) to result in actual revenue/earnings for TPC. In my opinion, a lot of that money is just being spent on planning sessions, paying lawyers fighting lawsuits, and PR associated with needed infrastructure projects. Projects that seemed feasible in 2021 may also now look too expensive because interest rates have increased so dramatically since 2021.

During their April conference call management gave a near-term timetable for bidding on major projects:

$1.5 billion Newark AirTrain Replacement Project, again, another project we were previously a low bidder that the owner was unable to award due to budget constraints. That project is now bidding in August. The $1.2 billion Inglewood Transit connector project in Southern California bidding in June. The $800 million Kensico east view connection tunnel in New York, which is expected to be bid by the end of June, and the $500 million and $750 million Palisades and Manhattan tunnels in New Jersey and New York bidding this summer..."

It is important to remember that just because they are the winning bidder on a project does not mean that they will sign a contract and will actually begin construction. Financing may still need to be completed, and project details need to be finalized. Winning a bid is just one step in the long process.

Mega Projects Are Often Risky

The economics of some completed and planned massive projects often are not logical, in my opinion. For example, the planned Inglewood Transit Connector Project in Southern California is a "people mover" that is expected to carry approximately 4,300 daily users by 2040 according to the Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority and has an estimated total capital cost of $2.01886 billion, which implies a staggering total cost of approximately $469.5k per daily rider. I consider the Joint Powers Authority estimates more reliable than the PR Q&A's much higher expected ridership estimates posted on the city's website.

Another example of irrational projects is the recently completed Long Island Railroad East Side Access Project carrying riders from Long Island to Grand Central instead of only to Penn Station that cost over $11.1 billion, which is up from the $3 billion original estimate. Ridership so far has been far below original estimates since it opened in 2023. This mega project was a major source of revenue for Tutor Perini for many years.

There is a risk to TPC investors that taxpayers will eventually not allow money to be spent on some planned financially irrational projects in the future. I consider this a very serious risk that must be factored into valuing TPC stock.

First Quarter Results

The 1Q'24 results were mixed. Revenue was up 35% from 2023, and they reported EPS of $0.35 compared to a loss of $0.95, but 2023 earnings included the impact of a $83.6 million lawsuit loss regarding the George Washington Bridge Bus Station project. As I covered above, the backlog was down somewhat from the end of last year. The real negative that I consider is that accounts payable increased to $600.19 million from $466.54 million on December 31, 2023. This increase of almost $134 million, it seems, would enable the company to use the cash that would be used to pay their bills to be used to pay the $100 million payment on their April note refinancing deal. Effectively, TPC "borrowed" money from those whom they were expected to pay under accounts payable.

First Quarter Income Statement 2024 and 2023

Balance Sheet 1Q '24 and Year-End 2023

TPC Stock Valuation

Management's guidance of $0.85-$1.10 EPS for 2024 implies that future 2024 quarterly EPS numbers will be lower given that the 1Q'24 EPS was $0.30. Subtracting $0.30 from $0.85-$1.10 means that management is expecting EPS for the next three quarters to be a total of $0.55-$1.10 or an average of $0.183-$0.267 per quarter. I think the stock price will drop sharply if they actually do report those low quarterly results. In my opinion, I think management keeping their original guidance numbers is just a way for the media to report that the company "beat" expected results when future quarterly earnings are released.

Using $0.975 EPS, the midpoint of their guidance range, the current P/E is 18.5x based on the latest stock price of $17.99. That is very high for a highly leveraged company with a B- debt rating and does not pay a dividend. It seems that investors are pricing TPC based on their expectation of much higher EPS starting in late 2025 into 2026 as mega projects' revenues/incomes finally are reflected in their results. There is the risk, however, that these planned projects never get to the actual construction phase. Future EPS of $2.50-$3.00 would result in a P/E range of 7.2x-6.0x, which is appropriate, in my opinion, for a highly leveraged construction company that could be negatively impacted by cancelled projects, cost overruns, or construction liability "issues". At this point, it is not clear that Tutor Perini can generate those high earnings within the next few years.

Conclusion

My original article in December 2022 had a buy recommendation when TPC was trading at $7.46, but my December 2023 article had a hold recommendation when it was trading at $9.02 because I worried about New York's finances, especially considering that many of their projects are in New York. Because the TPC stock price has increased to $18, and I still have major concerns about some mega projects, I sold most of my TPC stock late last week with very nice profits. The remaining amount I moved to my 2-3 year long-term account. I am also not bullish on the general stock market.

I am keeping my hold recommendation with the understanding that Tutor Perini is a very risky investment. They are highly leveraged in an industry that is based on mostly mega projects for the bulk of their revenue/income. In addition, I still have concerns about New York's finances. If the planned multi-billion-dollar projects do actually begin in the near future, TPC could report very robust revenue/income in late 2025 into 2026.