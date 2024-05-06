Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic solutions in oncology. Currently, SMMT’s flagship drug candidate is Ivonescimab, which is in phase 3 clinical trials in the US. This bispecific antibody targets the PD-1 protein receptor and boosts the immune system’s response to fight against tumors. Additionally, the drug blocks the VEGF pathway and hinders tumor growth, so it’s a dual-action mechanism for non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. Since this underlying dynamic affects several types of cancers, Ivonescimab’s indications can extend beyond NSCLC. SMMT acquired the in-licensing rights for Ivonescimab from Akeso after Robert Duggan took over. I believe SMMT is a “strong buy” due to this considerable potential in oncology despite the inherent biotech risks.

Duggan and Ivonescimab: Business Overview

SMMT is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology and infectious diseases. It was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. It also has a footprint in California and the UK. However, SMMT is now a different company, mostly because Robert Duggan joined the BoD in 2019 and eventually acquired a controlling stake. Since then, Duggan has implemented a strategic pivot towards Ivonescimab through an in-licensing agreement with Akeso, which granted SMMT the development and commercialization rights in the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

Source: Media resources from Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT) webpage.

As previously mentioned, SMMT’s main drug candidate is Ivonescimab, which is currently in phase 3 clinical trials in the US. If successful, these two separate trials should provide enough clinical evidence of its effectiveness and tolerance, which are vital for eventual FDA approval. Ivonescimab is a dual-pathway bispecific antibody designed for immunotherapy, which combines the 1) blockade of the programmed death-1 [PD-1] protein with 2) anti-angiogenesis for cancer treatment, particularly NSCLC. PD-1 is found on the surface of some cells, including immune T-cells, and it plays a crucial role in regulating the immune system as it prevents it from attacking the body's cells.

Cancer cells typically develop due to this 1) PD-L1 pathway, which binds to the PD-1 receptor and turns off the immune system’s response that would normally stop them. This is why cancer cells evade the body’s natural defense mechanisms against cancerous cells and multiply. Ivonescimab blocks PD-1 or its ligand PD-L1 and prevents this from happening, which essentially restores the body’s ability to fight back against cancer cells. Even though it’s currently undergoing trials for NSCLC, Ivonescimab’s mechanisms could also help with other types of cancers.

Additionally, Ivonescimab also has a 2) anti-angiogenesis property that inhibits tumor growth by restricting blood vessels to them. This is achieved through Ivonescimab’s targeting of the vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF]. So, the drug boosts the body’s immune response against cancer cells but also starves tumors by restricting blood vessels. As a result, this dual action mechanism (inhibiting both the PD-1 and VEGF pathways) should theoretically be highly effective against many types of cancers.

Source: Media resources from Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT) webpage.

Ivonescimab was originally developed by Akeso and is currently in clinical trials in China and Australia for several other indications. However, SMMT acquired the in-licensing rights for Ivonescimab in the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan. This is why SMMT is now solely focusing on obtaining Ivonescimab’s FDA approval for NSCLC through its two ongoing phase 3 trials.

Ivonescimab: Promising in Phase III Trials

The company’s latest earnings call shed some light on the ongoing HARMONi and HARMONi-3 studies phase 3 trials. SMMT emphasized that over 1,600 patients have been treated with Ivonescimab with promising results, which suggests the results will have significant statistical power. Thus, I believe Ivonescimab’s phase 3 trials should have robust data and scope to validate their efficacy and safety profile, if favorable.

First, the company’s HARMONi trial is testing patients with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor [EGFR] mutant-positive second-line advanced or metastatic cancer who have progressed following treatment with an Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor [EGFR-TKI]. This is a common treatment for lung cancer because EGFR is a protein that helps cells divide and grow. However, it’s possible that in cancer patients, this receptor is overly active and leads to uncontrolled cancerous cell growth. So, the HARMONi trial compares Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy to placebo plus chemotherapy. SMMT expects to finish patient enrolment for this trial in 2H2024.

On the other hand, SMMT’s HARMONi-3 trial focuses on patients with squamous first-line metastatic NSCLC. Squamous refers to the type of cancer cell involved. They are thin, flat cells found in the lining of the respiratory tract, and ideally, SMMT’s Ivonescimab would be the initial therapeutic option. Thus, HARMONi-3 compares Ivonescimab with chemotherapy and Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy. This comparison is insightful because it shows that SMMT targets the current leading drug in this oncology application. If trials show that SMMT’s alternative is superior, it should give it a highly lucrative competitive advantage (more on this later). SMMT noted that HARMONi-3 enrollment began in Q4 2023, with results expected by 2027.

Ivonescimab and Pembrolizumab: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, SMMT trades at a relatively high market cap of $2.85 billion. Since SMMT has no revenues, the market must be highly confident in its main value driver (Ivonescimab). I believe this is well justified, as Ivonescimab is essentially an improved version of Merck’s (MRK) pembrolizumab. This is key because pembrolizumab only has the PD-1 action mechanism, which has been more than enough to generate over $25 billion in sales for MRK in 2023. In contrast, SMMT’s Ivonescimab has the same PD-1 functionality but additionally targets VEGF. This approach combines pembrolizumab’s immune checkpoint inhibition with anti-angiogenesis, making Ivonescimab virtually an improved version of pembrolizumab.

Source: Biospace.

Moreover, I believe MRK’s pembrolizumab already proves Ivonescimab’s underlying scientific principles. This is why I’m highly confident about its eventual FDA approval. Suppose the clinical trials don’t show negative results due to Ivonescimab’s added VEGF targeting. In that case, SMMT will essentially get an oncology drug that is at least as effective as MRK’s pembrolizumab. Given that pembrolizumab generated tens of billions in revenue for MRK in 2023, I’d imagine that SMMT’s potential with Ivonescimab is tremendous. With that in mind, SMMT’s valuation seems cheap by comparison. Plus, SMMT could theoretically expand Ivonescimab’s applications beyond lung cancer, creating additional conceivable revenue verticals from this same IP.

Source: OpenInsider.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that SMMT’s balance sheet holds $156.7 million in cash and equivalents. I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was approximately $30.1 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. If we annualize this estimate, SMMT's cash burn should be roughly $120.4 million annually, implying a cash runway of 1.3 years. However, since SMMT’s majority shareholder is Robert Duggan, a successful billionaire entrepreneur, SMMT’s financial backing is larger than what shows up in its balance sheet. I believe Duggan is highly committed to SMMT’s ultimate success and has ample resources in case SMMT needs additional funding.

SMMT's X Factor: Robert Duggan

It can’t be underestimated how vital Robert Duggan has been for SMMT. SMMT was a completely different company before he entered the picture in late 2019. Today, SMMT is a bet on Ivonescimab and a bet on Duggan. Duggan owns roughly 79% of the outstanding shares, making it a controlled company. His net worth is currently listed at approximately $3.8 billion. So, using since SMMT trades at $4.40 per share, I estimate Duggan’s SMMT stake to be worth close to $2.3 billion, suggesting that it’s his main investment.

Thus, Duggan clearly has a significant vested interest in making SMMT successful. But more importantly, he also has a track record of doing precisely that. Duggan has a string of successful investments where he takes a controlling position and actively manages the company to create outstanding shareholder value. The most notable and recent example is his previous investment in Pharmacyclics, Inc.

Source: Summit Therapeutics profile on SMMT’s co-CEO Robert Duggan.

Pharmacyclics was a struggling biotech, and when Duggan took over in 2008, he implemented a strategic pivot towards Imbruvica. Eventually, this paid off as Imbruvica obtained FDA approval and became a highly successful product in oncology, particularly in treating leukemia. Because of this, AbbVie acquired Pharmacyclics for $21 billion, making Duggan a billionaire. Lastly, I doubt Duggan is in SMMT just to make a profit. Cancer seems to be a personal cause for him because his son unfortunately died from brain cancer. So, I believe that SMMT has the right leadership and financial backing, along with Duggan, who’s likely highly committed to SMMT’s success in oncology.

Investment Risks Worth Considering

Naturally, SMMT’s main risk is that Ivonescimab remains in Phase 3 trials, so it’s still possible that these will return disappointing results. Due to unforeseen dynamics, Ivonescimab’s added VEGF mechanism may detract from its FDA approval process. Even if Ivonescimab is approved, it could still have worse efficacy than MRK’s pembrolizumab, leading to an unfavorable competitive edge in the market. Lastly, SMMT’s two concurrent phase 3 trials should take until 2025 and 2027, so new investors should have a long-term commitment if they want to invest in SMMT’s potential.

Furthermore, I think SMMT has enough financial backing, mostly due to Robert Duggan’s commitment. Yet, as a potential new retail shareholder, I believe this might create agency risks that should be considered. After all, SMMT will likely have to do additional equity raises in the future because its cash runway doesn’t seem enough to last until 2027. So, future financing terms and timing might not be as favorable for retail investors as for Robert Duggan. Even if SMMT receives the FDA’s green light, market acceptance is not guaranteed either, especially because MRK is a fierce competitor with significantly more resources.

Source: TradingView.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

As a whole, I consider SMMT to be a bet on Ivonescimab, an incredibly promising oncology drug candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials. However, it’s also a bet on Robert Duggan and his leadership because he is the controlling shareholder. Since MRK’s pembrolizumab already proves Ivonescimab’s underlying science, I think Ivonescimab’s eventual FDA approval is likely after Phase 3. But it’s worth noting that Ivonescimab expands on pembrolizumab’s action mechanism, which adds a potential differentiator. It also creates regulatory risks if it turns out not to be safe or effective.

Still, if Ivonescimab is successfully developed and commercialized, it could make SMMT a key player in oncology. For context, pembrolizumab generated over $25 billion in revenues in 2023, so Ivonescimab’s potential is huge since it’s an “enhanced” version of pembrolizumab. Also, I deem Robert Duggan’s leadership to be an added positive to the equation that shouldn’t be ignored. Hence, on balance, I rate SMMT as a “strong buy” for long-term biotech investors who are aware of the inherent risks.