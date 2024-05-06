Summit Therapeutics' Ivonescimab: Strong Buy Its Dual-Action Approach To Cancer

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
949 Followers

Summary

  • Summit Therapeutics specializes in developing innovative therapeutic solutions for oncology and infectious diseases.
  • Their flagship drug candidate, Ivonescimab, is in phase 3 clinical trials and shows promise in treating non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The company's Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody, is supported by a partnership with Akeso. Ivonescimab targets PD-1 and VEGF pathways, potentially treating NSCLC and other cancers.
  • Summit’s promising clinical trials, HARMONi and HARMONi-3, focus on advanced lung cancers and aim for FDA approval.
  • SMMT is a strong buy because of ivonescimab’s potential in oncology and the company’s proven leadership under Robert Duggan.

Cancer cells on dna stand background. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic solutions in oncology. Currently, SMMT’s flagship drug candidate is Ivonescimab, which is in phase 3 clinical trials in the US. This bispecific antibody targets the PD-1 protein receptor and boosts the immune

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
949 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News