XAR: A Good Balanced Approach To An Industry That Won't Stop

Monty Rakusen

The aerospace and defense industry is an industry that is not going away. There's far too much importance in a competitive world to this part of the economy, given governmental focus on national security and the continuous push for cutting-edge engineering. If anything, the AI race is only going to accentuate this. That's why the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) is worth considering. XAR is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index. This index includes a screened selection of companies operating within the aerospace and defense sub-industries, offering investors diversified exposure to this highly important sector.

XAR provides concentrated exposure for those who want to tilt towards aerospace and defense. Despite the industry concentration, though, XAR offers pretty good diversification within the sector by including a range of large, mid, and small-cap companies. As an ETF traded on major exchanges, XAR offers investors the convenience of real-time pricing and intraday liquidity, facilitating seamless entry and exit strategies. If you're a trader and want to tactically position because of sudden geopolitical risk, this is important for you. And with a low expense ratio of 0.35%, XAR ensures that a larger portion of returns is retained by investors.

Dissecting the Holdings: A Closer Look

One of the things I like about the fund is its equal-weighted exposure. This is a positive to me at this point in the cycle given concentration dynamics across the market which I believe resolve themselves by a broadening out of relative outperformance by companies that have performed poorly in this cycle. The equal weighting helps mitigate risk while also allowing for the catch-up trade to benefit the fund.

ssga.com

Peer Comparison: A Question Of Weighting Style

It's worth comparing XAR to the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) which has a higher concentration of stocks weighting wise. No surprise - PPA has outperformed, given the downtrend ratio of XAR to PPA. Not necessarily a bad thing for XAR as I suspect equal weighting more balanced approaches will do better across the board. Despite the downtrend here, I'd still favor XAR over PPA in the long term.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in XAR

So why consider XAR? Big picture wise, there's a ton of growth potential. Global defense spending will never decline, and the final frontier of space exploration is still very much in the infancy stage. XAR is a simple way to gain exposure in a clean vehicle to a part of the marketplace which will have a tailwind, independent of whether we are in an expansion or recession.

It's also a part of the market that likely benefits from AI and significant technological advancements. Increasingly, we are in a tech race war with other countries, which means defensive systems and technologies will only grow more overtime. And unless we find ourselves in a period of prolonged peace (which won't happen anytime soon), XAR should benefit.

Having said that, there are negatives. While XAR is not as dependent on the economic cycle, it can be dependent upon political party and still be (somewhat) constrained by government budgets. If, for example, the appetite for US debt drops further than it already has, funding defense spending could at the margin get challenged. There's also idiosyncratic elements, where regulator risks could impact specific stocks. Because this is equal weight, though, I don't consider this a major risk.

The Final Verdict: To Invest or Not to Invest?

Investing in the XAR is an easy way to participate in the growth of the aerospace and defense sector, a dynamic industry that sits at the intersection of innovation and national security. For investors seeking exposure to a high-growth industry with the potential for substantial returns, XAR could be an attractive addition to a well-diversified portfolio. Its focused approach, coupled with the diversification benefits within the sector, is worth putting an allocation to. Just be mindful of the weighting approach with this fund, which has hurt the fund compared to other aerospace and defense plays, but may be the exact reason why it outperforms next.