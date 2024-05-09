Unveiling Hidden Gems: 2 REITs That Are Secretly Thriving

sitox

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

Commercial real estate ("CRE") is simultaneously one of the most feared areas of the economy and one of the most hated sectors of the stock market today.

But this low sentiment has concealed some hidden gems in the space. For example, there are two particular trends we are seeing play out in CRE today that, combined with the selloff in real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ), has resulted in some very attractive buying opportunities.

Below, we discuss both.

Long-Term Tailwinds For Single-Family Rentals

The fundamentals for single-family rental ("SFR") real estate look very strong and are likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

This is likely a major reason why CRE-focused asset manager Blackstone (BX) recently agreed to pay $3.5 billion to acquire the Sunbelt-concentrated SFR REIT Tricon Residential. BX agreed to pay a ~30% premium to TCN's previous stock price, paying $11.25 per share, representing a price to 2023 core funds from operations, or FFO, multiple of a little over 20x.

BX are global experts in real estate with a strong track record of smart capital allocation in the space. So what does BX see in SFRs?

For one thing, it probably sees the dramatic gap in affordability between renting and purchasing a home.

CBRE Research

Given rising home prices and stubbornly high mortgage rates, this dramatic affordability gap does not look likely to close anytime soon.

The chart above compares multifamily rents to home purchase costs, but the same affordability gap is present between SFRs and home purchases.

In the left-hand chart below, you can see that as of early 2024, it was 28% cheaper to rent an SFR than to buy an equivalent home.

American Homes 4 Rent

The right-hand chart shows another tailwind for SFRs over the next decade: demographics.

The population of Americans aged 20-34 should be more or less flat for the next 10 years (although immigration could change this), while the population of Millennials between age 35-49 should grow at a fairly rapid pace over that timeframe. The younger group is the typical age of apartment renters, while the older group are the typical age of SFR renters.

Unless Millennials have substantial inheritances or parents willing to gift them large down payments, homeownership for first-time buyers will remain unreachable for most.

That leaves a larger and larger number of home sales to be claimed by investors.

Redfin

Even though the investor share of single-family homes has gradually risen over the last few decades, the current share may be only temporarily elevated due to the extremely low level of existing home sales.

According to CoreLogic, the investor share of home purchases hit a record high in Q4 2023 at ~28% (by CoreLogic's measurement). To be fair, CoreLogic reports that the number of investor purchases has fallen since mid-2021, but it has fallen slower than purchases by owner-occupiers, which results in a rising investor share.

Home buying affordability would likely be improved if the nation saw a surge in new supply, but that is not the case. The most recent reading of housing starts showed a meaningful slump below its 5-year average level.

Data by YCharts

Until either mortgage rates significantly decline or the supply of available homes significantly increases, the current affordability situation will remain.

This necessarily means that SFR rent rates will remain below the monthly costs of home buying, giving ample room for SFR rents to increase into the future. This should continue the strong rent growth already seen over the last five years, handily beating multifamily rent growth.

Zillow

Notice that, according to Zillow, while multifamily rent growth has plateaued recently, SFR rent growth appears to be turning upward again.

Since the cheapest SFR REIT, Tricon Residential, has been removed from the scene, what is the best way for investors to invest in this fundamentally strong sector of CRE?

We would argue the next best option today is American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), which owns almost 60,000 SFRs across the U.S. with concentrations specifically in the Sunbelt, Midwest, and other attractive markets like Boise and Denver.

Although AMH has a strong balance sheet and impressive track record of growth, what makes it truly special is its internal development platform that delivers over 2,000 homes a year into the U.S. housing market.

As construction costs have plateaued while rent rates continue to climb, AMH can deliver these build-to-rent homes into its portfolio at significantly higher stabilized yields than what it could get from buying existing homes. In fact, in 2024, AMH plans to continue its pattern from 2023 by engaging in zero SFR acquisitions. All of its growth will come organically and from its development platform.

American Homes 4 Rent

Today, you can buy AMH at the same core FFO multiple that BX paid for TCN -- 20x (based on 2024 guidance).

That may not seem like a steal, but keep in mind that AMH is significantly higher quality than TCN due to its stronger balance sheet, better track record of financial management, and internal development platform.

Plus, it is extremely rare that you can buy AMH at a 3% dividend yield as you can today.

Shopping Center Fundamentals Strongest In Decades

The "retail apocalypse" narrative is so five years ago.

A recent report from CRE services firm Marcus & Millichap found that retail shopping center vacancy rates are currently at their lowest level since 2003.

One reason for this is the strikingly low level of new retail center supply being delivered to market since the Great Financial Crisis and especially since 2018.

Kimco Realty

Contrary to what the chart above shows, the Marcus & Millichap report found that new delivery in the shopping center space is at its lowest level since 2000.

Meanwhile, since reaching a trough during the COVID-19 pandemic, retailer demand for physical store space has rebounded with a vengeance. Net store openings (openings minus closures) have been their strongest in a decade over the last two years.

Axios

The Marcus & Millichap report shows that over the last three years, demand for shopping center space has been quadruple the amount of space delivered, resulting in strong net absorption and a falling vacancy rate.

And amid continued growth in consumer spending at retail and food service establishments, retailer and restaurant demand for space should remain decent this year, even if lower than the previous two years.

Data by YCharts

Notice also that e-commerce's share of retail sales has not continued to gain market share at its same pace from before COVID-19, implying that most of the growth in retail sales right now is occurring at physical stores.

Our favorite way to play this fundamentally strong sector of CRE is Whitestone REIT (WSR), a Sunbelt-focused shopping center REIT concentrated in just five markets: Phoenix, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin. These markets happen to be among the strongest in the nation in terms of occupancy rates and rent growth.

Whitestone REIT

And though about half the new shopping center space under development is located in Texas and Florida, according to Marcus & Millichap, the amount of space under construction is so minimal as to make new supply limited even in the markets getting most of it.

With rent growth at or near its highest level in WSR's ~14-year history as a public company, WSR and its 4.5% dividend yield look extremely attractive. The REIT has guided for core FFO per share growth of 11% this year.

The primary headwind WSR faces is its balance sheet leverage with net debt to EBITDA over 7x, which is often considered high for a REIT. The good news, though, is that WSR has only a small amount of debt maturing this year and no maturities at all in 2025.

Trading at a core FFO multiple of 10.3x, WSR is among the cheapest valued shopping center REITs despite enjoying arguably the strongest portfolio and best organic growth prospects.

Bottom Line

Not all commercial real estate and not all REITs are equal.

Some CRE, like Class B office buildings, face poor future prospects and high refinancing risk. And some REITs, likewise, have poor prospects due to weak portfolios, conflicted management teams, or overleveraged balance sheets with lots of near-term maturities.

But some sectors of CRE, like SFRs and shopping centers, enjoy some of their strongest fundamentals in years, if not decades. And the well-managed REITs that invest in these spaces look extraordinarily well positioned to thrive in the years ahead.

We believe the opportunities in the REIT space like these are among the most attractive value investing options in the stock market today.