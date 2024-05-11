designer491

Introduction

As the calendar moves toward 2026, the discussion of whether to extend the current income tax laws that expire at the end of 2025 is heating up and should enter a more public mode as this year's presidential and congressional campaigns kick into high gear. President Biden has stated his view: continuing tax cuts for families making less than $400,000, but not extending tax cuts or restoring tax breaks for those making more than $400,000 per year. Since the current laws were passed during his presidency, Republican candidate Mr. Donald Trump would likely extend the current laws. Of course, which party controls what part or parts of Congress will play a role in what happens.

Regardless of who wins, though, unless Congress starts cutting the budget, a near impossibility, taxes on someone or something (corporations, wealth) have to go up; the U.S. cannot keep expecting the world to finance our government deficits! Those who buy into that scenario should buy municipal bonds either directly or via funds. If interest rates are indeed peaking, which might not be the case if inflation stays "sticky" and higher taxes become a certainty, both means this would be a good entry point.

In that vein, I noticed that Vanguard launched a new municipal bond ETF early this year, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (BATS:VTEI). This article reviews that ETF and compares its limited performance against other municipal bond funds with similar effective durations and/or weighted average maturities, or WAMs. For those who want an ETF to play it somewhat safe compared to other municipal bond strategies, then I would give VTEI my buy rating.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as (emphasis added):

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF primarily invests in fixed-rate U.S. dollar denominated, municipal bonds with maturities between one month and twenty years that are rated as investment-grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index, by using representative sampling technique. Vanguard Municipal Bond Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF was formed on January 10, 2024 and is domiciled in the United States.

Index review

Understanding the controlling index helps investors appreciate the asset mix of the ETF. Here is how S&P describes their index:

The S&P Intermediate Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index includes all bonds in the National index that have an effective maturity of 1 month up to 20 years.Bonds issued by U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, are excluded from this index.

Source: spglobal.com index.

The Index Factsheet added these details as to how the index is constructed.

spglobal.com index factsheet

Holdings review

The credit rating allocation shows that VTEI only holds investment-grade bonds, with almost 80% allocated to the highest two-letter codes.

morningstar.com ratings

Being an intermediate-term fund, most of the bonds mature between 7–15 years out, resulting in a WAM of 8.8 years.

morningstar.com maturities

As one can see, their allocations tend toward the shorter maturities as compared to the category averages. If rates are indeed peaking, a higher percent maturing within a year would have been a plus as those funds were rolled into potentially higher-yielding bonds, though the emphasis on shorter maturities could potentially hurt performance compared to competing funds.

There are eight states where the allocation is over 3%, with the Top 3 accounting for almost half of the portfolio.

advisors.vanguard.com states

Keep in mind, the state represents where the issue is located, not that the state itself is backing all of those bonds. I counted 41 states listed.

Normally, I would show allocations by issuer type, but Vanguard did not provide that data.

Top holdings

investor.vanguard.com; compiled by Author

These bonds only account for 9.35% of the total portfolio. I suspect how the data was posted to the website might have truncated the decimals, as it would be odd that all have coupons of 4% or 5%.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com

Not much can be drawn from just three payments, none of which match. The yield shown later is the 30-day SEC yield.

Comparing municipal bond fund options

For this part, I will include the following funds:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF (VTEB)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income (NXP)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active ETF ( MUNI ).

The next chart shows the price movements of each since VTEI launched.

Data by YCharts

Except for NXP, the others moved in sync with each other.

Factor VTEI VTEB NXP MUNI AUM $126m $34.8b $692m $1.4b Fees 8bps 5bps 32bps 35bps WA coupon 4.7% 4.5% 4.97% 4.56% Yield 3.37% 2.98% 4.12% 3.31% Duration (yrs) 4.8 6.5 7.5 5.4 Maturity (yrs) 8.8 13.8 15.7 6.8 Portfolio rating AA AA A+ AA- WA price $105.70 $103.41 $92.80 $102.75 YTM 3.24% 3.57% NA 3.98% # holdings 658 10,500 233 396 Click to enlarge

Analysis

VTEB is the “safest” from default damage as it holds the most issues, way more than the others.

NXP, a CEF without leverage, provides the best yield but comes with the highest fees. Its average rating is the lowest, which helps explain the superior yield.

VTEI has the shortest duration and WAM, which isn’t where an investor should be if rates have peaked.

Both Vanguard ETFs have the best credit rating, though the differences are small between all four.

Portfolio strategy

For those investors who might ask if such bonds are a good value today, I found the following chart from the index factsheet.

spglobal.com index factsheet

At least since 2014, the YTW data says these bonds are definitely in the value zone, with the index having a YTW of 3.51% and Par Weighted Coupon of 4.52%.

Investors also can look into funds that invest farther out the maturity timeline, as each of these are classified as intermediate funds. They can also go down the credit rating ladder and find a fund whose investment focus is on BB-rated bonds. Both should provide higher yields and more capital gains when rates decline. Even in recessions, municipal bonds have low default rates until you go below B-rated bonds, something to be aware of.

Conclusion

For those who want an ETF to play it somewhat safe compared to other municipal bond strategies, then I would give VTEI my Buy rating, with the understanding that it might underperform compared to the others if rates fall dramatically. For others, NXP is one I have held for years for quality, mid-duration exposure and gets a Buy rating, too (NXP article).