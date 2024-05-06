CharlieChesvick/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Saying that renewable energy investors have had quite a roller-coaster experience is an understatement. The zero interest rate environment and strong government support made the sector surge after the Covid pandemic, but higher interest rates, supply chain issues, and other headwinds have resulted in a massive correction. After roughly tripling in price, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is now showing a total return of approximately 41% over the past five years. This is less than half compared to the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which focuses on oil and gas companies. Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY)(OTCPK:DOGEF), which is arguably the global leader in offshore wind, is actually trading at a lower price compared to five years ago. This is in part the result of massive write-downs it was forced to take related to some of its U.S. projects, where higher interest rates, inflation, and supply issues made the economics of the projects no longer viable.

Data by YCharts

Still, we have previously argued that this temporary setback probably offers a good buying opportunity to long-term investors. The company has adjusted its business plan to ensure sustainable growth and profitability in the long term, and improved its risk management. While it is disappointing that the dividend has been paused for the next three years, it is a relief that the company has decided not to issue equity at current low prices. In this article, we will review the recently reported Q1 results for financial year 2024, and analyze whether the company is on track to return to profitable growth.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Ørsted delivered a solid first quarter for fiscal year 2024, sharing results on May 2nd. Some of the key takeaways include EBITDA in-line with average analyst expectations, the 924 MW Sunrise Wind project being chosen in New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation which resulted in a partial impairment reversal, and confirmation of their previous 2024 EBITDA guidance.

EBITDA excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees for the first quarter amounted to close to DKK 7.5 billion, DKK 0.6 billion higher than in the same period last year. This was mostly the result of higher offshore earnings, which were DKK 1.1 billion higher compared to the same period the previous year. The increase was thanks to higher wind speeds, ramp-up of Greater Changhua 1 and 2a and South Fork, and higher prices on inflation-indexed contracts.

Orsted Investor Presentation

Good News & Tailwinds

It was refreshing to see the company deliver a solid quarter, where things appear to be going according to plan. In addition to the impairment reversal related to the Sunrise Wind project, the company reported it has now completed construction of South Fork (130 MW) in the U.S. and Greater Changhua 1 and 2a (900 MW) in Taiwan. The final commissioning of both projects is expected to occur in Q2 2024.

While average onshore wind speeds were slightly below those of a 'normal wind year', this was more than compensated by above average wind speeds in the offshore segment, as can be seen in the graph below.

Orsted Investor Presentation

Projects Under Construction

During the most recent earnings call, the company confirmed things are progressing well in relation to its projects under construction. It has taken some mitigation actions regarding monopile manufacturing, and securing additional installation vessel availability.

During Q1, the company was working on the construction of an impressive 7.6 GW of offshore wind across three regions, and 1.6 GW of onshore projects. To put this in perspective, the company ended the first quarter with installed renewable capacity of 15.7 GW, and the sum of installed, final investment decision made (FID'ed), and awarded/contracted capacity was a total of 27.7 GW. In other words, the company has line-of-sight to almost doubling its energy generation capacity. Some of these projects will probably start contributing to earnings as soon as this year.

Orsted Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

Despite last year's setbacks, Ørsted has retained solid credit ratings. The decision to suspend the dividend for three years, and the issuance of hybrid securities must have helped to retain solid credit ratings. The company has a 'BBB' rating from S&P Global (SPGI) with a stable outlook, and a 'Baa1' rating from Moody's (MCO) with a negative outlook. For its part, Fitch Ratings gives the company a 'BBB+' rating with a stable outlook.

Orsted Investor Presentation

Part of the strategy to maintain a solid investment grade credit rating while continuing to invest in new projects, is to finance part of this spending by recycling mature assets. The company reported progress in this respect, selling part of four operational U.S. onshore wind projects to Stonepeak, and selling its French onshore operations to Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY).

The company has one of the longest debt maturity schedules we have ever seen, with negligible debt maturing in the next two years, and most debt due after 2030.

While its average effective interest rate costs have gone up slightly in recent years, they remain quite low at roughly 3.3% considering the European Central Bank's key rate is currently at 4%. Ørsted also uses hybrid capital, which are similar to preferred shares, to strengthen its balance sheet, usually with long-term durations of 1,000 years, and where the company has discretion to defer coupon payments without triggering a credit default.

Orsted Investor Presentation

Even after last year's impairments, the company still has a solid debt to assets ratio, and we would expect this to improve once the company starts commissioning projects currently under construction.

Data by YCharts

Australian Expansion

One day before announcing earnings, Ørsted shared that it had secured licenses to develop large-scale offshore wind projects in Australia. While this is probably not going to have a meaningful impact any time soon, we did find the news interesting for several reasons. First, it shows the company is once again playing offense, and looking for future growth opportunities, after having had to retrench following the U.S. projects setbacks. Second, it shows that offshore wind opportunities are emerging in new places, and that the company can leverage its experience and learnings as competitive advantages.

In fact, we found one of the most interesting questions asked during the recent earnings call to be regarding potential future developments in Australia. The analyst asking the question remarked that Australia is a relatively immature offshore wind market, and if there is a risk of a similar situation to what happened in the U.S. from happening again. Below, we include CEO Mads Nipper's reply to the analyst.

[...] So this is not a market where you should be concerned that we'll end up in a U.S. situation, both because we have learned the entire industry have learned that it is certainly a challenge to build a new industry entirely from scratch. And I think both we and the entire industry are taking those learnings. We do think it is really important for companies like ours to build the long-term opportunity pipeline. And we do see Australia as a long-term opportunity in offshore. Specifically, this is an area where, for example, the grid connections due to decommissioned coal power plants in the area where we would likely interconnect. A lot of the infrastructure is already there, but we will go with very open eyes as to what are the risks that would come with an entirely new market and also potentially building a new supply chain in there. So it's not something we will jump on to. We will take a risk-based approach, but we do firmly believe that the long-term potential of the Australian offshore market is attractive.

Future Outlook

The outlook for 2024 remains positive, with the company confirming previous guidance of EBITDA excluding new partnership agreements and impacts from potential cancellation fees relating to ceasing the development of Ocean Wind 1, expected in the range of DKK 23 to DKK 26 billion. The company is currently trading with a market cap of DKK 170 billion, and an enterprise value of roughly DKK 246 billion, this puts the forward EV/EBITDA ratio at approximately 10x, which we see as an attractive valuation considering the amount of growth that has been secured.

The company is planning gross investments in 2024 to amount to DKK 48 billion to DKK 52 billion. As we previously mentioned, the company has an enormous project pipeline, with line-of-sight to almost doubling current installed capacity. If that were not enough, the company is already exploring future opportunities like the one recently announced regarding Australia, which could one day exceed 4.8 GW.

Valuation

Ørsted's valuation has significantly compressed as a result of macroeconomic headwinds, as well as mistakes made by the company. Despite the company having stepped-up its project risk management, it will probably take some time before investors are comfortable assigning higher valuation multiples.

In any case, we find the current valuation attractive, especially when taking into consideration the massive expected growth in installed generation capacity in the coming years. If the company is able to avoid major issues, this should result in very high EBITDA growth for several years.

Data by YCharts

We currently find the entire sector attractive, and Ørsted has one of the lowest forward EV/EBITDA multiples in the sector. One drawback is that the company has suspended the dividend for three years, while its peers currently have very attractive yields. The closest peer is probably Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF), given its high exposure to offshore wind. Brookfield Renewable (BEP)(BEPC) and Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF) have significant hydro power exposure, which we find attractive. Meanwhile, Atlantica Yield (AY) currently has the highest dividend yield, and it is rumored that it could receive a takeover offer soon.

Seeking Alpha

According to the average price target, which can be checked using the ratings tab on Seeking Alpha, there is close to a 17% upside to the average one year analyst price target. We find this target achievable if the company delivers on its guidance and if economic conditions don't materially deteriorate. More importantly, we believe the company can deliver attractive returns to long-term investors, as offshore wind power is expected to continue growing rapidly despite some headwinds.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

As we saw with the massive impairments Ørsted took last year, the most significant risks for the company are related to investments made before attractive contracts have been secured. Ørsted has to take these impairments due to higher interest rates, inflation, supply chain issues, and customers that were not willing to adjust their purchase prices to reflect the higher costs needed to complete these projects. Fortunately, once projects are completed, and purchase agreements in place, risks are relatively low and mostly related to wind speeds or potential transmission issues. Risks are mitigated by Ørsted's strong balance sheet, and its willingness to take more preventive measures in the future, even if it means incurring some additional costs.

Conclusion

After reviewing the most recent financial results and guidance from Ørsted, we continue to see shares as materially undervalued. While there are important risks to consider, we believe current prices are below the company's intrinsic value. Analysts on average seem to agree, as the potential return to their one year targets is almost 17%. It was refreshing to have a drama-free earnings report from Ørsted, after the difficult 2023 the company experienced. We also like that the company is once again looking for opportunities, as seen by the recent announcement of a major Australian offshore wind licenses.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.