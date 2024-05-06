Megapixel8

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) earned its dividend with distributable earnings in the first quarter and overall managed to report healthy earnings.

The commercial mortgage trust is one of the largest mortgage trusts in the United States and continued to see healthy origination activity in the last quarter. As far as the dividend safety margin was concerned, the trust earned enough cash to fund its dividend of $0.35 per share, but the safety margin did deteriorate QoQ.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate is selling for a 30% book value which suggests that the market at this point anticipates a dividend cut.

My last Buy recommendation for Apollo Commercial Real Estate was supported by an improving outlook for mortgage originations in a lower-rate environment and the trust's excess dividend coverage.

The commercial mortgage trust also did reasonably well in terms of dividend coverage in 4Q23, but suffered a deterioration in 1Q24.

Due to the narrowing margin of dividend safety, I am adjusting my outlook for ARI and lowering my stock classification from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

Portfolio Review, Office Exposure And Originations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance owned a large portfolio of commercial real estate loans in its investment portfolio that were valued at a cumulative $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2024.

The trust's portfolio value declined by 1% QoQ primarily because of a $142 million increase in its credit loss reserve ('CECL') which was related to an impaired subordinate loan of a luxury residential loan in New York.

Q1 Loan Portfolio Activity (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

A key strength of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loan portfolio so far has been that it is geared towards floating-rate loans (99%) that produce higher net interest income in a high-rate, or rising-rate environment. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had $322 million in new funding in the first quarter, however.

With inflation coming in relatively hot lately, it edged up to 3.5% in March, there is a reasonable chance that the central bank will abstain from slashing its short-term interest rates in the near term.

This would be a good development for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance which has seen tailwinds to its interest income in the last year. With that being said, the trend in the CECL is a clearly negative development and parallels what we have seen for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT).

On a net basis, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance recognized $147.7 million in profit-reducing CECL expenses in 1Q24, leading to a large net loss of $104.5 million.

Consolidated Statement Of Operations (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance retains a large portion of loans that have been extended to the office sector, a part of the U.S. commercial real estate market that is particularly troubled. The commercial mortgage trust allocated about 20% of its loans to the office sector, representing a loan value of $1.64 billion, which creates potential downside risks in case more borrowers struggle to meet their financial obligations.

A key risk here is a potential rise in short-term interest rates which would make the trust's floating-rate loans more expensive for borrowers which in turn could exacerbate ARI's credit loss trend.

Office Loan Portfolio Overview (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

Dividend Coverage Deteriorated QoQ

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance earned $0.35 per share in distributable earnings from its loan portfolio in the first quarter, down $0.01 per share QoQ. In total, the commercial real estate investment trust earned $1.54 per share in the last twelve months and paid out $1.40 per share in dividends.

Unfortunately, the trust's dividend pay-out ratio rose to 100% in 1Q24, so Apollo's dividend safety margin completely vanished in the first quarter. As a consequence, dividend risks have increased and a reduction in the dividend must be anticipated if Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's pay-out ratio rises above 100%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's pay-out ratio in 1Q24 was 95% (implied dividend coverage ratio of 105%) which means the dividend for BXMT is slightly safer than it is for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

However, due to a higher number of impaired loans and a disadvantageous credit loss trend, my stock classification, despite better dividend coverage, is 'Hold' for BXMT as well.

ARI Is Selling At A Big Discount To Book Value As Investors Price In A Dividend Cut

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) are two mortgage trusts that sell for big discounts to book value, primarily because they have large exposure to the troubled office market.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust had 36% net loan exposure to the U.S. office market in the first quarter which made it the largest investment category. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loan exposure to offices was 20% in 1Q24.

The trust's book value fell 8% QoQ to $13.59 because of the CECL impact in the first quarter. I think that I would want to apply a big discount to book value here, taking into account the trust's 20% loan exposure to offices, drop in book value, increase in credit losses, and disappearing margin of safety, say, of 20%, in order to sleep well at night.

A 20% discount to book value equates to an intrinsic value of $10.88 which is only 8% above the present stock price. I thus think that ARI is probably adequately valued given its risk/reward and modified my stock classification to 'Hold'.

ARI is presently selling for a 30% discount to book value which compares against a 25% discount to BXMT and a 7% discount for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR). Ladder Capital has less exposure to offices (16% of assets) and has only a 70% dividend pay-out ratio which is why the market has much more confidence in Ladder Capital right now.

Why The ARI Investment Thesis Might Get Challenged

Like other commercial real estate investment trusts, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is dependent on healthy origination volumes in the sector as well as high interest rates that benefit its floating-rate loan portfolio. Lower interest rates would probably be a helpful factor in boosting incremental mortgage originations moving forward.

On the flip side, an increase in short-term interest rates might exacerbate existing problems in the office market and lead to an escalating credit loss trend.

My Conclusion

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is worthy of a one-notch downgrade as the mortgage trust suffered a deterioration in dividend coverage in 1Q24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance earned its dividend with distributable earnings in the first quarter, but the dividend safety margin did completely vanish.

The trust still has a lot of exposure to the office sector and the increase in the credit loss reserve was a major disappointment when the trust released quarterly earnings on April 29, 2023.

I modified my stock classification from 'Buy' to 'Hold' primarily because of the disappearance of the trust's dividend margin of safety.