Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In September 2023, we put out a public article on Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL), the world's largest operator of bowling entertainment centers. We noted that the stock appeared to us to be a trading opportunity for entry at around a $10.30 cost basis, and to dump it over $12.50+. That trade played out for solid short-term gains. These are the types of trades we do week to week at our group, but share sparingly on the public site.

But today, Bowlero Corp. shares are getting slammed back to levels not seen since the fall. Shares could be setting up for another tradable opportunity, but you should be aware of the operations and why the market is bailing on the stock here following its fiscal Q earnings release.

Data by YCharts

Throughout fiscal year 2023, management took a number of steps designed to remediate the operational issues being faced issues. Let's check in on the performance and outlook here in this name we successfully laid out that prior trade in. The stock is at interesting levels sub-$10, but fiscal Q3 has shaken investors.

Performance discussion and Bowlero outlook

The company had 352 total locations operating at the end of the quarter. Total revenue was $337.7 million, which was up 7% from last year. The company still reports comparisons to the pre-covid comparable quarter, and revenues are up 64% relative to the comparable 2019 quarter. While this is positive, the revenues missed consensus estimates by $3.23 million. Normalized calendar same store revenue declined 2.1% versus the prior year but showed growth of 26.1% versus the comparable pre-COVID quarter. Revenue excluding so-called "service fee" revenue was up 8.8% from a year ago to $336.4 million.

These top-line figures were respectable. While the sales growth was slightly less than expected, the problem remains expenses because less income is being generated despite higher sales. Factoring in expenses, we saw adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million, down from $127.6 million last year. The company is earnings positive, now and will be for fiscal 2024. The good news is net income swung from a loss last year to a positive $23.8 million, but this income is down relative to the comparable pre-COVID quarter.

So why the weakness here? Well, the weather was blamed, but we also contend the consumer is under pressure. Bowlero CEO Tom Shannon was cautious but is excited about new growth and locations. He stated in the release:

Third quarter fiscal year 2024 started slowly due to weather. Post the first three weeks of January, we found a stable footing and increased investments to drive traffic. After the first three weeks of the quarter, we achieved a positive same-store-comp and double-digit total growth. Lucky Strike Miami opened in the quarter with exciting results, and we expect to have four more new builds opening in the next nine months with two in the Denver area and two in California. Summer Season Pass returned this year, and we expect that our continued investments in traffic will drive results throughout the spring and fall.

Well, this decline can be considered for a rebound, but our conviction is modest right here because the outlook was taken lower. However, there are quite a few things we like. First, Bowlero is diversifying away from just bowling and is getting more into broader entertainment centers, this should help cash flows and reach more customers. The capital deployment opportunities are significant. The acquisition of Lucky Strike Entertainment was accretive. The company is looking for new and unique locations for possible builds of centers in urban markets and is upgrading older centers. And, just last week, Bowlero closed an acquisition in the water park space by acquiring Raging Waves, the largest outdoor water park in Illinois.

We also think it is worth reminding traders that there is an ongoing share repurchase program here. During the quarter, Bowlero repurchased 1.1 million shares of Class A common stock for about $13 million, bringing the total shares acquired under the program to 20.8 million and the average purchase price to $11.90. Common stock has been reduced by nearly 20% in this time. That boosts shareholder value. There is also a dividend here, of $0.055 per share being paid, a nice bonus while you wait for a trade higher.

The reason shares are down today is that for the fiscal year, which ends in 3 months, management lowered guidance to be at the lower end of the initial range for both revenue and EBITDA. We think today's selloff in Bowlero Corp. stock is an overreaction.