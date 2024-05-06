angkhan/iStock via Getty Images

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is nearing a key inflection point with its first revenues from silicon anode batteries approaching. After reporting its Q1 earnings recently, Enovix’s stock rallied 45% thanks to several promising updates. The company entered its first development agreement with a top 5 smartphone OEM and expects to sample its first samples this quarter with 6 of the world’s top 8 smartphone OEMs which could be a sign that Enovix’s batteries could be in high demand if their technology is proven.

Moreover, Enovix shared its targeted unit economics for the first time where it expects capital expenditure for each additional line to be $60 million and annual revenue of $150 million per line, indicating a payback period of less than 6 months per line. After conducting scenario analysis, my price target for Enovix ranges between $31.9, in the worst case scenario, and $52.9 in the best case scenario, by 2027 which is why I’m rating Enovix as a buy.

Business Overview

Enovix is a battery manufacturer that is on track to introduce the next generation of lithium ion batteries that are used in almost all electronic devices and electric vehicles. The company’s architecture allows it to use 100% active silicon instead of graphite in the battery’s anode, the negative electrode that stores lithium ions when a battery is charged.

This could allow batteries to store more than twice as much lithium as graphite which increases a battery’s energy density and overall capacity. While silicon can swell and crack in conventional battery architectures, Enovix’s architecture is designed to accommodate silicon’s swelling and apply stack pressure that alleviates the cracking problem.

The company intends to produce its silicon batteries at its Fab2 site in Malaysia where initial production will come through 1 Gen2 Autoline which has the capacity to produce 9.5 million batteries annually at a rate of 1350 units per hour. That said, management expects future lines to operate at a run rate of 1650 units per hour which translates to around 11.6 million batteries per year.

The first Gen2 Autoline is nearly done with Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") and is also undergoing Site Acceptance Testing ("SAT"). Meanwhile, the company plans to roll out its samples from the Gen2 Agility Line in Q2 2024 which has recently completed FAT and is undergoing SAT. Upon the agility line’s completion of SAT, Enovix plans to start sampling its batteries with smartphone OEMs.

Q1 Overview

In Q1 2024, Enovix reported revenues of $5.3 million compared to $21 thousand a year ago due to IoT battery sales from Routejade, which Enovix acquired last November. Enovix’s net loss also shrank from $73.6 million in the year ago period to $46.3 million. That said, Enovix remains in its pre-revenue stage since it is yet to commercialize its silicon anode batteries. For companies in this stage, investors always look for cash burn, liquidity, and a roadmap to start revenue generation.

In terms of cash burn, Enovix reported free cash outflow of $50.1 million in the first quarter, increasing from $28.6 million in Q1 2023. This increase in cash outflow was driven by an increase in capital expenditures from $3 million to $15 million due to setting up Fab2.

Q1 Earnings Release

Operating cash outflow also increased YoY from $25.6 million to $35 million due to an increase in R&D expenses from $23.7 million to $48.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in SG&A costs from $27.2 million to $19.5 million. That said, R&D expenses in the first quarter included $18.5 million of accelerated depreciation which will not occur in Q2, per the latest earnings call.

Q1 Earnings Release

At the end of Q1, Enovix’s total liquidity declined by $44.4 million from $306.8 million at the end of 2023 to $262.4 million. Given that management shared in the Q1 earnings call that they expect a $35 million reduction in fixed costs this year compared to last year, Enovix’s free cash outflow is expected to be around $131 million, since its free cash outflow in 2023 was $166.4 million. Accordingly, Enovix has a cash runway of around 2 years, in line with management’s expectations that it has enough runway into 2026.

Q1 Updates Indicate Promising Future Performance

In its Q1 shareholders letter, Enovix shared several promising updates. The most important update in my opinion is that the company intends to sample its batteries with 6 of the world’s top 8 smartphone OEMs. The company has even aligned its EX-1M battery with 2 leading smartphone OEMs that are positioning to be first to market in 2025. With that in mind, Enovix entered into its first smartphone deal as it reached a development agreement with one of the world’s top 5 smartphone OEMs by unit volume.

These developments are especially promising for Enovix’s future revenue prospects, considering that the top 8 smartphone OEMs shipped 1 billion units in 2023, representing 80% of total smartphone units of 1.2 billion. Additionally, the top 8 smartphone OEMs have more than 280 smartphone models, averaging 3.5 million units per model.

Q1 Investor Presentation

In the Q4 2023 earnings call, management shared that sampling with potential customers will take between 9–12 months since the batteries have to charge-discharge for 1000 cycles to ensure they’re up to standard. If sampling is successful, Enovix’s EX-1M battery could be designed into multiple models, with the company expecting to start with one model per interested OEM. As such, Enovix expects to receive its first purchase order in the second half of 2025, as shared in the Q1 earnings call.

Enovix believes that once it can bring its technology to the smartphone market, it can enter other parts of the battery market, namely IoT and computing, which is another $12 billion TAM. The reason why Enovix is taking this strategy is that smartphone batteries have the highest bar of all consumer batteries. This is mainly due to the growing demand for AI applications, which can require up to twice battery usage compared to conventional apps.

Q1 Investor Presentation

Moreover, the OEMs Enovix intends to sample its EX-1M battery are also leaders in the IoT market for applications like wearables, tablets, and computers. As such, if Enovix’s batteries qualify for smartphones, they will also be qualified for other IoT applications. This means Enovix could be the battery provider for these OEMs’ smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, etc.

Enovix also shared its targeted production line unit economics, the first time it has shared such information. The company targets capital expenditure per line to amount to $60 million and generate $150 million per line annually at a throughput of 1650 units per hour and a gross margin of 50%. As such, the payback period for each line is estimated to be less than 6 months.

Q1 Investor Presentation

This forecast implies that Enovix will charge around $13 per battery which would be a premium to current batteries which are estimated to represent 1-2% of the total cost of manufacturing a smartphone. That said, I believe the advantages of Enovix’s batteries compared to traditional batteries justify the difference.

A survey conducted in 2019 found that 76% of iPhone owners and 77% of Android users listed longer battery life as something that will get them excited about buying a new phone. Considering that Enovix’s EX-1M offers 18% better performance compared to existing batteries, smartphones equipped with its batteries could witness more demand than other smartphones with conventional batteries. This advantage could be attractive for smartphone OEMs since the better battery performance could help boost their smartphone sales.

Q1 Investor Presentation

In my opinion, this is a positive indication to Enovix’s future profitability prospects. As is, these high margins are combined with the company’s cost reduction initiatives as it intends to reduce its fixed costs by more than a third or $35 million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it should be noted that the company will produce its batteries in Malaysia, which has relatively low labor costs. Per February data, wages in manufacturing in Malaysia are MYR 3485 per month, which translates to around $735 per month, at $1= MYR 4.74.

Enovix has also been granted 15-year Pioneer Status from the Malaysian government last March, which exempts the company from the payment of income tax during the period of the status. Additionally, Enovix’s costs will benefit from the vertical integration brought by its acquisition of Routejade which will guarantee electrode coating and packaging capacity, something Enovix previously outsourced. I believe all of these factors could help the company operate at the 39.2% EBITDA margin it forecasted in its SPAC deck.

Scenario Analysis & Price Target

With Enovix nearing a key inflection point in its business, I believe its current share price to be a bargain considering its potential. In its SPAC deck, Enovix forecasted revenues from Fab2 in 2025 to be $581 million at a capacity of 89 million batteries, implying around 8 operating Gen2 lines, and an EBITDA margin of 39.2%. That said, I believe this forecast could be pushed back by 2 years given that it’s still sampling its batteries, which will take until the second half of 2025 before receiving its first purchase order.

SPAC Deck

SPAC Deck

Knowing this information, I’m conducting a scenario analysis with the worst case implying 6 operating Gen2 lines, the most likely case implying 8 operating Gen2 lines, and the best case implying 10 operating Gen2 lines. According to the company’s targeted unit economics, each scenario implies revenues of $900 million, $1.2 billion, and $1.5 billion, respectively. Assuming a 39.2% EBITDA margin as the company expected for 2025 in its SPAC deck, it would generate $352.8 million, $470.4 million, and $588 million in EBITDA in each respective scenario.

By applying a 15 EV/EBITDA multiple, I’m forecasting Enovix’s EV to be $5.3 billion, $7 billion, and $8.8 billion in each scenario. While my target multiple represents a premium to the sector median of 11.2, I believe Enovix’s forecasted high gross margin of 50% and its disruptive technology justify such a premium. As is, the company could be the only mass producer of silicon anode batteries, which could be the future of smartphone and IoT devices batteries.

Based on the aforementioned factors, my price targets for Enovix in each scenario are as follows.

Scenario Worst Case Most Likely Best Case # of Lines 6 8 10 Forecasted Revenue 2027 $900,000,000 $1,200,000,000 $1,500,000,000 EBITDA Margin 39.20% 39.20% 39.20% EBITDA $352,800,000 $470,400,000 $588,000,000 EV/EBITDA 4.61 3.46 2.76 Target Multiple 15 15 15 Implied EV $5,292,000,000 $7,056,000,000 $8,820,000,000 Net Debt -$70,813,000 -$70,813,000 -$70,813,000 Equity Value $5,362,813,000 $7,126,813,000 $8,890,813,000 OS 168,144,918 168,144,918 168,144,918 Price Target $31.89 $42.38 $52.88 Share Price $10.09 $10.09 $10.09 Upside 216% 320% 424% Click to enlarge

Risks

Risks to my bullish thesis are related to Enovix’s technology and potential need to raise capital to support purchasing additional lines. While Enovix’s technology sounds promising, it is yet to be proven since the batteries are still to be sampled by OEMs. Therefore, the company could be required to conduct some changes to the chemistry of its batteries or change the dimensions to fit into smartphones. However, if sampling is successful and Enovix receives purchase orders, the company will have to add more lines to Fab2 to support the expected production ramp.

Given that management expects the current liquidity to be enough into 2026, it appears that management doesn’t include the CapEx required for building additional lines into its forecast. Therefore, Enovix is likely to depend on capital raises to build future Gen2 lines, in my opinion, which is why it could capitalize on the post earnings run to announce a shelf offering to raise future capital which would be dilutive to shareholders. That said, it is worth noting that Enovix could raise the required capital to build future lines in non-dilutive ways.

One of those ways is for Enovix’s potential customers to fund the build out of future lines. In the Q1 earnings call, management stated that they’re in talks with potential customers, governments, and sovereign wealth funds that are interested in funding the company’s endeavors, with some parties expressing their desire to pay for future lines if required. Meanwhile, Enovix could also enter into manufacturing agreements similar to the one it had with YBS for the first Gen2 Autoline, where the manufacturing party contributes the majority of the funds required to build out future lines.

Conclusion

In summary, I’m bullish on Enovix following the updates it announced in its Q1 earnings. The company entered its first development agreement with a top 5 smartphone OEM and plans to sample its batteries with 6 of the top 8 smartphone OEMs in the world. Moreover, Enovix shared its targeted unit economics for the first time, showcasing a high gross margin of 50% and a payback period of less than 6 months per each additional Gen2 line. These factors combined with Enovix’s expected low labor costs due to operating in Malaysia, its Pioneer status that exempts it from income tax in Malaysia, and Routejade acquisition that allows for vertical integration, indicate strong profitability potential in the future. Based on my scenario analysis, I’m rating Enovix as a buy with a price target between $31.9 and $52.9 by 2027.