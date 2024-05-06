Enovix Q1: Time To Buy As Revenue Inflection Nears

Summary

  • Enovix secured its first development agreement with a top 5 smartphone OEM and plans to sample its batteries with 6 of the world’s top 8 smartphone OEMs this quarter.
  • They shared its targeted unit economics per line for the first time, showcasing high margins and an impressive payback period of less than 6 months.
  • Enovix’s expected low labor costs due to operating in Malaysia, Pioneer status in Malaysia, and Routejade acquisition are tailwinds to future profitability prospects.
  • My price target for Enovix ranges between $31.9, in the worst case scenario, and $52.9, in the best case scenario, by 2027 based on my scenario analysis.
Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is nearing a key inflection point with its first revenues from silicon anode batteries approaching. After reporting its Q1 earnings recently, Enovix’s stock rallied 45% thanks to several promising updates. The company entered its first development agreement with

As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

